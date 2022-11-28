Read full article on original website
The great butter debate: Should butter be stored at room temperature or in the refrigerator?
On Good Things Utah this morning – Social media can always be counted on for fervent debates about things that don’t really matter, and the latest issue in contention is whether the pantry or the fridge is the proper place to store butter. While some strongly believe butter is meant to be kept on the countertop or in a cabinet, others stand firm that the fridge is the only place for it to be. Sure, there’s science behind this: Food scientists and chefs are the best people to ask for the final say (and even they sometimes have differing opinions). But for a more vivid depiction of the great butter debate, Yahoo Life went to the households that are strongly pro-fridge or pro-pantry (and even homes that are divided by butter storage preferences) to get their thoughts on the best way to store butter. “I’m Team Cold Butter all the way,” says Crystal Garman, co-founder of travel site Simplify Orlando. “I believe butter should be kept in the fridge because that’s the way I grew up in the Midwest — my mom always had it in the fridge.” Garman believes the refrigerator keeps butter fresh for a longer period of time. “I never met anyone who left it out on the counter top until I met my mother-in-law,” she adds. “She keeps hers in the butter dish in her dining room. I’ll admit, it’s nice to butter bread with soft butter, but I just can’t wrap my head around doing it.” Vered DeLeeuw is founder of Healthy Recipes Blog and believes butter is pure fat that contains milk solids, which can spoil — or at least spoil more quickly — when left out of the refrigerator. “I’m a foodie and it’s incredibly important to me to eat food at the right temperature, but I don’t want rancid or spoiled food,” DeLeeuw tells Yahoo Life. “Yes, my grandma kept her butter in a ceramic container on the counter, but grandma was from Europe, back when Europe was nice and cool, even in summer.” Tune in for more or click here: https://www.msn.com/en-us/foodanddrink/foodnews/the-great-butter-debate-should-butter-be-stored-at-room-temperature-or-in-the-refrigerator/ar-AA14KlbS.
Fresh and easy to make bruschetta
We love when Kiana Williams is in the GTU kitchen! She always brings in recipes that are healthy and flavorful. Today she’s balancing out the holiday sweets we’re all snacking on this time of year with a festive and fresh bruschetta. Hey, it’s red and green holiday appropriate, and oh so easy!
These brilliant snowsuits for kids are ‘bringing fun back’ to winter
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — “It’s snowing outside…!” While these words should bring excitement for families, the reality of winter quickly takes its toll when parents realize how unprepared they are. And living in a state that’s chock-full of unpredictable weather, it can be frustrating to experience hassles like lost gloves and insufficient layering. Not to mention the battle to get kids suited up before an adventure.
Homemade gourmet éclairs made by a professional
Make your own gourmet holiday desserts at home, today we are being taught by a professional. Romina Rasmussen, owner of Les Madeleines, is celebrating be open for 19 years and getting ready to close her store on December 30th. She says that we should support local businesses because they are hard to get started and keep afloat. She hopes this recipe will help your holidays and to announce that there is some big news coming in the new year.
