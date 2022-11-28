ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Big Ten fines MSU $100,000 for Michigan Stadium tunnel brawl

By Joseph Buczek
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NEFgI_0jQEs9q600

Big Ten fines MSU $100,000 for Michigan Stadium tunnel brawl 00:23

ROSEMONT, Ill. (CBS Detroit) - The Big Ten Conference has fined Michigan State University $100,000 for the postgame fight in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium on Oct. 29.

The news comes on the heels of the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office filing charges against seven MSU players last week.

Social media posts after the annual game showed MSU players pushing, punching and kicking Michigan's Ja'Den McBurrows in and near a hallway that doesn't lead to either locker room. MSU linebacker Itayvion "Tank" Brown, safety Angelo Grose and defensive end Zion Young are seen on video getting physical with McBurrows.

Days after the fight, Spartans coach Mel Tucker suspended Brown, Grose, Young and cornerback Khary Crump.

Those players are among seven facing charges in connection to the fight. Crump is charged with felonious assault. Brown, Grose and Young are charged with aggravated assault. Cornerback Justin White and Defensive End Brandon Wright are also charged with aggravated assault. Linebacker Jacoby Windmon is charged with assault and battery.

The Big Ten has suspended Crump for the first eight games of the 2023 season. The conference says MSU's self-imposed suspensions of other players involved in the fight is sufficient and has been completed.

The Big Ten also says the University of Michigan did not meet the standards of the Big Ten Conference Football Game Management Manual policy and has been issued a public reprimand.

"The Big Ten Conference has a standard of excellence both academically and athletically that has been built over 127 years," said Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren in a release Monday. "Our standards require that our student-athletes, coaches and staff members represent the conference, and their member institutions, with the highest level of decorum and sportsmanship. We are taking disciplinary action and will continue to work with our member institutions to strengthen their gameday procedures and ensure our honored traditions."

MSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Alan Haller and MSU football coach Mel Tucker released the following statement Monday after the Big Ten's announcement.

"We accept the findings from the Big Ten Conference and are ready to move forward as a football program. We are committed to supporting our student-athletes and will continue to do so throughout this process."

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Judge makes major decision on Michigan football star

A Michigan judge has ruled on a Wolverines football star in trouble with the law. The judge ruled that Mazi Smith can travel out of the state of Michigan. Smith, a redshirt junior defensive star for the Wolverines, is facing felony weapon charges which were uncovered earlier Thursday morning. David Jesse of the Detroit Free Read more... The post Judge makes major decision on Michigan football star appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Judge Has Made Decision On Michigan Star Mazi Smith

Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith could play in the Big Ten Championship Game despite facing a felony charge for carrying a concealed weapon. Per David Jesse of the Detroit Free Press, a judge granted Smith permission to travel out of state with the team and gave the senior a personal recognizance bond.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

AP source: Michigan RB Corum (knee) expected to have surgery

Michigan star running back Blake Corum is expected to have surgery on his injured left knee that would cause him to miss the postseason, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday night.The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Michigan was not publicly disclosing Corum's condition.No. 2 Michigan (12-0) plays Purdue in the Big Ten championship game Saturday night in Indianapolis and is likely heading toward its second straight College Football Playoff appearance.Corum was injured late in the first half of the Illinois game two weeks ago on a low tackle. He tried to play last week against rival Ohio State, but after appearing on Michigan's first possession he was done for the day.The junior was a Heisman Trophy contender before his injury. Corum ranks 10th in the nation in rushing at 122 yards per game and is tied for third with 19 touchdowns.Without Corum, Michigan turned to Donovan Edwards against Ohio State. The second-year running back ran for 216 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries against the Buckeyes and will play with an injured and heavily wrapped hand.Behind Edwards is freshman CJ Stokes, who has run for 273 yards on 55 carries.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Comeback

College football star facing horrible legal charges

This season, Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mazi Smith has been the team’s most dominant player on the defensive side of the ball and has been integral to the team’s 2022 College Football Playoff run. But it turns out, he has been playing despite some very serious legal trouble. According to a report from David Jesse Read more... The post College football star facing horrible legal charges appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thecomeback.com

Michigan fans respond graciously after tragic Purdue news

Michigan Wolverines fans have reacted graciously following absolutely terrible news for Purdue football. Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s brother Sean tragically passed away earlier this week. Michigan fans decided to react with graciousness in the wake of the tragic loss in the Boilermakers’ family. They have already donated...
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan Matters: Impacting jobs & opportunities

