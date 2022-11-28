A 19-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with a hate crime in a vile attack on a subway rider who was punched, kicked and called an “Asian pig” during a fight over seats, police said. Dream Commisso of Manhattan was nabbed Tuesday night in East Harlem and booked on charges of assault as a hate crime, aggravated harassment, assault, menacing and harassment. According to police, Commisso, another woman and a man were aboard a shuttle train from Grand Central to Times Square at 8 p.m. Nov. 19 when they approached a seated couple and demanded that they give up their seats. The 42-year-old man and his 41-year-old female companion, who are both Asian, apparently refused to get up, triggering a hateful turn. Police said the trio of suspects spewed anti-Asian abuse at the straphanger, and punched and kicked the man, leaving him with a small cut. The suspects fled the train at Times Square. Two remain at large and are being sought by cops. Previous 1 of 3 Next The male victim refused medical attention for his minor injury. Commisso is being represented by a public defender. She is due back in Manhattan Criminal Court on Dec. 5.

