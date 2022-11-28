ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

New York Post

Police release video of gun-toting suspects in deadly NYC shooting

Police released surveillance video Thursday that shows two gun-wielding suspects who are wanted in connection with a deadly Harlem shooting. According to investigators, the two unidentified men in the video got into an argument with Jose Morales, 39, shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of West 140th Street and Broadway. As the confrontation escalated, one of the two men shot Morales in the chest, while the other displayed a black gun, cops said. Both suspects then took off on foot. The video shows the duo walking away with handguns in their hands. Morales was taken to NYC Health +...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man slashes subway rider in the face on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man slashed a subway rider in the face in an unprovoked attack in Manhattan on Tuesday, police said. The 49-year-old victim was sitting on a northbound no. 2 train approaching the 72nd Street – Broadway station when he was attacked around 9:45 p.m., officials said. The suspect used […]
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Suspect charged in deadly wooden-board beating of NYC man: cops

A suspect has been charged with murder in connection with a deadly wooden-board beating of a Queens man during a street brawl, authorities said.  Michael Santander, 20, was picked up by the Regional Fugitive Task Force for alleged involvement in the brutal Nov. 13 attack on Esvin Vasquez, 23, cops said late Tuesday.  In addition to the murder rap, Santander was also hit with manslaughter, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon, authorities said.  Previous 1 of 2 Next Vasquez was involved in a dispute with “a large group of males” when one of them whacked him in the head with the board outside a gas station on Junction Boulevard in Corona around 2 a.m., authorities said. The group fled south on Junction Boulevard.  Vasquez — who lived around the corner from the scene of the clash — was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital but couldn’t be saved. Police could not say Wednesday how many other suspects remain at large. Authorities also were not able to confirm what sparked the violence. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC woman, 19, charged with hate crime for ‘Asian pig’ subway attack

A 19-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with a hate crime in a vile attack on a subway rider who was punched, kicked and called an “Asian pig” during a fight over seats, police said. Dream Commisso of Manhattan was nabbed Tuesday night in East Harlem and booked on charges of assault as a hate crime, aggravated harassment, assault, menacing and harassment. According to police, Commisso, another woman and a man were aboard a shuttle train from Grand Central to Times Square at 8 p.m. Nov. 19 when they approached a seated couple and demanded that they give up their seats. The 42-year-old man and his 41-year-old female companion, who are both Asian, apparently refused to get up, triggering a hateful turn. Police said the trio of suspects spewed anti-Asian abuse at the straphanger, and punched and kicked the man, leaving him with a small cut. The suspects fled the train at Times Square. Two remain at large and are being sought by cops. Previous 1 of 3 Next The male victim refused medical attention for his minor injury. Commisso is being represented by a public defender. She is due back in Manhattan Criminal Court on Dec. 5.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

54-year-old Dollar Store worker assaulted after confronting shoplifter in New York City

NEW YORK – A 54-year-old man working at a Family Dollar Store at 130 Burnside Avenue in the Bronx was assaulted by a shoplifter last week. Detectives with the New York City’s 46th Precinct on Wednesday released a photo of the suspect, a black male wearing dark clothing and a New York Yankees hat. Please said that on October 19th, at around 3:10 p.m., the suspect entered the Family Dollar Store, and was I actually caught trying to shoplift items from the business. The 54-year-old employee attempted to stop the man from leaving without paying for the merchandise. The suspect The post 54-year-old Dollar Store worker assaulted after confronting shoplifter in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Boy, 15, dies while subway surfing on Brooklyn train, police say

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy died while subway surfing on a Brooklyn train Thursday morning, police said. The teen was riding on top of the southbound J train when he fell under the car and touched the third rail near the Marcy Avenue station in Williamsburg at around 11:23 a.m., according to the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Suspect busted for squatting in Manhattan hotel room where powder sparked terror scare

A repeat offender has been busted for squatting in a posh Midtown Manhattan hotel room where some leftover talcum powder sparked a brief terror scare, police said Wednesday. The talcum powder, which squatter John Taddei used after taking a shower at the Park Hyatt on W. 57th near Seventh Ave. was not toxic. A worker at the Park Hyatt got sick while cleaning the room, sparking a partial ...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Autistic man beaten, slashed in broad-daylight NYC attack: cops

Two heartless assailants punched and slashed an autistic man in a broad-daylight beatdown in the Bronx, authorities said.  The 26-year-old victim was running errands with his mother on Melrose Avenue near East 154th Street around 3:30 p.m. Nov. 22 when the pair struck, according to cops and a WPIX report.  The victim’s mother told the network the ruthless pair — without warning — hit her son with a stick in the back and punched him.  Then they slashed him in the right elbow, police said.  “They started fighting with him,” the mother, who did not want to be identified or provide her son’s name,...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man dumped body out of car in the Bronx: NYPD

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) – A Bronx man has been arrested after he allegedly dumped a dead body out of a car, police said. The body of a man was found on the ground in the 1200 block of Oak Point Avenue in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx around 3:50 a.m. Monday, […]
BRONX, NY
New York Post

NYC dad used 7-year-old son as ‘prop’ to flaunt ghost gun stash: prosecutors

An Upper East Side dad was indicted this week for allegedly building 14 ghost guns in his apartment — and shockingly using his 7-year-old son as a “prop” to show off part of his stash, prosecutors said.  The indictment against Cory Davis, 41, was unsealed Monday, weeks after he sent a photo of his young son holding two of the weapons to a group chat with family and friends on Nov. 7, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said.  The photo alarmed one of the recipients, who notified the NYPD, and sent it the snap, prosecutors said.  Cops tracked Davis down at a separate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

