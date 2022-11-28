ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Bones found in landfill belong to missing Georgia toddler: FBI

By Emily Shapiro
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23m3pV_0jQErIfB00

Bones found in a Georgia landfill are confirmed to belong to missing Savannah, Georgia, toddler Quinton Simon, the FBI announced Monday.

The search for 20-month-old Quinton began on Oct. 5 when his mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, reported him missing. One week later, Chatham County police said they believed Quinton was dead and authorities named the boy's mother as the primary suspect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cifyE_0jQErIfB00
Chatham County Police Dept. - PHOTO: Leilani Simon was arrested for the murder of her son, Quinton
MORE: Mom of missing Savannah toddler charged with his murder

On Oct. 18, police said they believed Quinton had been left in a dumpster, and authorities said a search was underway for his body in the local landfill.

Searchers spent 30 days scouring 1.2 million pounds of trash, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OfGdb_0jQErIfB00
Chatham County Police Department - PHOTO: Chatham County Police Department and FBI officers search for the remains of Quinton Simon at the Waste Management landfill in Chatham County, Ga.
MORE: Missing Georgia toddler allegedly left in dumpster; police searching landfill for his body

On Nov. 21, police said remains had been recovered in the landfill and testing was underway to determine whether they belonged to Quinton.

Police also announced last week that Simon had been charged with malice murder, concealing the death of another person, false reporting and making false statements.

Comments / 1287

Angela Lee Lydeen Nguyen
3d ago

Good job and dedicated efforts by law enforcement. What a horrendous journey to go through tons of trash looking for a deceased child. I hope and pray justice is swift for this child incubator. (Cannot call her a mother as mothers don’t kill their young) I also hope a long incarceration with women who know what she has done is in her immediate future. Lord bless the children please.

Reply(170)
1187
Sondra Holton
3d ago

I feel if you don't want your baby take it for a safe haven place instead of hurting your child! rest in eternity peace baby boy

Reply(120)
556
America Freedom
3d ago

i am 54 years old my kids are grown me and my wife would take any kid white brown red purple green black we would not discriminate no sense in hurting any innocent kids we would take them in as our grandbabies so you piece of craps out there that don't want kids remember this there's people out there that will take them and give them the love they deserve that being said whoever done it should be executed immediately

Reply(36)
415
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TODAY.com

Remains of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon found in landfill

The Atlanta division of the FBI has identified remains found in a Georgia landfill as those of toddler Quinton Simon, bringing an end to the weeks-long search for the child that garnered national attention. Bones found in the Superior Landfill in Savannah were found to belong to the 20-month-old through...
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Skeletal remains found in Beaufort County identified as missing person

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a missing person case has become a homicide investigation after skeletal remains discovered in the Bluffton area have been identified. Brenda Kay Carman, 61, was reported missing by her brother on Aug. 22 after calls and messages from family members and friends went unanswered. Carman’s family told investigators that was not normal for her and that she did not suffer from any medical conditions that would have led authorities to believe she was in danger.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘Her last free meal:’ Quinton Simon’s mom turned in to FBI by grandma on murder charges, friend says

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A judge denied bond on Wednesday for the Georgia mother accused of killing her 20-month-old son. Leilani Simon reported that her son Quinton disappeared from their home on Oct. 5. On Oct. 12, the Chatham County Police Department announced that Quinton was believed to be dead and his mother was the prime suspect.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WBTW News13

Ohio man killed in South Carolina crash involving semi-truck

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) — Fire rescue officials said a multi-vehicle crash claimed the life of an Ohio man on Wednesday. Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to the high-speed, two-vehicle crash just after 5:20 a.m. at the intersection of ACE Basin Parkway/US-17 and Hope Plantation Lane, according to officials. A man driving a 2014 Ford van headed […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
ABC News

ABC News

927K+
Followers
196K+
Post
533M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy