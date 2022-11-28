ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette school put on lockdown Monday morning

By William Taylor Potter, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 4 days ago
Lafayette Christian Academy was under a lockdown Monday morning after Lafayette Police Department officers responded to a report of a man with a gun in the 200 block of Couret Drive, LPD said in a release.

Officers responded to the reports around 7:48 a.m. During an investigation, police determined that the victim stopped momentarily in Moore Park when her vehicle was approached by an unknown person carrying a rifle, LPD said in a release.

LPD said the person with the rifle asked the victim for an undisclosed amount of money. When the victim said she did not have any, the person fled in an unknown direction.

Police arrested Rasheed Cosby, 25, of Lafayette, shortly after the incident, LPD said. Cosby was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on one count of armed robbery, attempted armed robbery with a firearm and possession of a firearm in a firearm-free zone.

