Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - The Big Ten Conference released their season awards and All-Big Ten defensive teams Tuesday. Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon is the Tatum-Woodsen Defensive Back of the Year. He joins Jer'zhan Newton and Sydney Brown on the All-Big Ten First Team. It's the first time the Fighting Illini have had three All-Big Ten first team selections on defense since 1994 (LB Dana Howard, LB Simeon Rice, and LB Kevin Hardy). Illinois has had as many All-Big Ten first team players on defense in the last two years than the previous 12 years combined (4).

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO