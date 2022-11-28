ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Board of State Canvassers certifies 2022 midterm election results

By DeJanay Booth
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ouWxG_0jQEs6Bv00

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Board of State Canvassers unanimously approved results from the 2022 midterm election.

The board held a meeting Monday morning, certifying the reelection of Democratic incumbents Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

"Thank you to the thousands of clerks, poll workers & the hardworking team at Bureau of Elections who ensured this election was secure, safe & free. Democracy has prevailed," Benson said in a tweet.

Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo, who lost to Benson by 14 percentage points, pushed for the board not to certify the election, alleging misconduct.

A spokesperson with Michigan State Police told the Detroit Free Press that one person was escorted out after warnings from officers for disruption. The incident led to a brief recess.

A day after the election, Benson said the election was expected to break the record for the largest in Michigan's midterm history. She said more than 4.3 million Michiganders voted, with 1.8 million voting absentee.

The state board is comprised of two Republicans and two Democrats.

Comments / 0

Related
lansingcitypulse.com

Lansing precinct votes on Prop 3 may be recounted

THURSDAY, Dec. 1 — All Lansing precincts may be included in a partial statewide recount of the votes cast for and against the abortion proposal in the Nov. 8 general election, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum confirmed today. The move comes as the Michigan secretary of state has been...
LANSING, MI
Michigan Advance

Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3

Updated, 8:43 a.m. with more details from the Secretary of State’s office The votes in more than 600 precincts across Michigan will be recounted after an Oakland County man filed paperwork Wednesday alleging “fraud or error” in balloting for voting and abortion rights proposals that were approved by voters on Nov. 8. The petitions, signed […] The post Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Recount sought of numerous Michigan precincts for 2 ballot proposals

Lansing — An Oakland County man, working with groups that have previously spread unproven election fraud claims, filed paperwork and paid a hefty financial deposit in pursuit of a recount of the votes on an abortion rights ballot proposal in more than 500 Michigan precincts. Jerome Jay Allen of...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

New bill would boost Michigan's minimum wage, limit wage hike for tipped workers

(CBS DETROIT) - A bill introduced in the Michigan Senate would increase the state's minimum wage, while also stopping a drastic increase to wages earned by tipped workers.Senate Bill 1233 was introduced Tuesday by Republican Senator Wayne Schmidt. The bill would make several amendments to the Workforce Opportunity Wage Act of 2014.It would immediately raise minimum wage to $12 per hour, and allow for an annual minimum wage increase in starting in 2024. That increase would be based on the yearly rise in the Consumer Price Index.Raising the minimum wage to $12 per hour is on par with a ballot...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Biden wants South Carolina to have first primary in 2024

President Biden wants South Carolina to have the first nominating contest in 2024, followed by Nevada, New Hampshire, then Michigan and Georgia — an unexpected proposal that upends nearly two years of debate among party leaders about how Democrats should choose nominees in the future.The proposed change, unveiled in a letter Mr. Biden sent to members of a Democratic National Committee group tasked with setting the rules of the road for the party's schedule and nomination process, would allow "voters of color" to have a voice much earlier in the nominating process, the president wrote."I got into politics because of...
GEORGIA STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan board certifies 2022 election as ex-candidates spread false claims

LANSING, MI — After a heated and momentarily chaotic meeting, a bipartisan Michigan board unanimously certified the state’s midterm election results. Michigan’s post-election atmosphere had not been as turbulent as 2020 until Monday, as losing candidates spread conspiracy theories to the Board of State Canvassers and testified — with no evidence — to widespread election fraud.
LANSING, MI
Michigan Advance

State board certifies Michigan election results despite protest from some GOP candidates

The Michigan Board of State Canvassers unanimously voted Monday to certify the results of the Nov. 8 election. The midterm election resulted in victories for the three Democratic incumbents in the top statewide offices. Democrats in Michigan also took control of both the state House and Senate, making it the first time in four decades […] The post State board certifies Michigan election results despite protest from some GOP candidates appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
YAHOO!

State health department withdraws appeal in Iron Pig case

GAYLORD — A nearly two-year legal skirmish involving a Gaylord bar and restaurant, COVID-19 restrictions and the legal authority that state officials relied on for issuing those measures is apparently coming to an end. The state has decided to withdraw an appeal before the Court of Appeals of a...
GAYLORD, MI
CBS Detroit

Attorney General releases "20 Days of Scams" consumer campaign

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Attorney General's office has released its "20 days of scams" campaign to help Michiganders avoid theft, fraud and scams this holiday shopping season. "It's good to know who you're buying from," says Wayne State department of marketing & supply chain management professor Kevin KetelsOn the heels of Black Friday, the days of shopping aren't done quite yet. "There are a lot of sources out there that are not legitimate," Ketels added while saying it's all about trust when it comes to holiday shopping. "Use trusted sources, trusted brands, trusted stores."Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has launched her...
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

It Is Illegal To Throw These 5 Things Away In Michigan

The list of items that are illegal to throw in the trash in Michigan is kind of surprising. Many of us may not realize that it's not just local garbage companies making up the rules about what they can and cannot take to landfills. Michigan has laws in place to help protect the environment and conserve dwindling space in landfills according to Michigan.gov,
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer orders flags to half staff in honor of Oxford shooting victims

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday in honor of the Oxford High School shooting victims. "It's been one year since we lost four beautiful young souls in Oxford. One year since a community was changed forever," said Gov. Whitmer. "One year later, we honor the memories of Hana, Tate, Madisyn, and Justin and reaffirm our commitment to holding the Oxford community close. Words will never be enough to meet the scale of the loss that this town has been through. But all of Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

What population decline means for Michigan and its residents

Often referred to as “human capital” by scholars, people are the engines for economic prosperity. Most economists believe the more people living and working in our towns and cities, the more likely it is we’ll all be better off because of the innovation, activity and money swirling about.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Supreme Court agrees to hear case over Biden student loan forgiveness

Washington — The Supreme Court said Thursday it will take up a court fight between the Biden administration and a coalition of six Republican-led states challenging the legality of the president's student loan forgiveness program.Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar asked the Supreme Court last month to lift an injunction from a federal appeals court that blocked implementation of the plan, but told the court that if it denied relief, it should agree to consider the merits of the case instead.The court said in a brief order that it will hear arguments in February, but will keep the program on hold for...
NEBRASKA STATE
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy