Washington Examiner
Trump suit against NY attorney general taken by judge sanctioning lawyers for 'frivolous claims'
A lawsuit filed by former President Donald Trump against New York Attorney General Letitia James is off to a rough start after the case landed in front of the same judge who sanctioned his attorneys for "frivolous claims" last week. Two weeks ago, Trump countersued James for "intimidation and harassment"...
Supreme Court sympathetic to group convicted in NY scandal
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court seemed ready Monday to side with a onetime top aide to ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and others convicted of corruption related to an upstate economic development project dubbed the Buffalo Billion. Both liberal and conservative justices seemed sympathetic to the group over...
Trump Org. rests case on sour note in NY tax fraud trial after judge scolds defense over 11th-hour evidence dump
Trump's real-estate company rested its defense case in a Manhattan tax fraud trial, after getting scolded by the judge for an 11th-hour evidence dump.
Trump demands taxpayers pay his legal fees in suit blocking January 6 subpoena days before rumored campaign announcement after committee says it can't pay former president’s legal bills if he announces another run for the White House
Former President Donald Trump has demanded Americans pay his legal fees for his suit against the congressional committee investigating the January 6 attacks on Capitol Hill. Delivered by the ex-commander-in-chief on Monday, the declaration came in the form of a new filing that seeks to block a committee subpoena requiring him to testify as to his role in the unrest next week.
Four Supreme Court justices under scrutiny for attending right-wing gala
US Supreme Court Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. (Photo illustration by Salon/Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images) Four U.S. Supreme Court justices attended the black-tie dinner gala at the first Federal Society convention since the court overturned Roe vs. Wade in its controversial Dobbs...
coloradopolitics.com
State Supreme Court reverses judge who ordered entire DA's office off of murder case
By a 6-1 decision on Monday, the Colorado Supreme Court reversed a Gunnison County judge who took the extraordinary step of barring the entire district attorney's office from prosecuting a murder case. Chief Judge J. Steven Patrick in June granted the request of defendant Jorge Solis to remove the Seventh...
CNBC
Trump blasts Supreme Court over tax return ruling after a tough day in 3 other courts
Former President Donald Trump lashed out at the Supreme Court for unanimously rejecting his request to block a congressional committee from obtaining his federal income tax returns. Trump's rant came a day after the would-be 2024 Republican presidential nominee saw ominous signs at three other courts where he faces troublesome...
Biden administration to ask Supreme Court to reinstate student loan relief plan
The Justice Department indicated Thursday that it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate a Biden administration plan that would provide student loan forgiveness to millions of Americans. This comes after the plan has been blocked by two separate federal court rulings. On Monday, the 8th Circuit Court of...
U.S. Supreme Court to weigh Cuomo-era New York corruption cases
Nov 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday will consider a pair of cases that could make it harder to pursue public corruption prosecutions - bids by an ex-aide to Democratic former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and a businessman to reverse bribery and fraud convictions.
Biden's student loan plan likely headed to Supreme Court as millions of borrowers await relief
President Joe Biden's costly plan to assist millions of student loan borrowers is much more likely to face Supreme Court scrutiny after a Monday federal appeals court decision marked the latest blow to the debt forgiveness program. A three-judge panel on the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St....
Can You Legally Keep An Abandoned Car You Find In New York State?
If you are driving on any interstate anywhere in New York State, you are pretty much guaranteed to see an abandoned car on the side of the road. I mean, it truly sucks to have your car die at the most inconvenient time or have a tire blowout. When that happens, sometimes, people just give up. Maybe their car isn't worth it, it's just too difficult to go back to some out-of-the-way shoulder area on a lonely highway, or it's just too expensive. Whatever the reason is that people don't collect their cars from wherever they abandoned them, can you legally claim an abandoned car? According to the New York Department of Motor Vehicles,
New York passes first crypto-mining ban in US
New York has passed the United States's first ban on crypto mining in an attempt to cut back on the digital currency's effects on the environment.
U.S. appeals court rejects Biden's bid to revive student debt plan
Nov 30 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Wednesday declined to put on hold a Texas judge's ruling that said President Joe Biden's plan to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt was unlawful.
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court Leans Toward Limiting Public Corruption Prosecutions
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday appeared poised to make it tougher to prosecute political corruption cases as they signaled sympathy toward appeals by an ex-aide to Democratic former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and a businessman of bribery and fraud convictions. The justices heard arguments in appeals...
NY lawmakers pushing to pass bill protecting asylum seekers
ALBANY, N.Y. -- There's an effort in Albany to pass a bill that would protect asylum seekers.The Access to Representation Act was introduced after thousands of asylum seekers were bussed from Texas and Florida to New York City over the last several months.The bill would guarantee access to attorneys for immigrants who are at risk of deportation.Lawmakers say with legal representation, immigrants are more likely to prove their right to remain in the United States."Many of them up to now who haven't been able to hire an attorney are forced to fend for themselves, fend for themselves in a different language, in a different rulebook, in a different court," Sen. Brad Hoylman said.Hoylman says there are more than 46,000 asylum seekers in New York.
Cyberthieves stole $186,000 from a Republican member of Congress as fraud epidemic plagues political committees
Harshbarger, a freshman Republican congresswoman from Tennessee, recouped the money stolen from her campaign account. But others haven't been so fortunate.
SCOTUS concerned about future political corruption during Percoco case
The Supreme Court was back after the holiday, hearing arguments around a case involving a private citizen and bribery.
Tough Oregon gun law faces legal challenge, could be delayed
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Midterm voters in Oregon narrowly passed one of the toughest gun control laws in the nation, buoying the hopes of gun control supporters, but the new permit-to-purchase mandate and ban on high-capacity magazines now faces a lawsuit that could put it on ice just days before it’s set to take effect.
Federal appeals court keeps Biden student loan forgiveness plan on pause in latest ruling
The decision will likely be appealed to the Supreme Court, which is already considering another challenge to Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.
Trump appears at ‘substantial risk’ of prosecution in Georgia: think tank
Former President Trump appears to be at “substantial risk” of criminal prosecution over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, according to a new report from the Brookings Institution. The think tank suggested that based on the publicly available evidence, Trump and his allies could face several election-related and other criminal charges in Fulton County’s […]
