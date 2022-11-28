Read full article on original website
foxillinois.com
Decatur family displaced after house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A family of five was displaced after their house caught on fire. The Decatur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 4 a.m. in the 1500 Block of North Church street. The first crew on the scene said, reported smoke showing from the attic.
Two people found dead in Cumberland County
NEOGA, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating a death that happened in Neoga, Ill. Officials say on Wednesday, at 11:47 a.m. Levi C. Connour, 33, and Jennifer R. Morecraft, 40 were found deceased at a residence near County Road 1200N in Neoga, Illinois (Cumberland County).
Police: Illinois student robbed off campus
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Police responded to a robbery on Tuesday. Officials responded at 6:53 p.m. to the 500 Block of E. University for a report of a Robbery. On-scene, the victim indicated that they were walking when they were approached from behind by an unknown male...
Second 16-year-old girl arrested for Urbana school threats
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — An Urbana High School student was arrested following email threats made to the school from November 28th through 30th. This is the second arrest in a string of threats against the school. The first teen who's from Chicago was arrested on November 22 for threats...
Woman suffered life-threatening injuries after head-on crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Two people were hurt on Tuesday in a head-on collision in Decatur. According to Decatur police who were called to the scene around 5:24 p.m., a Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on Lake Shore Drive approaching Silas Street, and an SUV was stopped on Lake Shore Drive facing eastbound in the left-hand driving lane waiting to make a left turn on to Silas Street.
Police: 16-year-old female arrested for Urbana High School threats
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — Another 16-year-old female has been arrested for threatening Urbana High School, police say. Police say Urbana School District 116 staff members began receiving threatening emails from an unknown person on Monday, November 28, and the threats continued through Wednesday, November 30. The school says the...
How domestic violence victims can get help in central Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — On November 23rd just before 6 p.m., the Macon County Sheriff's Department was called to Durfee Street in Warrensburg, Illinois. When they arrived, they found 57-year-old Jeffery Lourash with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and his deceased 41-year-old wife Tabitha with multiple gunshot wounds.
McLean County Sheriff retiring after 32 years
McLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — On Wednesday, Sheriff Sandage came to the end of his second term, closing the chapter on a career that has spanned nearly 32 years. Sandage started his career in law enforcement in 1991 as a Deputy Sheriff. Sandage worked several assignments with law enforcement...
Forsyth annual tree lighting ceremony
FORSYTH, Ill. (WICS) — Forsyth is having their annual tree lighting ceremony on Sunday. The event has taken place since 2015. The public is invited to the event, it will feature music from Maroa Forsyth High School, crafts with Maroa Forsyth FFA, carriage rides, smores, hot chocolate, books from Forsyth Public Library, and Mr. & Mrs. Claus.
Here's who running for mayor of Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Following the petition filing deadline, three candidates are putting their names in for mayor of Champaign, and all of them are familiar faces. Current Champaign Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen is running for a third term. Another name on the ballot is former Champaign Mayor Don...
3 Danville candidates running for mayor
DANVILLE, Ill. (WRSP/WICS) — Petitions have been filed for Danville candidates running in the upcoming mayoral election next Spring. Three people will be in the race, and each believes they have the experience to put the city of Danville in a better position. Jackie Vinson, the executive director for...
Illinois women's basketball dominates ACC/Big Ten Challenge against Pittsburgh
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois women's basketball traveled to Pittsburgh to take on the Panthers in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Illinois entered this game 6-1 with a loss over the weekend to Delaware. Illinois with only seven wins a year ago. Illinois out of the gates firing, scoring 50...
Illinois' Devon Witherspoon named Big Ten DB of year + All-Big Ten Defensive teams named
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - The Big Ten Conference released their season awards and All-Big Ten defensive teams Tuesday. Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon is the Tatum-Woodsen Defensive Back of the Year. He joins Jer'zhan Newton and Sydney Brown on the All-Big Ten First Team. It's the first time the Fighting Illini have had three All-Big Ten first team selections on defense since 1994 (LB Dana Howard, LB Simeon Rice, and LB Kevin Hardy). Illinois has had as many All-Big Ten first team players on defense in the last two years than the previous 12 years combined (4).
#16 Illinois takes down the Syracuse Orange in the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois takes down Syracuse on Tuesday night in the final ACC/Big Ten challenge, under the current contract. Illinois slow out the gates, with Syracuse holding their own on defense and on the glass. Coleman Hawks who has seen a dip in scoring in recent games, getting things going with a tear drop floater, for the first basket of the game.
Two Fighting Illini football players announced as finalists for national awards
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon and running back Chase Brown are finalists for National College Football Awards Association awards. It's the first time since 1995 two Fighting Illini were announced as finalists for some of the most prestigious awards in college football. Winners will be announced live on ESPN during The Home Depot College Football Awards on Thursday Dec. 8.
