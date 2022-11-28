Read full article on original website
Related
Police release video of gun-toting suspects in deadly NYC shooting
Police released surveillance video Thursday that shows two gun-wielding suspects who are wanted in connection with a deadly Harlem shooting. According to investigators, the two unidentified men in the video got into an argument with Jose Morales, 39, shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of West 140th Street and Broadway. As the confrontation escalated, one of the two men shot Morales in the chest, while the other displayed a black gun, cops said. Both suspects then took off on foot. The video shows the duo walking away with handguns in their hands. Morales was taken to NYC Health +...
Man slashes subway rider in the face on Upper West Side
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man slashed a subway rider in the face in an unprovoked attack in Manhattan on Tuesday, police said. The 49-year-old victim was sitting on a northbound no. 2 train approaching the 72nd Street – Broadway station when he was attacked around 9:45 p.m., officials said. The suspect used […]
Body dumped outside Bronx factory ID'd as 'Greenbook' actor Frank Vallelonga Jr., man arrested
Police identified a body found dumped outside a corrugated metal factory in the Bronx on Monday as actor Frank Vallelonga Jr., best known for his role in “Green Book.”
Suspect charged in deadly wooden-board beating of NYC man: cops
A suspect has been charged with murder in connection with a deadly wooden-board beating of a Queens man during a street brawl, authorities said. Michael Santander, 20, was picked up by the Regional Fugitive Task Force for alleged involvement in the brutal Nov. 13 attack on Esvin Vasquez, 23, cops said late Tuesday. In addition to the murder rap, Santander was also hit with manslaughter, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon, authorities said. Previous 1 of 2 Next Vasquez was involved in a dispute with “a large group of males” when one of them whacked him in the head with the board outside a gas station on Junction Boulevard in Corona around 2 a.m., authorities said. The group fled south on Junction Boulevard. Vasquez — who lived around the corner from the scene of the clash — was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital but couldn’t be saved. Police could not say Wednesday how many other suspects remain at large. Authorities also were not able to confirm what sparked the violence.
NYC woman, 19, charged with hate crime for ‘Asian pig’ subway attack
A 19-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with a hate crime in a vile attack on a subway rider who was punched, kicked and called an “Asian pig” during a fight over seats, police said. Dream Commisso of Manhattan was nabbed Tuesday night in East Harlem and booked on charges of assault as a hate crime, aggravated harassment, assault, menacing and harassment. According to police, Commisso, another woman and a man were aboard a shuttle train from Grand Central to Times Square at 8 p.m. Nov. 19 when they approached a seated couple and demanded that they give up their seats. The 42-year-old man and his 41-year-old female companion, who are both Asian, apparently refused to get up, triggering a hateful turn. Police said the trio of suspects spewed anti-Asian abuse at the straphanger, and punched and kicked the man, leaving him with a small cut. The suspects fled the train at Times Square. Two remain at large and are being sought by cops. Previous 1 of 3 Next The male victim refused medical attention for his minor injury. Commisso is being represented by a public defender. She is due back in Manhattan Criminal Court on Dec. 5.
17-year-old arrested for fatally shooting 33-year-old in the Bronx: police
A 17-year-old boy was arrested Thursday night for fatally shooting a 33-year-old man in the Bronx in October, according to authorities. Police found Cortez Hinton unresponsive in his car on Kelly Street near Westchester Avenue in Foxhurst.
Dad, 53, was on Staten Island for court hearing of son, a reputed gang leader, when he was gunned down
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Like his father before him, John (Tragedy) Pena Jr. is no stranger to violence. When he was a toddler, his dad was shot on the streets of New Brighton, after reportedly telling a friend that someone was after him.
54-year-old Dollar Store worker assaulted after confronting shoplifter in New York City
NEW YORK – A 54-year-old man working at a Family Dollar Store at 130 Burnside Avenue in the Bronx was assaulted by a shoplifter last week. Detectives with the New York City’s 46th Precinct on Wednesday released a photo of the suspect, a black male wearing dark clothing and a New York Yankees hat. Please said that on October 19th, at around 3:10 p.m., the suspect entered the Family Dollar Store, and was I actually caught trying to shoplift items from the business. The 54-year-old employee attempted to stop the man from leaving without paying for the merchandise. The suspect The post 54-year-old Dollar Store worker assaulted after confronting shoplifter in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man punched in face during robbery inside Brooklyn subway station
The NYPD is looking to identify a suspect that punched a man during a robbery inside a Brooklyn subway station last month, authorities said.
