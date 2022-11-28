Construction worker killed in Saratoga Springs work site accident; Site behind Rip Van Dam Hotel

SARATOGA SPRINGS – A construction worker working at a site behind the Rip Van Dam Hotel has died from injuries he suffered in an accident last Tuesday, police said.

Nelson Bernard, 52, of Hoosick Falls, was taken to Saratoga Hospital and then on to Albany Medical Center after the Nov. 22 accident, police said.

Bernard died of his injuries two days later at Albany Med, police said Monday.

The incident happened at the 5 Washington St. site at about 3:30 p.m. last Tuesday. Rescuers were called there for a report of an accident.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Saratoga Springs Fire Department personnel tended to the victim at the scene.

Police determined his injuries came from falling debris, as well as the victim falling from an elevated position.

Saratoga Springs Police Department investigators processed the scene the day of the incident and contacted the Occupational Safety and Health Administration of New York regarding the construction accident, police said.

The investigation remained ongoing Monday with the cooperation of OSHA to determine if any criminal actions took place, police said.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Categories: News, News, Saratoga County, Saratoga Springs