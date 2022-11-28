Read full article on original website
Grand Rapids Latin teacher has tall task against 19-time ‘Jeopardy’ champion
You spend nearly a decade trying to live out your dream of getting on “Jeopardy” and you have to go against a 19-time champion. It’s the tall task which lies ahead for this Latin teacher from Grand Rapids who is a contestant tonight, Friday, December 2, on the game of answers and questions.
$100K donation to West Michigan library beset by book challenges pushes back tentative closing date
HUDSONVILLE, MI – A six-figure donation by two area business owners will keep the embattled Patmos Library operating beyond its previously announced September 2024 closing date. Andy Wierda and Tracie Wierda – the married couple who owns the Derby Tavern in Jamestown Township – announced this week they had...
Former Shape president, philanthropist Peter Sturrus dies
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Peter Sturrus, the longtime president of Shape Corp. and philanthropist who donated to Muskegon Community College and Aquinas College, has died.
New Fairgrounds Get $6 Million Boost from the County
The Kent County Youth Fair has been working for years to raise the funds necessary to develop its new fairgrounds off Cascade Road in Lowell Charter Township. Today, it got a big boost with Kent County commissioners voting to allocate $6 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the project.
Wayland school board rejects book ban request
The Wayland Board of Education Monday night turned down a request to remove the book “Oryx and Crake” from the high school library. The book’s author, Margaret Atwood, also penned the much more famous but dystopian “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which has become a popular television series.
Kellogg Community College Offers Free Christmas Concert
With the early snowfall, accompanied by increasing grey skies with nippy temperatures, the holiday spirit is building in southwest Michigan. Folks are beginning to dig through their DVD collections to find that dusty copy of White Christmas, Holiday Inn or It’s A Wonderful Life. To lighten the mood, A Christmas Story or National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation are traditional favorites. Another holiday tradition is trudging off to the local elementary school to watch one of your kids perform in the holiday band concert. Being involved in the band concert wasn’t one of my favorite things in life as a kid. In fact, I dreaded it. I was always last chair in the coronet section and performing in front of a live audience sent chills down my spine. I usually faked playing my horn, trying to appear concentrated on my sheet music, but I don’t think it fooled the band instructor. However, they probably were grateful for my ploy, which made for a better band performance.
Former Kalamazoo police captain appointed interim chief in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, MI — A former Kalamazoo police captain who also ran unsuccessfully for Kalamazoo County sheriff has been appointed as the interim chief in Battle Creek. The City of Battle Creek announced Thursday that Police Chief Jim Blocker is retiring and current Deputy Chief Shannon Bagley will step up as interim chief.
Timeline to purchase Grand Rapids amphitheater property being extended by arena authority
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The public authority that wants to build a 12,000-seat riverfront amphitheater in downtown Grand Rapids is giving itself more time before it purchases the nearly 12-acre city-owned site where the venue is expected to be built. The Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention/Arena Authority (CAA) was expected...
'I just want to be there': West MI vet's family needs help with funeral expenses
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan Army Veteran Leroy Berry passed away at his home in Kentwood several days after Thanksgiving. He served his country in and out of uniform as a life-long advocate, yet his family is struggling to find the money to pay for his burial. They...
Newly formed lottery club in Allegan County wins $862,958 Fast Cash prize
LANSING, MI -- In just the third time the group had ever played together a newly former lottery club in Allegan County won a $862,958 Fast Cash jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. Known as the Bunker Hill lottery club, the three-person group bought their ticket at the Bunker Hill Chill & Grill, located at 4203 30th Street in Dorr, roughly 20 miles south of Grand Rapids.
‘The stores are special.’ Michigan’s independent toy shops offer unique holiday shopping experience
ANN ARBOR, MI -- On a recent November day, Diane Chang was shopping at Mudpuddles in Ann Arbor’s Kerrytown with her four-year-old son, Oliver Quinonez, whose favorite toys are airplanes. Chang, who lives in Ann Arbor, said she likes to explore local shops like Mudpuddles because they always find...
Volunteers load hundreds of Michigan Christmas trees for donation to military families through ‘Trees for Troops’ 2022
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI — Nearly 100 volunteers spent Monday morning loading Christmas trees that will be delivered to families on U.S. military bases in time for the holiday season. This is an annual effort to brighten the homes of those serving our country that Wahmhoff Farms Nursery in...
Recount of school board seats in Kent County after paperwork error
A recount will occur in Kent County after a paperwork error in two schoolboard races. Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons says one of her staff members noticed names were mistakenly flipped on a certification document for a Kellogsville Public School Board seat as well as a Grand Rapids Public School Board seat.
‘We’re growing’: Longtime Kalamazoo business to cut ribbon on facility expansion
The addition cost approximately $6 million, with $4.7 million set aside solely for upgrading equipment and machinery.
Bring your kids to work? Day care coming for Gentex employees
A first-of-its-kind accommodation is being given to employees at one of West Michigan's largest manufacturers.
Wow your friends with a beautiful grazing table
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Charcuterie boards and grazing tables are all the rage right now! If you’re entertaining family and friends this holiday season, this could be a wonderful option for you! The Grazing Table is a charcuterie board café in Kalamazoo that also provides catering and so much more. Joey joins us to tell us all about what they do!
Judge sanctions MyPillow founder Mike Lindell for ‘fishing expedition’ into Kent County election records
KENT COUNTY, MI – A judge rejected MyPillow founder Mike Lindell’s demand for Kent County election records as a costly “fishing expedition” in Lindell’s effort to defend a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems. U.S. Magistrate Judge Phillip Green on Tuesday, Nov. 29,...
Mel Trotter adding three new thrift stores
Mel Trotter Ministries will be added three new thrift stores and a new distributing warehouse.
Kalamazoo County farm shouldn’t be surprised violations leading to enforcement, township says
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — One day prior to a Comstock Township farm being forced to cease commercial operations over multiple zoning issues, township officials say the farm’s owners shouldn’t be surprised by the enforcement action being taken. In a lengthy statement outlining its point of view in...
West MI animal shelter numbers, length of stays continues to soar
WEST OLIVE, Mich. — West Michigan’s largest animal shelters are still seeing large numbers of animals coming amid falling adoption rates. Harbor Humane Society says they, the Humane Society of West Michigan and the Kent County Animal Shelter are struggling to keep up with the number of animals requiring lengthier stays.
