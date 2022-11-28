ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

VOTE: Who was the Murfreesboro area high school boys athlete of the week for Nov. 21-26?

By Cecil Joyce, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
 3 days ago

Who was the Murfreesboro area high school boys athlete of the week for Nov. 21-26?

You can vote below.

Nominees are Oakland's Eric Taylor and Casey Williams, Stewarts Creek's Caelum Harris, MTCS' Devin Hill, Smyrna's Brandon Sanders, Eagleville's Kaden Snitzer, PCA's Aiden Bolden and Central Magnet's Mason Brown.

The poll will close at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Note: If the poll doesn't appear below, you may need to refresh your browser.

