Cordele, GA

WALB 10

15-year-old charged in Albany murder

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 15-year-old is facing murder and other charges in connection to the October shooting death of another man in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Alexander Holman was arrested by the U.S. Marshals and the Albany Police Department on Thursday in connection to the...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Arrest made in Albany pedestrian hit and run

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An arrest has been made in a Monday hit-and-run that left two pedestrians with injuries. Ashley Williams was charged with hit-and-run injury after she went to the police and confessed to hitting the pedestrians, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The crash happened around 11...
ALBANY, GA
13WMAZ

Bibb Sheriff's deputies to get extra training to recognize domestic violence situations, help with serving protective orders

MACON, Ga. — You've heard about the Bibb County Sheriff's deputy shortage causing slow response times, but it's creating another problem. Temporary protective orders, designed to shelter victims from their abusers, are not getting served. At one point this year, up to 40% of those orders never got delivered, leaving victims' lives on the line.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

2 injured in Saturday night Cordele shooting

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were injured in a Saturday night shooting that happened in Cordele, according to the Cordele Police Department. The shooting happened in the 1500 block of S 15th Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. Police said a man and a woman were shot. The suspected shooter...
CORDELE, GA
WALB 10

Man shot to death in Albany homicide identified, suspect wanted for murder

ALBANY, GA
13WMAZ

3 arrested for drugs, guns near Monroe County school

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrested three people for allegedly having weapons and drugs near a school Tuesday. It happened just before 3 p.m. near the Monroe County Achievement Center on Highway 41. Drug investigators made a traffic stop on a car with three people...
WRBL News 3

Georgia: Three juveniles and two adults arrested in Talbot County shooting

TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Three juveniles and two men were arrested in connection to the Talbotton, Georgia, shooting on Nov. 21, according to the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says Trecursion Favors and Markevious Warrior were arrested along with three juveniles. The shooting originally happened on Culpepper Drive and Clarke Street near […]
TALBOTTON, GA
wgxa.tv

Report of active shooter at Macon school part of statewide hoax

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A phone call about a possible active shooter at a Bibb County high school is being investigated. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirms the call came in reporting an active shooter at Westside High School in Macon. The Sheriff's Office said initially it's likely a false claim, but they are investigating it. Bibb County School District officials have confirmed the call came in, but say there is no validity to the claim.
MACON, GA
southgatv.com

Confirmed Homicide on the 900th Block of University Street

ALBANY, GA. – HAPPENING NOW. The Albany Police Department has confirmed a homicide investigation in at the 900th block of University Street and West Gordon Avenue. The scene is active and the investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any additional information please call Crime Stoppers at 229 – 436 – TIPS or (229) 431 – 2100.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Three in custody following multi-hour manhunt in Cook County

Three men are in custody following a multi-hour manhunt in Cook County. Around 7:30 p.m., on Tuesday, November 29, a Cook County deputy attempted to stop a 2004 Toyota pickup traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 75 North, near mile marker 39. Deputies say that the driver...
COOK COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Police: University Street murder suspect sought, considered 'armed and dangerous'

Albany police need help from the community to locate a man wanted for a Wednesday morning murder. Police say that 35-year-old Gregory Bernard Williams, Jr. is wanted for murder, home invasion, aggravated assault-firearm and possession of a firearm during certain crimes. Williams stands six-foot-five and weighs approximately 171 pounds. Police...
ALBANY, GA
13WMAZ

Customers share experiences after Warner Robins auto shop owner's arrest

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The owner of a Warner Robins shop now is charged with stealing thousands of dollars from customers, but not all of them are satisfied. Many say their experience with Houston Automotive and Transmission have a common theme -- thousands of dollars given to Logan Simmons and no repairs, but jail reports show six theft by conversion charges happening between June 2021 and August of this year.
WARNER ROBINS, GA

