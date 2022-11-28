ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Brevard County HS Sports Weekly Schedule & Results: Week of Nov. 28-Dec. 3

By Chasite Banks, Florida Today
Florida Today

 6 days ago

Thursday

Girls Basketball

Merritt Island 39, Bayside 27

Merritt Island (1-5): Brookelynn Finan 12 pts, 1 rebound, 2 steals; Valeria Irizarry 9 pts, 3 steals; Grace Ortiz-Perez 8 pts, 3 blocks, 1 steal; Ada Daniels 4 pts, 2 blocks, 1 steal, 6 rebounds; Olivia Harris 2 pts, 3 rebounds; Jaliah Jones 2 pts, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks.

Bayside (2-1): S. Scott 8 pts; J. Daniels 7 pts.

Boys Soccer

Edgewood 2, Cocoa Beach 2

Edgewood (2-1-1): AJ Hensley 1 goal, 1 assist; Lukas Virgovic 1 goal; Cole Hancock 5 saves.

Cocoa Beach (3-2-1): Chase Williams 1 goal, 1 assist; Landon Campos 1 goal; Hugo Baron 7 saves.

Girls Soccer

Melbourne Central Catholic 0, Cocoa Beach 0

Melbourne Central Catholic (3-2-1): Emma Davidson 1 save.

Cocoa Beach (2-2-2): 7 saves.

Wednesday

Girls Soccer

Merritt Island 6, Space Coast 0

Merritt Island (5-0-0): Zara Anderson 2 goals; Payton Wright 1 goal; Julianna Trujillo 1 goal; Katie Glass 2 goals, 1 assist; Alana Bagwell 2 assists; Reese Rosenberg 1 assist.

Space Coast (1-3-0).

Girls Basketball

Space Coast 57, Merritt Island 18

Space Coast (4-4): Samaria Johnson 14 pts; Aliana Bass 9 pts; Taylor Hill 7 pts; A’Marie Johnson 6 pts; Chyanne Gines 5 pts; Dayton Greene 4 pts; Sophi Bass 3 pts; Ana Muñiz-Ramos 3 pts; Layla Mangum 2 pts.

Merritt Island (0-5): Olivia Harris 6 pts; Grace Ortiz-Perez 3 pts; Lyndsey Smith 3 pts; Brookelynn Finam 3 pts; Maddie Motty 2 pts; Jaliah Jones 1 pt.

Rockledge 51, Titusville 18

Rockledge (4-1): Jaida Williams-Goins 12 pts; Keliah Armstrong 4 pts; Juliya Davidson 4 pts; Sashamarie Durham 2 pts; Elyse Burnett 6 pts; Jhmiya Dixon 2 pts; Shadae Hawkins 2 pts; Gabrielle Burnett 16 pts; Kyla Moore 3 pts.

Titusville (0-4): Kennedie Sandas 6 pts; Krishanti Slaughter 4 pts; Katelyn Cotton 8 pts.

Bayside 34, Melbourne 29

Bayside (2-0): Angelina Spence 14 pts, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals; Shamora Scott 8 pts, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks; Jiselle Daniels 4 pts, 5 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 blocks; Jenlliam Dones 4 pts, 15 rebounds, 3 steals.

Melbourne (0-5): Turba 9 pts, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals; Bakke 8 pts, 8 rebounds, 4 steals.

Tuesday

Boys Basketball

Titusville 66, Satellite 60 (OT)

Titusville (2-0): Peterson 13 pts; Ouellette 10 pts; R. Smith 14 pts; Soto 14 pts; Johnson 7 pts; Dugan 4 pts.

Satellite (1-3).

West Shore 37, Space Coast 34

West Shore (1-0):  Beau Couture 18 pts; Matthew Boucher 5 steals.

Space Coast (0-1).

Boys Soccer

Space Coast 3, Merritt Island 3

Space Coast(0-2-1): Ethan Castes 1 goal; Russell Cowan 1 goal; Jovan McKinney 1 goal; Joseph Dodd 1 assist; Lucas Paul 7 saves.

Merritt Island (1-2-2): Colby Karpowich 1 goal; Zachary Pless 1 goal.

Edgewood 2, Astronaut 1

Edgewood (2-1-1): AJ Hensley 1 goal, 1 assist; Lucas Evans 1 goal; Lukas Virgovic 1 assist; Cole Hancock 5 saves.

Astronaut (1-3-0).

Monday

Girls Soccer

Merritt Island 3, West Shore 0

Merritt Island (4-0-0): Breezy Kovac 1 goal; Hannah Kenney 1 goal; Maggie Piasecki 1 goal; Alana Bagwell 1 assist; Finley McDuffie 1 assist; Hailey Jones 1 assist; Julianna Trujillo 7 saves.

West Shore (2-2-0).

Girls Basketball

Edgewood 39, Satellite 19

Edgewood (3-0): Lindsey Angermeier 13 pts, 18 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 blocks, 3 steals; Alaina Preble 9 pts, 8 rebounds 5 steals, 2 assists; Aubrey Germain 5 pts, 4 rebounds; Sophia Calero 5 pts, 3 rebounds, 3 steals; Emma Kelleher 3 pts; Bailey Smith 2 pts, 4 rebounds; Ada Howarter 2 pts.

Satellite (2-2): Zaagman 7 pts; Hinderliter 4 pts; Hayslip 3 pts; Pasque 2 pts; Syring 2 pts; Thompson 1 pt.

Week of 11/28 Schedules

Girls Soccer

Friday (12/2): Titusville at Vero Beach, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Friday (12/2): West Shore at Holy Trinity, 7 p.m.; Merritt Island at Sebastian River, 5:30 p.m.; University Christian at Merritt Island Christian, 3:30 p.m.; Astronaut at Palm Bay, 7 p.m.; Calvary Chapel at Pineapple Cove Classical Academy, 4 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Friday (12/2): Melbourne Central Catholic at Melbourne, 6 p.m.; Cocoa Beach at Merritt Island Christian, 5:30 p.m.; Rockledge at Palm Bay, 7 p.m.; Titusville at Viera, 7 p.m.

Saturday (12/3): Eau Gallie at Mainland, 2 p.m.; Holy Trinity at IMG Academy, 4 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Friday (12/2): Melbourne at Eau Gallie, 7:30 p.m.; Edgewood at St. Edward’s, 7 p.m.; Heritage at Merritt Island, 7:30 p.m.; Holy Trinity at Astronaut, 7 p.m.; Lake Mary Prep at Melbourne Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Rockledge at DeLand, 7:30 p.m.; Space Coast at Titusville, 7 p.m.; Halifax Academy at Odyssey Charter, 7 p.m.

Coaches can email results to FLORIDA TODAY at Prepscores@floridatoday.com. Follow @321Preps on Twitter and Instagram.

