NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback
When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
Russell Wilson is so bad this season that he dragged Patrick Mahomes out of prime time
The NFL’s announcement led with the news: In Week 14, Sunday Night Football will feature the Miami Dolphins visiting the Los Angeles Chargers, flexing the game that was on the schedule out of there. But which game was flexed out?. That would be the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Christian McCaffrey Update
Earlier this week, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is dealing with "irritation" in his knee. As a result, fans around the league are worried about his outlook for Week 13. McCaffrey's status for this Sunday has not yet been decided. The latest update,...
Broncos sign Lamar Jackson to practice squad ahead of Ravens game
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Cornerback Lamar Jackson has been signed to the practice squad of the Denver Broncos. To make room for Jackson, the Broncos released wide receiver Kaden Davis and running back Tyreik McAllister from the practice squad on Tuesday. A third-year cornerback from from the University of Nebraska,...
Revenge: Are Chiefs More Prepared For Bengals This Year?
Arguably the biggest game left on the Kansas City Chiefs 2022 schedule will take place this Sunday. They will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals. As of now, Kansas City is 9-2 with the current AFC number one seed in their grasp. The Bengals are 7-4 and currently hold a wild card spot in the AFC playoff picture. Despite being in second place in the AFC North, Cincinnati is tied record-wise with the Baltimore Ravens, who have begun to struggle.
NFL Quarterback Rumored To Have Lost The Locker Room
An NFL starting quarterback is rumored to have lost at least part of the locker room. According to the NFL Network, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has lost some of his teammates. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Wilson had lost at least some of his teammates, who...
NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson Birthday Party Report
Russell Wilson's birthday just passed and he had a big celebration for it. His wife Ciara threw him a birthday party at their mansion just outside of Denver and according to Mike Klis, about half of the team showed up. This report didn't stop NFL twitter from poking fun at...
Jets, Zach Wilson headed for divorce, NFL insider says | ‘You think he wants to be there?’
The opinions on Zach Wilson just keep coming. People have had a lot to say about the Jets quarterback especially since his disappointing performance Week 11 headlined New York’s 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Wilson connected on just 9 of 22 passes for 77 yards and was sacked four times, good for a QB rating of just 50.8. What’s more, is the 23-year-old refused to take responsibility for his poor performance in the post-game press conference.
San Francisco 49ers: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Dolphins
The San Francisco 49ers Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins involves two teams that have their sights set on making it to Arizona for the Super Bowl come February. Ahead of these two juggernauts going head-to-head, we’ll be making our 49ers Week 13 predictions. After trading for superstar...
First injury report for Chiefs vs. Bengals, Week 13
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams are dealing with some players coming back from injuries. Check out the injury report for each team down below:. Chiefs. Player Injury Participation*. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Shoulder FP. WR Justin Watson...
Cincinnati's Joe Mixon (concussion) limited on Wednesday
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) was limited during Wednesday's practice. Mixon was able to register a limited participation to start Week 13's preparation after sitting out one game with a concussion. In a potential matchup versus a Kansas City Chiefs' defense ranked 17th (20.5) in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs, expect Samaje Perine to see more touches if Mixon is unable to be cleared before Sunday.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and wife welcome son
Mahomes' 7-pound, 8-ounce namesake, nicknamed "Bronze," is his second child with his wife, Brittany.
Kyler Murray had harsh words for Patrick Peterson after the ex-Cardinal shared scathing criticism
It’s been a tough season for the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray. A year after qualifying for their first postseason since 2015, the Cardinals are just 4-8. They’re at the point where their effort is being openly questioned on national television. Meanwhile, Kliff Kingsbury continues to show he doesn’t seem to have many answers to fix their problems. As a result, they’re one of the NFC’s bottom feeders as we near the stretch run of the 2022 season.
NFL Odds: Bills vs. Patriots prediction, odds and pick – 12/1/2022
The Buffalo Bills will head to Gillette Stadium to take on the New England Patriots in a Thursday night showdown. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Bills-Patriots prediction and pick. The Bills edged the Detroit Lions 28-25 in a Thanksgiving thriller where Josh Allen drove...
Packers Reportedly Cutting Former First Round Pick
Earlier in November, the Packers claimed safety Johnathan Abram off waivers. He selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 2019 draft. There was some optimism in Green Bay that Abram could revitalize his career. That won't be the case - at least not for right now. According...
Breaking: Brian Hartline Announces Decision On Cincinnati Job
Ohio State Buckeyes fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Thursday afternoon, Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline announced that he will be staying with the Buckeyes. Hartline was rumored to have interest in the Cincinnati job. However, it appears that he will be staying put. "I am aware...
Jets Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday
The New York Jets cut a wide receiver from their practice squad on Wednesday afternoon. They officially cut Diontae Spencer, who's been around the horn in the NFL. Spencer got his start in the NFL back in 2014 when he signed with the St. Louis (now Los Angeles) Rams out of McNeese State.
Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach
Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
Report: More UC Coaches Joining Luke Fickell At Wisconsin
The Bearcats are fervently searching for a new head coach.
Watch: Sideline exchange between Mike Vrabel, Titans rookie goes viral
Tennessee Titans rookie Treylon Burks made one of the best hustle plays of Week 13, but the wide receiver was quick to admit that the play would not have happened if he did his job correctly. Head coach Mike Vrabel pushed that thought out of Burks’ head in a hurry.
