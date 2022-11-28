Read full article on original website
Little girl bonds with chickens she raises: "She knew they needed her"
Seattle is The Best City for Singles
The richest person in Medina, Washington
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, Washington
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This Location
theregistryps.com
Legacy Partners Breaks Ground on 288-Unit Multifamily Property in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. (Nov. 30, 2022) – Legacy Partners (“Legacy”), a privately held national real estate firm, is breaking ground on Copal, a 288-residence multifamily property in the fast-growing Bel-Red corridor submarket of Bellevue, Wash. The mid-rise, transit-oriented apartment project located at 1525 132nd Ave NE, formerly known...
theregistryps.com
Skanska Starts Construction on 260,619 SQFT Tower in Seattle’s Belltown
SEATTLE, WA – Skanska, a leading development and construction firm, announced today that it expects to begin construction on Kaye, a 260,619 square foot multi-family tower located on the 2200 Block of Seattle’s Belltown, this winter. Skanska will both build and develop the 31-story tower with 6,100 square feet of neighborhood ‘living room’ spaces and ground floor retail. Purchased in 2017, Kaye is expected to be completed by Q2 2025.
theregistryps.com
GSC Investments Buys 132-Unit Martha Lake Mobile Manor in Lynnwood for $18.3MM
Lynnwood continues to be a place of steady sales activity. One recent transaction in the city’s Martha Lake district was the sale of Martha Lake Mobile Manor for $18.3 million, or approximately $138,762 per unit, according to public records. The seller was an entity affiliated with Martha Lake Associates, LLC, which is linked to John Dexter, and the buyer was 415 Martha Lake Villa MHC, LLC, which is linked to GSC Investments, a real estate investor and operator of manufactured housing communities.
theregistryps.com
Tarragon Announces Grand Opening of 216-Unit Haven Apartments, 204-Unit Camber Apartments in Kitsap County
Seattle, WA (November 2022) – Tarragon is thrilled to announce the opening of two garden-style apartment projects in Kitsap County, Camber Apartments in Bremerton and Haven Apartments in Port Orchard. Both projects offer the community rental housing alternatives that were previously unavailable in Kitsap County. “It’s been exciting to...
theregistryps.com
evolution Projects Receives $109MM in Financing for 120,200 SQFT Seattle Office Development
SEATTLE – November 28, 2022 – JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged $109 million in construction financing for the development of 35 Stone, a pre-leased office development that will be part of Campus Seattle, a larger master-plan development in the Fremont submarket of Seattle. Brooks Running will occupy office space in 35 Stone, joining the existing Campus Seattle block tenants, which include evo, Bouldering Project, Joule, The Whale Wins and All Together Skatepark. Campus Seattle is designed to reflect the active, outdoor lifestyle and the team’s passion for community-oriented projects.
theregistryps.com
Proposal for 119-Unit Mixed-Use Building Moves Forward in Seattle’s Design Review Process
A proposal that would bring a five-story mixed-use building to Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood was reviewed last week by Seattle’s Northwest Design Review Board during an Early Design Guidance meeting. The board discussed the three design options that were presented by the design team and members were ultimately pleased with the team’s preferred option, agreeing to move the project forward to a recommendation hearing.
theregistryps.com
LIHI Purchases 71-Unit Apartment Building in Seattle for $21MM
As part of a plan that was announced last year to combat homelessness in Seattle, the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) purchased an eight-story, 71-unit apartment building for $21 million, or approximately $295,774 per unit, according to King County public records. The seller in the transaction was an entity affiliated with Harvard Lofts, LLC, in Seattle.
theregistryps.com
Bell Partners Plans $1B Raise for Apartment Fund with San Francisco, Los Angeles and Seattle as Prospective Markets
Greensboro, North Carolina-based Bell Partners is seeking a $1 billion capital raise for its newest commingled fund, which will have an investment focus targeting apartment assets across major markets in the country. The Bell Value-Add Fund VIII will also look for suitable investments in the West Coast markets, according to a board meeting document from the New Mexico State Investment Council.