Boy, 15, dies while subway surfing on Brooklyn train, police say
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy died while subway surfing on a Brooklyn train Thursday morning, police said. The teen was riding on top of the southbound J train when he fell under the car and touched the third rail near the Marcy Avenue station in Williamsburg at around 11:23 a.m., according to the […]
Paralyzed from waist down: Gruesome injuries suffered by man stabbed on Staten Island detailed by authorities
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 68-year-old man suffered paralysis and other devastating injuries when he was stabbed in broad daylight at the Mariners Harbor Houses. Dyshawn Williams, 37, of Ralph Avenue in Brooklyn, faces charges that include attempted murder in the gruesome assault at about 12:25...
Sources: Staten Island shooting victim, 53, was father of reputed Gorilla Stone Mafia gang leader
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 53-year-old man shot and killed in Stapleton Monday has been identified as the father of reputed “Gorilla Stone Mafia” gang leader John Pena, according to police sources. John Pena Sr. was standing outside of the Stapleton Houses on Broad St. when two...
Suspect busted for squatting in Manhattan hotel room where powder sparked terror scare
A repeat offender has been busted for squatting in a posh Midtown Manhattan hotel room where some leftover talcum powder sparked a brief terror scare, police said Wednesday. The talcum powder, which squatter John Taddei used after taking a shower at the Park Hyatt on W. 57th near Seventh Ave. was not toxic. A worker at the Park Hyatt got sick while cleaning the room, sparking a partial ...
Man, 18, charged in Staten Island chase where he allegedly crashed stolen BMW, was tasered by cops
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that an 18-year-old man in a stolen car led police on a wild chase through Stapleton that ended with a crash and cops using a taser to subdue the suspect. The pursuit of Tremiek Scott of Gordon Street in the Stapleton Houses began...
Autistic man beaten, slashed in broad-daylight NYC attack: cops
Two heartless assailants punched and slashed an autistic man in a broad-daylight beatdown in the Bronx, authorities said. The 26-year-old victim was running errands with his mother on Melrose Avenue near East 154th Street around 3:30 p.m. Nov. 22 when the pair struck, according to cops and a WPIX report. The victim’s mother told the network the ruthless pair — without warning — hit her son with a stick in the back and punched him. Then they slashed him in the right elbow, police said. “They started fighting with him,” the mother, who did not want to be identified or provide her son’s name,...
pix11.com
Alleged gang member in ‘Justice for Junior’ case rejects plea deal: attorney
Danel Fernandez, a purported gang member allegedly seen on video dragging 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz out of a bodega before the teen was fatally stabbed in 2018, rejected a plea deal on Wednesday that would have sent him to prison for 18 years. Alleged gang member in ‘Justice...
New video appears to show suspects linked to fatal Fordham shooting, police say
FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — New surveillance video shows two suspects believed to be connected to the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy in the Bronx Wednesday night, police said. The footage shows two people dressed in all black walking between several cars when one of them, who was wearing a blue facemask and carrying […]
Man dumped body out of car in the Bronx: NYPD
HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) – A Bronx man has been arrested after he allegedly dumped a dead body out of a car, police said. The body of a man was found on the ground in the 1200 block of Oak Point Avenue in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx around 3:50 a.m. Monday, […]
Alleged subway mass shooter Frank James can be forced to appear in court, judge rules
A Brooklyn Federal Court judge on Wednesday ruled that Frank James, the man accused of shooting 10 people on a Brooklyn subway car in April, can be forced to appear in court.
NYC dad used 7-year-old son as ‘prop’ to flaunt ghost gun stash: prosecutors
An Upper East Side dad was indicted this week for allegedly building 14 ghost guns in his apartment — and shockingly using his 7-year-old son as a “prop” to show off part of his stash, prosecutors said. The indictment against Cory Davis, 41, was unsealed Monday, weeks after he sent a photo of his young son holding two of the weapons to a group chat with family and friends on Nov. 7, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said. The photo alarmed one of the recipients, who notified the NYPD, and sent it the snap, prosecutors said. Cops tracked Davis down at a separate...
