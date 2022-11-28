ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VOTE: Who was the Murfreesboro area high school girls athlete of the week for Nov. 21-26?

By Cecil Joyce, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
 3 days ago
Who was the Murfreesboro area high school girls athlete of the week for Nov. 21-26?

You can vote below.

Nominees are MTCS' Anna Clay Shirley, Stewarts Creek's Taylor Turner, Rockvale's Kamaria Murray, Oakland's Myah Sutton, Cannon County's Jenna Bush, Eagleville's Eliza McClaran, Siegel's Jasmine Sneed, Central Magnet's Olivia Hart and Riverdale's Morgan Moore.

The poll will close at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Note: If the poll doesn't appear below, you may need to refresh your browser.

