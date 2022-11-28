ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Want to buy a fire truck or police car? Shreveport, government agencies holding surplus auction

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
 3 days ago
The City of Shreveport along with other various government agencies is holding a surplus auction online.

This auction will include a large fleet of retired police cruisers, administrative vehicles, SUVs, a firetruck, rescue truck, garbage truck, pickup trucks, office furniture and more.

The auction will be held in conjunction with an open consignment auction conducted by Lawler Auction Company.

The public and prospective buyers will have a chance to inspect and preview the items up for bid on Thursday between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Lawler Auction Facility, located at 7781 Highway 1 North.

Bidders must submit a signed bidder agreement, a copy of their driver’s license or government-issued photo identification card, and proof of funds (letter of credit from your bank or most recent bank statement showing available funds.) Once the Bidder registers online, they will be required to put in a credit card or debit card with a $200 authorization hold that will act as a deposit.

There will be a 15% "Buyers Premium" on all items that will be added to the winning bid.

All items are sold as is.

Any items not picked up on the day after the auction will be declared abandoned. A storage fee of $9 per day per lot will be charged to the bidder for any item not picked up.

If the bidder is not successful on any bids or pays in cash by 11 a.m. on Friday for any successful bids, that $200 will be refunded to the card on file.

All bids will be received online at bid.lawlerauction.com, where the public can check out the photos, lists and terms.

For more information about this auction, contact the auctioneer, Danny Lawler, at (318) 929-7003.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter for The Shreveport Times. You can contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

