OU football player tracker: Keeping up with Sooners in transfer portal and bound for NFL

NORMAN — The window for the NCAA's transfer portal doesn't officially open until Dec. 5, but some players have already started weighing their options.

OU (6-6, 3-6 Big 12) is still waiting to see which bowl game it'll be competing in, although its roster isn't exempt from the threat of departures in the coming days. In addition to leaving via the portal, some players have also said their goodbyes to Norman by declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Here's a list of each OU player who is on the move.

More: OU football: 5 under-the-radar plays that turned the tide in Sooners' loss to Texas Tech

Players who entered the transfer portal

Theo Wease

Redshirt junior wide receiver Theo Wease announced his intention to enter the transfer portal Nov. 29.

The former five-star prospect's career at OU came with ups and downs. After recording career-highs of 37 catches, 530 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 2020, he missed the 2021 campaign due to injury.

Wease then entered the transfer portal on Dec. 1 but returned to OU on Dec. 17. He made 19 catches for 378 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Wease recorded 64 catches for 1,044 yards and 10 touchdowns in his three campaigns with the Sooners.

More: OU football bowl projections: Checking out all the places Sooners may go

Jordan Mukes

Sophomore defensive back Jordan Mukes announced his intention to enter the transfer portal Nov. 29.

The Midwest City native and former Choctaw High School standout committed to the Sooners in 2020. He chose OU over programs such as Oklahoma State, Arkansas and Kansas State.

Mukes played in 12 games last season and recorded four tackles. He didn't appear in any games for the Sooners this season.

Joshua Eaton

Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports reported Nov. 30 that junior cornerback Joshua Eaton will enter the transfer portal.

Eaton tallied a combined six tackles in both 2020 and 2021, although he didn't record any tackles in four appearances this season.

A former four-star prospect from Houston, Eaton held 33 offers out of high school. That list included Texas, Alabama and Florida.

Kendall Dennis

Redshirt sophomore safety Kendall Dennis announced his intention to enter the transfer portal.

A former four-star prospect, Dennis redshirted the 2020 season and didn't make an appearance for the Sooners in 2021. He played in seven of OU's games this season and made four tackles in the process.

Dennis chose OU in 2019 over programs such as Clemson, Tennessee and Iowa State.

More: OU regents approve architect selection for new football operations facility

Players who declared for the NFL Draft

Eric Gray

Eric Gray accepted an invitation to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl on Nov. 30, which all but confirms he will enter the upcoming NFL Draft.

Gray transferred from Tennessee to OU prior to the start of the 2021 season. After putting up modest numbers in his first campaign with the Sooners, he emerged as their biggest offensive weapon this season.

Gray racked up career-highs of 213 carries, 1,364 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. This earned the senior running back a spot on the All-Big 12 second team.

When asked after OU's recent loss to Texas Tech if he'll play in the upcoming bowl game, Gray didn't give a definitive answer. The Senior Bowl is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 in Mobile, Alabama.

Wanya Morris

Similar to Gray, Wanya Morris also accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl on Nov. 30 despite not yet declaring for the NFL Draft.

The senior offensive lineman transferred from Tennessee to OU prior to the start of the 2021 season. He played in 15 games for the Sooners, although he missed their first two games of this season due to off-the-field issues.

Morris played right tackle for OU. He has yet to confirm whether or not he'll play in the team's upcoming bowl game.

Anton Harrison

Anton Harrison declared for the upcoming NFL Draft on Nov. 30.

The junior offensive lineman joined OU in 2020 and played in 34 games, including all 12 of the team's games this season. Harrison started at left tackle this season, although he briefly lined up at right tackle during Morris' absence in non-conference play.

Harrison earned a spot on the All-Big 12 first team Wednesday. He's one of the top offensive linemen in the nation, and he projects to be in the mix for a first-round selection in the NFL Draft.

Jalen Redmond

Redshirt junior defensive tackle Jalen Redmond accepted his invitation to the Senior Bowl.

The former Midwest City High School standout committed to OU in 2017 as a five-star prospect. He played in 36 games for the Sooners, including all 12 of their games this season.

Redmond recorded 23 tackles (10 for loss) and four sacks this season. He boasts career totals of 71 tackles (31.5 for loss) and 14 sacks.

Redmond has yet to confirm whether or not he'll play in OU's upcoming bowl game.

This article will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football player tracker: Keeping up with Sooners in transfer portal and bound for NFL