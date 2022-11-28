Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Pawnbroker: New bill could put pawnshops out of business
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Decatur Jewelry & Pawn owner Perry Lewin says a move in the Illinois legislature to possibly cap interest rates on pawnshop loans at 36% could force him to close his doors. “It would virtually put me out of business almost immediately and every other pawnshop...
Central Illinois Proud
Gov. Pritzker to pay off unemployment deficit
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– Gov. JB Pritzker will pay the state’s remaining $1.36 billion debt to the unemployment trust fund. Announced at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Pritzker also plans to provide structural funding reforms to the unemployment trust. The agreement is expected to save taxpayers approximately $20...
MyStateline.com
Illinois Democrats working outlaw sale of assault-style weapons next year
Democrats in Springfield hope to pass a major Illinois gun control bill early next year which would outlaw the sale of assault-style weapons immediately. Illinois Democrats working outlaw sale of assault-style …. Democrats in Springfield hope to pass a major Illinois gun control bill early next year which would outlaw...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Colder air rushing into Central Illinois
Illinois Public Media News is monitoring winds and storms on Tuesday. We will update this post with the latest forecast information. Updated Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. From meteorologist Andrew Pritchard: A Wind Advisory is in effect into the overnight in Champaign County and surrounding portions of central Illinois. Winds are gusting out of the south up to 45 miles per hour, shifting out of the west late tonight. A ‘marginal risk’ (level 1 of 5) for severe storms is in place across portions of Illinois & Indiana on today’s outlook from the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center. Pritchard says the greater severe risk exists to the south, but a few intense storms may develop ahead of the cold front and produce strong winds late this evening.
foxillinois.com
ISP issued citations for 3 move-over crashes in single day
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) issued citations in three separate traffic crashes involving move-over law violations on Tuesday. The first crash happened on Interstate 70 eastbound near milepost 64, near Vandalia in District 12. The second crash happened on Interstate 94 northbound near 142nd Street...
Can I drive in Illinois with an out-of-state license?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you’re new to driving in Illinois, you may be wondering how long you can legally drive on an out-of-state license. According to the Illinois Secretary of State, drivers moving to Illinois can use their home state driver’s license for 90 days. To become a legal resident of the state, a […]
illinoisnewsroom.org
Illinois Democrats propose banning assault weapons and raising age for gun ownership
SPRINGFIELD — Illinois House Democrats plan to introduce a massive gun control bill that would outlaw the sale of assault weapons and prevent most residents under 21 from legally buying a gun. It comes five months after shooting suspect Robert Crimo III was accused of killing seven people and...
Governor JB Pritzker announces agreement to eliminate pandemic unemployment debt
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Governor JB Pritzker announced an agreement to pay off the state of Illinois’ remaining $1.36 billion unemployment insurance loan balance Tuesday. The bipartisan agreement will save taxpayers an estimated $20 million in interest costs that would be due next September. Representatives from business, labor, bipartisan members of the general assembly and the […]
foxillinois.com
Illinois holding online unclaimed property auction
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Jewelry, collectible coins, sports memorabilia and historic souvenirs are among the more than 450 unclaimed property items to be auctioned online for one week during December. Illinois State Treasurer Office will be holding the virtual auction from Monday, December 5 through Friday, December 9. Our...
foxillinois.com
Illinois lawmakers approve changes to SAFE-T Act
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Lawmakers pushed through changes to the Pretrial Fairness Act during the final week of the veto session. The act will eliminate cash bail in the state when it takes effect on January 1. The trailer bill passed both the House and Senate on Thursday. It...
Illinois Is Going After People Who Misuse/Abuse Disabled Parking
In the Christmas song, "The Holiday Season," the lyrics touch on some of the highlights of this time of year like shopping, hanging stockings, singing carols, etc. An Illinois version of the song would also include cracking down on what Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White calls "Holiday Scofflaws." So...
foxillinois.com
Illinois officials propose bill to close loophole pawnbrokers exploit
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Mayor Jim Langfelder spoke at a press conference on Wednesday to bring attention to adding an amendment to the Pawnbroker Regulation Act. Mayor Langfelder and other state lawmakers proposed a bill that would close a loophole that pawnbrokers exploit. The loophole allows pawnbrokers to charge...
Pritzker Anticipates Tweaks, but Says ‘SAFE-T Act' Should Go Into Effect Jan. 1
As lawmakers return this week for the final veto session of 2022, and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker predicts tweaks will be made to the controversial SAFE-T Act. “I think there will be a good bill that will be presented," he said. "We shouldn’t be flinging the doors open Jan. 1, with the misinformation that’s been put out there, as the driver of that, let’s fix that.”
Occupational Health Safety
Illinois Contractor Faces Over $118K in Proposed Penalties, Repeat Violations After OSHA Finds Cave-In Hazards
The contractor was cited twice before for these hazards. An Illinois excavating contractor is facing citations after OSHA found workers exposed to cave-ins while working in a seven-foot trench. According to a news release, an inspector discovered that two workers were not “adequate[ly]” protected from cave-ins and had no means...
foxillinois.com
State representatives discuss fentanyl on communities
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — State Representative La Shawn Ford (D-Chicago) joined advocates Thursday morning to discuss the impact of fentanyl on communities across the state. Participants at Thursday's discussion discussed how the narcotic fentanyl has wreaked havoc on their families and the state along with resources available for those...
freedom929.com
MONDAY NEWS BRIEF (11/28/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois lawmakers return to Springfield tomorrow for the final three days scheduled for the 2022 fall veto session. While the first part of the session two weeks ago ended up being only a two day deal and hardly no action taken by either the State House or Senate, many downstate lawmakers are wanting discussion and action on the SAFE-T Act, which was promised by the Democratic-controlled leadership. Other topics of discussion this week could also include education, pension reform, and violence prevention.
Changes to SAFE-T Act adding detainable offenses passes, poised for governor
(The Center Square) – Despite amendments passing Thursday to Illinois’ no-cash bail law that takes effect Jan. 1, opponents say the legal challenge continues. The 300-plus page amendment to the SAFE-T Act filed this week includes language to allow denial of pretrial release for a slew of serious crimes, ranging from murder to kidnapping and more. The bill to amend the SAFE-T Act passed both the state Senate and House Thursday and now goes to Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
Pritzker appoints new cannabis officer for Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Monday he has appointed a new replacement Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer. The new appointee is Erin Johnson, who currently works at the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice and previously worked for former governor Bruce Rauner. “Erin Johnson’s commitment to equity will serve Illinois well as she takes […]
Central Illinois Proud
FACT CHECK: What does the SAFE-T Act really do?
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — There are many claims floating around about what House BIll 3653, or the SAFE-T Act, actually does or does not do. WMBD’s digital producer Maggie Strahan has a Masters degree in Public Affairs Reporting and has covered the work of the Illinois General Assembly closely in the past. She is here to break down the 764-page bill for concerned citizens.
foxillinois.com
IDNR suspects bird flu in hundreds of waterfowl deaths
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — At least 300 waterbirds, primarily snow geese, have died of suspected avian influenza at public hunting areas throughout southern Illinois, state wildlife officials on Tuesday confirmed. Deceased wild birds have been found at Baldwin Lake, Pyramid State Recreation Area, Rend Lake, and Carlyle Lake in...
