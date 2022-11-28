Read full article on original website
Vipshop (VIPS) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
VIPS - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 22. VIPS expects third-quarter total net revenues between RMB 21.2 billion and RMB 22.4 billion, indicating a fall of 15-10% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.25...
G-III Apparel (GIII) to Report Q3 Earnings: What to Expect
GIII - Free Report) is likely to report top-line growth from the respective year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure in its third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Dec 1, before market open. The consensus mark for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1,072 million, indicating a 5.6% increase from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s tally.
United Natural (UNFI) to Post Q1 Earnings: Things to Note
UNFI - Free Report) is likely to register top-and bottom-line growth when it releases first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Dec 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $7,489 million, suggesting a rise of 7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for...
Splunk (SPLK) Q3 Earnings Beat on Solid Revenues, Shares Up
SPLK - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter fiscal 2023 results (ended Oct 31, 2022), beating both the bottom-line and top-line estimates driven by healthy demand trends. The company is improving the resilience and security of its critical system and driving efficiencies within its own internal operation. The strong quarterly performance buoyed investor sentiments as share prices soared 17.8% post earnings release to close at $91.49 on Dec 1, 2022.
Ambarella (AMBA) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
AMBA - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of 24 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 19 cents. However, the reported figure declined 57.9% from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 57 cents. Third-quarter revenues declined 10% year over year to $83.1 million, mainly...
Marvell (MRVL) Falls 7% as Q3 Earnings & Sales Miss Estimates
MRVL - Free Report) stock lost 7.3% during Thursday’s extended trading session in response to the lower-than-expected top and bottom-line results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023. However, the company’s quarterly revenues and earnings marked significant year-over-year improvement. California-based Marvell reported non-GAAP earnings of 57 cents per...
SentinelOne (S) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
S - Free Report) is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Dec 6. For third-quarter fiscal 2023, SentinelOne expects revenues to be $111 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter revenues is pegged at $110.96 million, implying growth of 98.08% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
Veeva Systems (VEEV) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Revises FY23 View
VEEV - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, reflecting an improvement of 16.5% from the year-ago EPS of 97 cents. Adjusted EPS surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.6%. GAAP EPS in the fiscal third quarter was 67 cents,...
MAXIMUS (MMS) Stock Up 20% Since Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beat
MAXIMUS, Inc. (. reported impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The stock has surged 20.1% since the earnings released on Nov 21 in response to strong revenue guidance for fiscal 2023. MAXIMUS expects fiscal 2023 revenues to be in the range of $4.75-$4.90 billion. The midpoint of the guided range ($4.825 billion) is above the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.79 billion.
Vistra Corp. (VST) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
VST - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.51 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.75 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -13.71%. A...
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 30th
AIZ - Free Report) provides lifestyle and housing solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.5% downward over the last 60 days. BGS - Free Report) is a household products and frozen foods company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.5% downward over the last 60 days.
James River Group (JRVR) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
JRVR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.40 per share. This compares to loss of $0.72 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.50%. A...
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 6th
BP - Free Report) : This company that engages in the energy business worldwide has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.4% over the last 60 days. BP p.l.c. Price and Consensus. BP p.l.c. price-consensus-chart | BP p.l.c. Quote. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy)...
Time to Buy Nucor (NUE) Stock?
NUE - Free Report) is having a stellar year as basic materials stocks have continued to act as a hedge against inflation. Steel prices have soared this year making Nucor a beneficiary as a leading producer of structural steel and steel bars, among other steel and iron-produced components. We can...
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 2nd
CBOE - Free Report) : This global options exchange has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Quote. Amerant Bancorp Inc. (. AMTB - Free Report) : This bank holding...
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 30th
WTKWY - Free Report) : This professional information, software solutions and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days. Wolters Kluwer NV Price and Consensus. Wolters Kluwer NV price-consensus-chart | Wolters Kluwer...
New Analysts Initiate Coverage: Top 5 Stocks to Buy
PRTS - Free Report) , TravelCenters of America Inc. (. CLFD - Free Report) , Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (. LADR - Free Report) are a few stocks that have witnessed new analyst coverage lately. These, therefore, are expected to attract investor attention. Analysts don’t add a stock...
Zscaler (ZS) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y
ZS - Free Report) delivered a better-than-anticipated first-quarter fiscal 2023 performance. The company reported non-GAAP earnings of 29 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 26 cents. The bottom line jumped 107.1% year over year. Zscaler’s first-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues were $355.5 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus...
4 Stocks With Swelling Cash Flows to Enhance Your Portfolio
PUBGY - Free Report) , Encore Wire Corporation (. TGLS - Free Report) and Hudson Technologies, Inc. (. HDSN - Free Report) are worth buying. Investors flock to companies that earn profits but even a profitable business can succumb to failure if its cash flow is uneven and eventually file for bankruptcy. However, one can effectively judge a company’s resilience by evaluating its power of generating cash flow. This is because cash not only guards a company from market mayhem but also indicates that profits are being channelized in the right direction.
Why Is Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Down 3.3% Since Last Earnings Report?
CEQP - Free Report) . Shares have lost about 3.3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Crestwood Equity Partners LP due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
