UPDATE: 2 At-Large City Council members won’t be on the ballot next year for re-election

Bloomington (25 News Now) - The work of a Peoria leader is now being felt in Bloomington-Normal with a new, full service Minority Business Development Center. You may know Denise Moore for her efforts in the river city. The CEO of the center is bringing new services to the twin cities, including entrepreneurship academy, IT training, contractor development and workforce solutions services. These can come alongside new computers, classes and seminars.

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO