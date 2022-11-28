ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Daily Mail

Trump demands taxpayers pay his legal fees in suit blocking January 6 subpoena days before rumored campaign announcement after committee says it can't pay former president’s legal bills if he announces another run for the White House

Former President Donald Trump has demanded Americans pay his legal fees for his suit against the congressional committee investigating the January 6 attacks on Capitol Hill. Delivered by the ex-commander-in-chief on Monday, the declaration came in the form of a new filing that seeks to block a committee subpoena requiring him to testify as to his role in the unrest next week.
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

Four Supreme Court justices under scrutiny for attending right-wing gala

US Supreme Court Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. (Photo illustration by Salon/Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images) Four U.S. Supreme Court justices attended the black-tie dinner gala at the first Federal Society convention since the court overturned Roe vs. Wade in its controversial Dobbs...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Can You Legally Keep An Abandoned Car You Find In New York State?

If you are driving on any interstate anywhere in New York State, you are pretty much guaranteed to see an abandoned car on the side of the road. I mean, it truly sucks to have your car die at the most inconvenient time or have a tire blowout. When that happens, sometimes, people just give up. Maybe their car isn't worth it, it's just too difficult to go back to some out-of-the-way shoulder area on a lonely highway, or it's just too expensive. Whatever the reason is that people don't collect their cars from wherever they abandoned them, can you legally claim an abandoned car? According to the New York Department of Motor Vehicles,
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Leans Toward Limiting Public Corruption Prosecutions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday appeared poised to make it tougher to prosecute political corruption cases as they signaled sympathy toward appeals by an ex-aide to Democratic former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and a businessman of bribery and fraud convictions. The justices heard arguments in appeals...
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS New York

NY lawmakers pushing to pass bill protecting asylum seekers

ALBANY, N.Y. -- There's an effort in Albany to pass a bill that would protect asylum seekers.The Access to Representation Act was introduced after thousands of asylum seekers were bussed from Texas and Florida to New York City over the last several months.The bill would guarantee access to attorneys for immigrants who are at risk of deportation.Lawmakers say with legal representation, immigrants are more likely to prove their right to remain in the United States."Many of them up to now who haven't been able to hire an attorney are forced to fend for themselves, fend for themselves in a different language, in a different rulebook, in a different court," Sen. Brad Hoylman said.Hoylman says there are more than 46,000 asylum seekers in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WREG

Trump appears at ‘substantial risk’ of prosecution in Georgia: think tank

Former President Trump appears to be at “substantial risk” of criminal prosecution over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, according to a new report from the Brookings Institution. The think tank suggested that based on the publicly available evidence, Trump and his allies could face several election-related and other criminal charges in Fulton County’s […]
GEORGIA STATE

