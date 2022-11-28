ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

New Fairgrounds Get $6 Million Boost from the County

The Kent County Youth Fair has been working for years to raise the funds necessary to develop its new fairgrounds off Cascade Road in Lowell Charter Township. Today, it got a big boost with Kent County commissioners voting to allocate $6 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the project.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Wayland school board rejects book ban request

The Wayland Board of Education Monday night turned down a request to remove the book “Oryx and Crake” from the high school library. The book’s author, Margaret Atwood, also penned the much more famous but dystopian “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which has become a popular television series.
WAYLAND, MI
Kellogg Community College Offers Free Christmas Concert

With the early snowfall, accompanied by increasing grey skies with nippy temperatures, the holiday spirit is building in southwest Michigan. Folks are beginning to dig through their DVD collections to find that dusty copy of White Christmas, Holiday Inn or It’s A Wonderful Life. To lighten the mood, A Christmas Story or National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation are traditional favorites. Another holiday tradition is trudging off to the local elementary school to watch one of your kids perform in the holiday band concert. Being involved in the band concert wasn’t one of my favorite things in life as a kid. In fact, I dreaded it. I was always last chair in the coronet section and performing in front of a live audience sent chills down my spine. I usually faked playing my horn, trying to appear concentrated on my sheet music, but I don’t think it fooled the band instructor. However, they probably were grateful for my ploy, which made for a better band performance.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Recount of school board seats in Kent County after paperwork error

A recount will occur in Kent County after a paperwork error in two schoolboard races. Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons says one of her staff members noticed names were mistakenly flipped on a certification document for a Kellogsville Public School Board seat as well as a Grand Rapids Public School Board seat.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Wow your friends with a beautiful grazing table

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Charcuterie boards and grazing tables are all the rage right now! If you’re entertaining family and friends this holiday season, this could be a wonderful option for you! The Grazing Table is a charcuterie board café in Kalamazoo that also provides catering and so much more. Joey joins us to tell us all about what they do!
KALAMAZOO, MI
West MI animal shelter numbers, length of stays continues to soar

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — West Michigan’s largest animal shelters are still seeing large numbers of animals coming amid falling adoption rates. Harbor Humane Society says they, the Humane Society of West Michigan and the Kent County Animal Shelter are struggling to keep up with the number of animals requiring lengthier stays.
KENT COUNTY, MI