SOUTHFIELD (CBS DETROIT) - Amid seismic technology shifts sweeping the region, new opportunities for jobs and companies are being created which was discussed by four leaders appearing on CBS Detroit's "Michigan Matters" who share insights into what it will take to help more folks be better positioned to take advantage of them. JoAnn Chávez, Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer at DTE Energy,  talked with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, how the company is helping more people in the region through programs like the Detroit Tree Equity Partnership it is involved with along with Detroit Future City, American Forest, Greening of Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Hayes leads Pistons to overtime victory over Mavericks

DETROIT (AP) — Killian Hayes scored eight of 22 points in overtime as the Detroit Pistons recovered from blowing a late lead to beat the Dallas Mavericks 131-125 on Thursday night.Christian Wood's dunk tied the game at 125 with 1:35 left in overtime, but Hayes answered with back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Pistons ahead by six with 41.6 left and seal the win."They were switching me into a one-on-one matchup, so I knew I could get a shot off," he said. "The first one felt good and the second one felt even better."Hayes has struggled in the first 2 1/2...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Sabres withstand Red Wings' rally, win 5-4 in shootout

DETROIT (AP) — Jack Quinn scored the only goal in a shootout, Dylan Cozens had the second two-goal game of his career and the Buffalo Sabres held off the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Wednesday night.Mattias Samuelsson got his first career goal for the Sabres, who squandered a three-goal lead in the third period. Jeff Skinner supplied his sixth goal in five games on a power play, while Craig Anderson made 40 saves and collected an assist. Rasmus Dahlin added two assists."That was definitely a rollercoaster game there at the end," Samuelsson said.Buffalo went through a similar situation Monday against...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Detroit

Julius Randle scores 36 as Knicks rout Pistons 140-110

DETROIT (AP) — Julius Randle scored a season-high 36 points on his 28th birthday, and the New York Knicks extended their win streak against the Detroit Pistons to 11 games with a 140-110 victory on Tuesday night.Randle was 14 for 24 from the field. He also had seven rebounds and five assists."He was super aggressive early and he got into a great rhythm," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "He always does a good job of moving without the ball and his teammates were searching him out tonight."Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson each scored 16 points for New York,...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Former director of Lansing Diocese St. Francis Retreat Center facing charges

LANSING, Mich., (CBS DETROIT) - Criminal charges have been filed against a 70-year-old priest accused of bilking several priests out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel Thursday announced criminal charges have been filed against Father David Rosenberg, former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese's St. Francis Retreat Center, for allegedly embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from three fellow priests. Rosenberg, of Dewitt, was arraigned Thursday before Magistrate Nikki Maneval in the 65-A District Court in Clinton County. He was given a $25,000 personal recognizance bond with conditions that he is prohibited from acting as a fiduciary...
DEWITT, MI
CBS Detroit

Here's a list of warming centers available in Detroit throughout the winter season

(CBS DETROIT) - As the weather starts to get colder, city officials shared a list of warming centers in Detroit that are now open for those seeking to escape winter weather conditions. The Detroit Health Department says there are three warming centers where those experiencing homelessness can go, and they are open now through March 31. The warming centers are supervised at all times and provide hot meals, showers, sleeping accommodations, and housing assistance services. "Winter weather creates additional challenges and risks for Detroiters, and the City of Detroit and its partners are dedicated to providing not just an escape from the cold,...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Fatal carbon monoxide incident at Victory Inn hotel in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT)  - One person is dead after a carbon monoxide incident at a hotel in Ann Arbor. The City of Ann Arbor Fire Department (AAFD) said they were called to the Victory Inn at 12:30 p.m. Monday. First responders said they found a deceased maintenance worker in the boiler room. Carbon monoxide levels were reported in excess of 500 parts per million. DTE Energy shut off gas to the boiler while firefighters conducted air monitoring and ventilated the hotel. According to AAFD, the City Building Department posted the inn as unsafe to occupy while repaired are made. Hotel management is working to relocate guests.Ann Arbor PD and Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the incident. 
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Body found in trunk in Dearborn is missing Tennessee mother

(CBS DETROIT) - Police say it began with a trip to pick up her daughter from school In Murfreesboro, Tennessee. But sadly, Nov.17 would be the last time anyone would see 31-year-old Eleni Kassa alive. Over the next 10 days, many family and friends went to social media looking for anything that could point them not only to her but a black 2020 Dodge Charger SRT that police believed she could have been traveling in. Fast forward to Sunday, Nov. 27, the suspect behind the wheel, confirmed as 36-year-old Dominque Hardwick, crashed into a home near the corner of Normile and Tireman...
DEARBORN, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy