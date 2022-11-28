ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Construction worker killed in Saratoga Springs work site accident; Site behind Rip Van Dam Hotel

By Steven Cook
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3giPPv_0jQErN4o00

SARATOGA SPRINGS – A construction worker working at a site behind the Rip Van Dam Hotel has died from injuries he suffered in an accident last Tuesday, police said.

Nelson Bernard, 52, of Hoosick Falls, was taken to Saratoga Hospital and then on to Albany Medical Center after the Nov. 22 accident, police said.

Bernard died of his injuries two days later at Albany Med, police said Monday.

The incident happened at the 5 Washington St. site at about 3:30 p.m. last Tuesday. Rescuers were called there for a report of an accident.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Saratoga Springs Fire Department personnel tended to the victim at the scene.

Police determined his injuries came from falling debris, as well as the victim falling from an elevated position.

Saratoga Springs Police Department investigators processed the scene the day of the incident and contacted the Occupational Safety and Health Administration of New York regarding the construction accident, police said.

The investigation remained ongoing Monday with the cooperation of OSHA to determine if any criminal actions took place, police said.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Categories: News, News, Saratoga County, Saratoga Springs

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

St. Johnsville nursing home employee accused of hitting resident

A nursing home employee is facing charges, accused of hitting an elderly resident. Shaunta Williams hit a resident at the Saint Johnsville Nursing Home in her backside, knocking her into another resident, say police. Williams is charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent person. She was given an appearance...
SAINT JOHNSVILLE, NY
WNYT

Mom: Jacket found at Schenectady park is definitely missing teen’s

Samantha Humphrey’s mother, Jaclyn Humphrey, confirms to NewsChannel 13 that the jacket found near the Mohawk River last weekend and posted on social media was definitely her daughter’s. Searchers were still out in Riverside Park Thursday looking for any sign of the missing teen. Samantha, 14, was last...
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Cobleskill trailer park under boil water advisory since July

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Residents at Colonial Park in Cobleskill are voicing their frustration after going months under a continuous boil water advisory. The Schoharie County Health Department issued the advisory after high levels of E. Coli were discovered in the raw source water serving the trailer park. “You shouldn’t have to worry about what’s […]
COBLESKILL, NY
WRGB

Colonie Police tape off home on Fiddler's Lane

COLONIE, NY (WRGB) - CBS 6 News cameras captured police on the scene at a home on Fiddler's Lane in Colonie on Thursday, December 1st. Footage shows an active scene. We have calls and emails out to Colonie Police to try to learn what officers were investigating, we have not heard back at this time.
COLONIE, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Chris Mathiesen, Past Public Safety Commissioner, On the Continuing Crisis of Violence in Downtown Saratoga Springs

One of the problematic aspects of allowing bars in Saratoga Springs to stay open until 4AM that has not been focused on is the impact this has on the city's police department. In addition to the verbal abuse police suffer, officers are routinely placed in a volatile and dangerous situation as they try to cope with crowds of drunks in the downtown bar area. It is only a matter of time before more people, including police officers are hurt. In addition, officers who must routinely respond to the eruptions on Caroline Street are not available to quickly respond to other incidents that may occur simultaneously in other areas of the city. If this situation is not addressed, the city will find it increasingly difficult to attract and keep officers.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
4K+
Followers
295
Post
911K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy