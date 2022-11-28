Read full article on original website
J.K. Dobbins, Marcus Williams Both Out for Week 13
The Baltimore Ravens have ruled out two key players for Week 13. Running back J.K. Dobbins is out with a knee injury and free safety Marcus Williams has a wrist injury that will keep him off the field. Head coach John Harbaugh said it is possible they both play in Week 14.
David Njoku Ruled Out Week 13
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku has officially been ruled out for Week 13’s matchup with the Houston Texans. He suffered a knee injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and, despite practicing all week, has officially been sidelined. ESPN’s Matt Fontana tweeted the news on Friday. Njoku has...
Packers Cut Safety Johnathan Abram
The Green Bay Packers are waiving Johnathan Abram. This is the second time in three weeks that Abram has been cut from a roster, after the Raiders waived him on November 8. He is now clear to be claimed on waivers. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news via...
Kyle Pitts Out for Season With Knee Injury
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts has undergone surgery for a knee injury. He is now officially out for the remainder of the year as he rehabs from the surgery. After the MCL injury, there was a chance Pitts would forgo surgery to return to the field, but that did not come to pass.
Fantasy Football Week 13 Tight End Rankings
The 2022-23 NFL season has already been extremely entertaining. Bye weeks are starting to take place. This means that tight ends like Trey McBride and Tommy Tremble will be out this week. On top of that injuries have started to mount up at this point of the season. It is always a great idea to evaluate backup options so that way fantasy managers are prepared if star players miss time. Here are the fantasy football week 13 tight end rankings.
College Football Head Coaching Changes
Each season, there are plenty of fired and hired head coaches in college football. Here are the college football head coaching changes for this year. Note: This article will be updated throughout the season and offseason. ACC. Georgia Tech. Fired: Geoff Collins. Hired: Brent Key. Big Ten. Nebraska Cornhuskers. Fired:...
Daughter of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacts to new baby brother
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shares how his daughter Sterling is adjusting to her new baby brother, Bronze.
2023 NFL Mock Draft December 1
The college football season is about to start, but it isn’t too early to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft December 1. 1. Houston Texans- C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State Buckeyes. Davis Mills has been benched, so it makes it clear that the Texans need a...
Dallas Cowboys Jerry Jones: Lebron Jones has helped people make money, I hope I have to
Jerry Jones on Lebron James: “He has influence and just because of all of the above, his accomplishments, how he utilized his sport, how he has utilized his platform. He has made a lot of people a lot of money. I hope I have, too.”
Fantasy basketball: DeMar DeRozan thriving next to Zach LaVine
André breaks down how the Chicago Bulls point guard rotation affects DeMar DeRozan's scoring, and why there's optimism ahead.
2022 Hawaii Bowl Preview
The 2022 Hawaii Bowl features the 7-5 San Diego Aztecs against the 7-5 Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders. Here is the 2022 Hawaii Bowl Preview. San Diego State won seven games to qualify for a bowl game. Their one loss to a non-bowl-eligible team was to Arizona. They defeated two teams who had at least a .500 record in San Jose State and Toledo.
NFL Draft Prospects in the 2022 Bahamas Bowl
The bowl season gives fans and scouts alike a chance to analyze NFL Draft prospects against solid competition. Bowl scheduling allows all eyes to be on each game. Here are the NFL Draft prospects in the 2022 Bahamas Bowl. UAB Blazers Draft Prospects. DeWayne McBride, RB. McBride has been a...
All 2023 LCS Rosters and Academy Rosters (Updated)
The LCS 2022 Offseason has arrived and with that fans will be wanting a roster tracker to see what moves their team makes. While the rumor wheel is already swirling, moves will not be able to be made until early November. That said, the first day of free agency will certainly be a hectic one as many of the players will have already decided on their new homes. To keep up with everything here is a constantly updating piece with the 2023 LCS Rosters and rumors surrounding them.
Von Miller Placed on IR
The Buffalo Bills have placed high-priced linebacker Von Miller on injured reserve. A knee injury landed Miller on IR, and the designation means he will officially miss at least the next four games. The Bills play the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football this week. The NFL Network’s Ian...
Cincinnati snaps 3 game skid with win over Louisville
Cincinnati ended their trip to Maui on a positive note as they defeated the Louisville Cardinals, 81-62. The win secures a seventh-place finish for the Bearcats in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, as Louisville finishes last. Cincinnati improves to 4-3 on the young season after dropping their last three games on the road. The Cardinals continue to struggle early on, as they have yet to win a single game this season.
Michigan RB Blake Corum Out for Season
University of Michigan running back Blake Corum will not return to the field this season. A knee injury limited him to just two carries in last week’s win over Ohio State. He suffered the injury just a week before that game. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news...
Standoff between Antonio Brown, police after arrest warrant issued
Update: According to multiple reports, there’s currently a standoff between Brown and local authorities outside of his Tampa-based bome. Cops
The Lakers to Begin Exploring Trades Dec. 15
As The Los Angeles Lakers rollercoaster of a season continues, trade rumors continue to run rampant. According to Jovan Buha, Lakers will begin exploring trades on Dec. 15. December 15 is the first day NBA teams are eligible to trade players who they signed in free agency during the offseason.
