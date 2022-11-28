Lynnwood continues to be a place of steady sales activity. One recent transaction in the city’s Martha Lake district was the sale of Martha Lake Mobile Manor for $18.3 million, or approximately $138,762 per unit, according to public records. The seller was an entity affiliated with Martha Lake Associates, LLC, which is linked to John Dexter, and the buyer was 415 Martha Lake Villa MHC, LLC, which is linked to GSC Investments, a real estate investor and operator of manufactured housing communities.

LYNNWOOD, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO