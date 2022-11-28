UPDATE: 2 At-Large City Council members won’t be on the ballot next year for re-election

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Best Hiking Trails and State Parks in PeoriaTammy EminethPeoria, IL
WWEs Scarlett Bordeaux Has Drink Thrown On Her By Fan At WWE Live Event At The Peoria Illinois Civic CenterJason Morton
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
wznd.com
Bloomington Town Council Discusses Grossinger Ice Arena Renovation
BLOOMINGTON, Ill.- The town of Bloomington held their town council meeting on November 28 at 6 p.m. The meeting began with comments and concerns from residents of Bloomington, with many of the speakers voicing their concerns with the granting of a special use permit for a 56-unit apartment complex on Lutz Road and South Morris Avenue. The council later voted 5-2 in favor of the permit approval.
Central Illinois Proud
Brady selected for Giannoulias’ transition team
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Fresh off an election win for secretary of state, Alexi Giannoulias, is assembling his transition team and he’s crossing party lines to do so. Giannoulias announced his 125 member team Wednesday morning and one of the names was his opponent, State Rep. Dan Brady (R-Bloomington). Brady will serve on two of the nine committees Giannoulias and his team created.
1470 WMBD
Republican rival to join Illinois Democrats’ transition team
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Incoming Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias has announced he will bring a former political rival on board his transition team. One-time Republican candidate for Secretary of State, Rep. Dan Brady (R-Bloomington) will reportedly be brought on board to help. In a statement issued Wednesday, Brady...
1470 WMBD
Pekin names interim city manager
PEKIN, Ill. — Pekin’s finance manager will now assume another role as the interim city manager. Bruce Marston will serve in this role for at least 90 days, while the search for a permanent manager continues. With both positions, he receives a salary of $151,000, which is less...
25newsnow.com
Peoria officer wins another court battle after ‘Baby Daddy Response Team’ post
PEORIA (25 News Now) -Despite complaints about a t-shirt and social media interactions, a once fired Peoria policeman got another win in court. In 2018, Jeremy Layman posted on Facebook, a picture of himself in a t-shirt reading “Baby Daddy Removal Team”. He was fired and has been...
25newsnow.com
Levee District apartments to break ground in Spring 2023
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Years in the making, construction on a planned apartment complex in East Peoria will begin next Spring. Located adjacent to City Hall, the privately-built, $50 million dollar complex will include more than 200 units as well as a modest amount of retain space. The construction was initially planned to start this year, but pandemic-related shortages made that goal unattainable.
25newsnow.com
Village of Sparland asking residents to restrict water usage
PEORIA (25 News Now) - There’s a water main break in the Village of Sparland. City officials tell 25 News the leak has yet to be located. They’re asking everyone to restrict water usage at this time. This story will be updated as we learn more information.
wglt.org
'There will be chaos': McLean County lawyers prepare for new system without cash bail
Depending upon which side of the courtroom a lawyer sits, the elimination of cash bail produced a range of reactions from elation to frustration but both sides agree that a smooth transition will require flexibility and hard work as the new law takes effect Jan. 1. The ability to remain...
25newsnow.com
Peoria mail haulers strike, stating unfair labor practices
PEORIA (25 News Now) -Dozens of trucker drivers parked in front of the 10 Roads Express company in Peoria early Thursday morning, to protest what they claimed were unfair labor practices. This comes on the heels of a vote to approve a union for the drivers. The employee that led...
1470 WMBD
City Council approves lease of Gateway Building to Childers
PEORIA, Ill. – An eatery with a number of Peoria and East Peoria locations is about to mark its expansion into downtown Peoria. The Peoria City Council is approving a lease agreement for Childers Eatery to build out and use the Gateway Building as their newest location. “We have...
Central Illinois Proud
New housing development coming to Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A new housing development is coming to Bloomington. On Monday, Bloomington’s City Council heard public comments opposing the new housing development. But the vote still passed five to two. The housing will be located at the northwest corner of Lutz Road and South Morris...
25newsnow.com
Dance studio’s zoning dispute sparks uproar in Morton
MORTON (25 News Now) - A Morton dance studio has an ‘uneven’ future after a new, second location sparked zoning concerns. Center Stage Academy of Dance has operated for 20 years on Jefferson Avenue, which is zoned B-2 as a general business. The owner has opened a second location in September, just a few blocks away, also zoned as B-2.
25newsnow.com
Merger to expand Morton Community Bank’s footprint in the Twin Cities
MORTON (25 News Now) - Morton Community Bank is acquiring a Springfield-based bank with branches in Bloomington-Normal. Holding company Hometown Community Bancorp Inc. announced Thursday it’s acquiring Marine Bank’s parent firm, which has 11 branches, two of them in the Twin-Cities. The merger is expected to happen during...
starvedrock.media
Highest-paying business jobs in Peoria
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Peoria, IL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
25newsnow.com
Peoria County Coroner identifies woman hit by vehicle in downtown Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Coroner says a 77-year-old woman died Wednesday night when she was hit by another vehicle in downtown Peoria, outside the Peoria Civic Center. Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the woman Thursday as 77-year-old Jayne G. English. Autopsy results show she suffered multiple blunt...
25newsnow.com
Minority Business Development Center finds a new home in Eastland Mall
Bloomington (25 News Now) - The work of a Peoria leader is now being felt in Bloomington-Normal with a new, full service Minority Business Development Center. You may know Denise Moore for her efforts in the river city. The CEO of the center is bringing new services to the twin cities, including entrepreneurship academy, IT training, contractor development and workforce solutions services. These can come alongside new computers, classes and seminars.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: State Police investigate deadly pedestrian versus vehicle crash in McLean County
9:15 AM UPDATE: Illinois State Police confirm to 25 News that one person died late Wednesday night after being hit by a vehicle. It happened at US Route 51 and Old Colonial Road in McLean County around 9:40 PM. State police say the person hit was pronounced dead at the...
wglt.org
Center for minority business opens at Eastland Mall
A longtime Central Illinois business professional opened a nonprofit aimed at helping up-and-coming minority business owners on Wednesday. Denise Moore is the CEO of the Minority Business Development Center in Peoria — and after Wednesday afternoon's launch, she's also the CEO of the same office at Eastland Mall in Bloomington.
25newsnow.com
Tazewell County Health Department determines high-touch surfaces as cause of sickness at Washington pizza restaurant
PEORIA (25 News Now) - UPDATE: The Tazewell County Health Department has determined 3 laboratory-confirmed cases of norovirus infection. According to a Facebook post, an epidemiological investigation done by the department implicated high-touch surfaces as the cause of transmission. Dates of illness range from November 21st to the 26th. Prior...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Police investigate fatal accident outside Peoria Civic Center
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are investigating a fatal car-versus-pedestrian accident downtown outside the Peoria Civic Center. Police closed the area of Jefferson Street from Fulton to Liberty around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday as the Bradley Braves men’s basketball team was getting ready to play Northern Iowa in Carver Arena, with numerous squad cars and Peoria Fire equipment on the scene.
Comments / 0