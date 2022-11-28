Read full article on original website
GBI searches for 28-year-old Georgia woman wanted for murder
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is searching for a 28-year-old woman who is wanted for a murder that occurred last month in Lee County. Carlistra Dee Tennille is wanted for the murder of Mario McCray, which occurred on Nov. 23 in Leesburg. Tennille was last known to be in the...
WALB 10
15-year-old charged in Albany murder
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 15-year-old is facing murder and other charges in connection to the October shooting death of another man in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Alexander Holman was arrested by the U.S. Marshals and the Albany Police Department on Thursday in connection to the...
'I just don't know what transpired': Sister questions GBI, Macon DA after brother shot, killed on I-75
MACON, Ga. — The family of a man shot and killed by officers on I-75 in February is still looking for the full story. Feb. 23, a GBI report says Steven Finfrock was traveling through Macon on I-75 Northbound when he pulled over into an emergency lane. "I know...
UPDATE: Man found dead in burning house on Zebulon Road in Macon identified
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 8:50 p.m.:. A man was found dead in a burning home on the 5200 block of Zebulon Road Thursday evening. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 5:30 p.m. about heavy smoke coming from the area.
WALB 10
Arrest made in Albany pedestrian hit and run
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An arrest has been made in a Monday hit-and-run that left two pedestrians with injuries. Ashley Williams was charged with hit-and-run injury after she went to the police and confessed to hitting the pedestrians, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The crash happened around 11...
Bibb Sheriff's deputies to get extra training to recognize domestic violence situations, help with serving protective orders
MACON, Ga. — You've heard about the Bibb County Sheriff's deputy shortage causing slow response times, but it's creating another problem. Temporary protective orders, designed to shelter victims from their abusers, are not getting served. At one point this year, up to 40% of those orders never got delivered, leaving victims' lives on the line.
41nbc.com
Crawford County Sheriff turns himself in for fleeing officer charges & more
ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC) — The Detention Captain of the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Corey King, has been charged with several crimes after turning himself in to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, King turned himself in on November 28th, 2022 after...
wgxa.tv
Crawford County Detention Officer arrested in Monroe County after four wheeler chase
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Crawford County Detention Officer is in Monroe County Jail after running from deputies on a four-wheeler in Culloden, according to the Crawford County Sheriff's Office. Detention Captain Corey King of the Crawford County Sheriff's Office turned himself in to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office on...
WALB 10
2 injured in Saturday night Cordele shooting
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were injured in a Saturday night shooting that happened in Cordele, according to the Cordele Police Department. The shooting happened in the 1500 block of S 15th Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. Police said a man and a woman were shot. The suspected shooter...
WALB 10
Juvenile arrested for Colquitt Co. school social media threats, framing another student
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A juvenile has been arrested on a terroristic threat charge after framing another student for threatening to bring a gun to school and shoot multiple students at Willie J. Williams Middle School, according to the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Deputies became aware of the...
WALB 10
Man shot to death in Albany homicide identified, suspect wanted for murder
2 arrested in Bainbridge shooting that killed 16-year-old Colquitt Regional MC Senior Care receives new beds to help patients and caregivers. Colquitt Regional MC Senior Care receives new beds to help patients and caregivers. ‘Elaborate hoax’ of active shooter reported at Valdosta High. Updated: 12 hours ago. Law enforcement...
3 arrested for drugs, guns near Monroe County school
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrested three people for allegedly having weapons and drugs near a school Tuesday. It happened just before 3 p.m. near the Monroe County Achievement Center on Highway 41. Drug investigators made a traffic stop on a car with three people...
3 arrested with drugs, guns in car while picking student up, police say
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Three men were arrested Tuesday after officers found several illegal items in their car while picking up a student. Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, drug investigators conducted a traffic stop on a white Chevrolet Malibu at 433 Highway 41 South.
Georgia: Three juveniles and two adults arrested in Talbot County shooting
TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Three juveniles and two men were arrested in connection to the Talbotton, Georgia, shooting on Nov. 21, according to the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says Trecursion Favors and Markevious Warrior were arrested along with three juveniles. The shooting originally happened on Culpepper Drive and Clarke Street near […]
wgxa.tv
Two arrested in Macon, more arrests to come, following drug and gun investigation
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two people are in jail after the Bibb County Sheriff's Office Gang Unit followed up on a complaint that led investigators to find drugs and guns in a Macon residence. When investigators arrived at the residence on Monday, they saw a woman, now identified as 38-year-old...
wgxa.tv
Report of active shooter at Macon school part of statewide hoax
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A phone call about a possible active shooter at a Bibb County high school is being investigated. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirms the call came in reporting an active shooter at Westside High School in Macon. The Sheriff's Office said initially it's likely a false claim, but they are investigating it. Bibb County School District officials have confirmed the call came in, but say there is no validity to the claim.
southgatv.com
Confirmed Homicide on the 900th Block of University Street
ALBANY, GA. – HAPPENING NOW. The Albany Police Department has confirmed a homicide investigation in at the 900th block of University Street and West Gordon Avenue. The scene is active and the investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any additional information please call Crime Stoppers at 229 – 436 – TIPS or (229) 431 – 2100.
wfxl.com
Three in custody following multi-hour manhunt in Cook County
Three men are in custody following a multi-hour manhunt in Cook County. Around 7:30 p.m., on Tuesday, November 29, a Cook County deputy attempted to stop a 2004 Toyota pickup traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 75 North, near mile marker 39. Deputies say that the driver...
wfxl.com
Police: University Street murder suspect sought, considered 'armed and dangerous'
Albany police need help from the community to locate a man wanted for a Wednesday morning murder. Police say that 35-year-old Gregory Bernard Williams, Jr. is wanted for murder, home invasion, aggravated assault-firearm and possession of a firearm during certain crimes. Williams stands six-foot-five and weighs approximately 171 pounds. Police...
Customers share experiences after Warner Robins auto shop owner's arrest
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The owner of a Warner Robins shop now is charged with stealing thousands of dollars from customers, but not all of them are satisfied. Many say their experience with Houston Automotive and Transmission have a common theme -- thousands of dollars given to Logan Simmons and no repairs, but jail reports show six theft by conversion charges happening between June 2021 and August of this year.
