ETOnline.com
The Best Cyber Week Theragun Deals to Shop Now: Save Up to $200 On Therabody Massage Devices
Whether you are in need of intense muscle recovery or some relaxation, handheld massage guns can be excellent substitutes to a private massage therapist. Therabody's Theragun massage guns are some of the most powerful and effective massage guns on the market. Right now, you can save up to $200 on all of the top-rated massage guns at Amazon and the Therabody extended Cyber Monday Sale.
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Is Finally Back In Stock Just in Time for Holiday Gift-Giving
With '90s fashion trends making a bigger comeback than ever before (yes, we're looking at you bomber jackets and chokers) it only makes sense that belt bags (also known as a fanny pack) are finally having their moment too. And while the accessory certainly isn't new, this season it is seeing a fun refresh thanks to lululemon's take on the style — and TikTok's newfound obsession with the lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag.
Kim Kardashian Brings Biker Chic Energy to Art Basel in a Bjork Tee, Black Leather Slacks and Stiletto Boots
Kim Kardashian was spotted making the trek to Art Basel yesterday in Miami alongside her sister Khloe Kardashian and Serena Williams. Just like Kardashian and her famous friends, many celebrities make the pilgrimage to the annual for-profit, privately owned and operated international art fair to catch a glimpse of some of the world’s most incredible pieces. Mirroring her motocross look from yesterday, Kardashian wore a bright blue cropped Bjork graphic T-shirt with the sleeves rolled up. The edgy biker chic look was rounded out with sturdy black leather trousers with a baggy quality and a high-waisted fit. Always one for dramatic accessories, the...
