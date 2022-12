CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Authorities in Georgia reported that Leilani Simon is being held in protective custody at the Chatham County Detention Center. Simon was arrested and charged with the murder of her 20-month-old toddler, Quinton Simon, after the FBI traced human remains found at a landfill to him.

