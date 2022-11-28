How could a potential recession affect jobs in Louisiana's big cities?

Most of Louisiana’s nine major metro areas are expected to see more job growth than initially expected through the rest of the year, but worsening economic conditions are still putting a strain on the state, a new forecast from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette shows.

The forecast by economics professor Gary Wagner shows that the state’s gross domestic product is expected to fall 1.3% over the next five quarters. And while most of the major cities are expected to see improved job growth in the short term, unemployment is expected to tick up over the next year.

“The outlook for the state is once again being downgraded because of the weakened national outlook,” Wagner wrote. “GDP growth in the state is expected to contract over the next year, which will further dampen job growth and lead to higher unemployment.”

Here’s what the forecast said about the state’s major metro areas:

Alexandria

The Alexandria Metropolitan Statistical Area exceeded expectations in the third quarter, and the area’s forecast for the fourth quarter of the year was significantly upgraded.

In his third-quarter forecast, Wagner projected Alexandria would have no job growth between the second and third quarters, but it ended up adding around 600 for 1% growth. The area had around 62,900 total jobs in the quarter.

In August, Wagner projected the area would lose 800 jobs – a decline of 1.3% – but the latest forecast upgraded the outlook. The new forecast projects an increase of 100 for 0.2% growth.

Alexandria is one of the only metro areas to have exceeded its pre-COVID job total of 61,700 jobs.

Baton Rouge

The Baton Rouge area greatly beat job growth expectations in the third quarter and its outlook for the end of the year increased significantly in the latest forecast.

The capital region had around 398,600 jobs in the second quarter, and the area was expected to add around 1,000 jobs for 0.3% growth by the third quarter. The metro area ended up adding 2,600 for 0.7% growth.

In the third quarter forecast, the region was expected to lose 1,000 jobs – a decline of 0.3% – between the third and fourth quarters. In the latest forecast, the area is now expected to add 600 for 0.1% growth.

Baton Rouge is still significantly below its pre-COVID job total of 409,500, and the region is not expected to hit that number in the next year.

Hammond

The Hammond area fell well short of projections for the third quarter, and its outlook for the end of the year worsened in the newest forecast.

The area had 47,200 jobs in the second quarter and was expected to add 600 for 1.3% growth. Instead, the area lost 300 jobs for a 0.6% decline.

In the August forecast, Hammond was projected to lose 900 jobs – a decline of 1.9% – between the third and fourth quarters. In his latest forecast, Wagner projected the area to lose 1,000 jobs, which would be a drop of 2.1%.

Hammond had around 47,000 jobs before the pandemic. It rebounded above that mark in early 2022, but its employment numbers have fallen since then.

Houma-Thibodaux

The Houma-Thibodaux area added jobs between the second and third quarters, though it had initially been projected to lose jobs.

In the second quarter, the area had 80,400 jobs and was expected to fall to 80,100 in the third quarter. Instead, the area added around 600 jobs for 0.7% growth.

In the third quarter forecast, the region was expected to add around 100 jobs for 0.1% growth, but the latest forecast projects the area will lose around 1,400 jobs for a 1.7% decline.

Prior to COVID, the Houma-Thibodaux area had around 87,000 jobs. The region isn’t expected to get back above its pre-COVID levels in the next year.

Lafayette

The Lafayette Metropolitan Statistical Area – which includes much of the Acadiana region – met expectations for the third quarter, though the forecast for the fourth quarter was downgraded slightly.

In the second quarter, the region had around 201,300 total jobs and was projected to add 700 jobs for 0.7% growth. The Lafayette area matched the projections.

The August forecast had Lafayette adding 600 jobs for 0.3% growth, but the latest forecast projects the area will add 400 jobs for 0.2% growth, a slight downgrade from the earlier expectation.

Lake Charles

The Lake Charles area fell slightly short of expectations in the third quarter, though its forecast for the fourth quarter improved slightly.

The region had around 101,500 jobs in the second quarter and was expected to add around 100 jobs for 0.1% growth. The area ultimately did not have any job gains in the third quarter.

The past forecast had Lake Charles adding 200 jobs for 0.2% growth. The latest model shows the area adding 800 jobs – 0.8% growth.

Before the pandemic, the Lake Charles area had 110,900 jobs, and the area isn’t expected to match its pre-COVID job level in the next year.

Monroe

The Monroe Metropolitan Statistical Area beat expectations in the third quarter and saw its projections for the rest of the year improve in the latest forecast.

The area had around 75,900 jobs in the second quarter and was expected to lose 100 jobs, but it ended up adding around 100 for a total of 76,000.

The August forecast showed Monroe losing around 100 jobs, but the latest forecast shows the area remaining at 76,000.

The region had around 77,900 jobs and is not expected to be back to pre-COVID levels in the next year.

New Orleans

The New Orleans region had the most impressive performance in the third quarter and saw a significant upgrade in its fourth-quarter outlook.

New Orleans had around 549,400 jobs in the second quarter, and the area was expected to add around 1,000 jobs for 0.3% growth. Instead, the region added around 9,100 jobs – an increase of 1.7%.

The third quarter forecast projected the area would add 1,200 jobs for 0.2% growth. The new forecast shows the area adding 5,900 jobs for 1.1% growth.

New Orleans had 587,700 jobs before COVID and is not expected to be at pre-COVID levels within the next year.

Shreveport

The Shreveport area exceeded expectations in the third quarter and got a small boost in its fourth quarter forecast.

In the second quarter, Shreveport had 175,400 jobs. The area was expected to add 600 jobs for 0.3% growth, but it ultimately added 1,100 jobs for 0.6 growth.

The August forecast showed Shreveport adding 300 jobs for 0.2% growth. The new model shows the area adding 400 jobs.

Prior to the pandemic, Shreveport had 179,400 jobs, and the area is expected to remain short of that level for the next year.

