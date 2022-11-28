ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

Hudson Reporter

City of Hoboken launch ParkMobile pilot program

To make parking easier for residents of Hoboken this upcoming Holiday season, Mayor Ravi Bhalla announced today the launch of a new pilot program allowing residents and visitors to reserve a parking space in select municipal garages. According to the mayor’s press release, the new feature will allow ParkMobile users...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne strengthens enforcement against trash and weeds

Bayonne is contemplating allowing more officials to be involved in the regulation of weeds, trash, and other unsightly debris on property. At its November meeting, the City Council introduced an ordinance that would amend the general ordinances of the city of Bayonne, Chapter 17, entitled Property Maintenance. In that chapter under the section Grass and Weeds, the subsection that would be updated is entitled Notice to Owners or Tenants.
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne seeks engineering study on flood mitigation

Bayonne officials have been hitting the books recently, with the city now looking to do a study on flood mitigation following the recent completion of its absorption study of recent redevelopments. At its November meeting, the City Council approved a resolution authorizing a Request for Proposals (RFQ) for professional engineering...
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Latest Boulevard East redesign plan ditches bike lanes

In the tug-of-war over Boulevard East between bike advocates and drivers, the drivers are now winning. Despite an apparent agreement a couple months ago that would create bike lanes, the latest plans for the redesign of the scenic county road that stretches from the top of Hoboken to the North Bergen palisade do not include the special lanes, a county spokesman said.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hoboken issues Holiday Passport Program

With the holiday season underway, the city of Hoboken will start offering free parking for about four hours. The catch is, drivers need to show a purchase of at least $20 at Hoboken shopping or dining establishments. “Hoboken stands ready to support our business community by making it easier to...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

New snow parking rules for Aschoff Place in North Bergen still under review

North Bergen has again postponed action on an ordinance that would prohibit parking on a portion of Aschoff Place during a snowstorm. The ordinance would temporarily prohibit parking on a portion of a street when it snows. According to the ordinance, due to the configuration of certain streets in the Township of North Bergen, there is a need to prohibit parking during times when there is an accumulation of snow in order to allow plows to effectively operate.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne ordinance would ensure residents have hot water 24 hours a day

Bayonne has moved to ensure hot water is available to residents throughout the day. The City Council has introduced an ordinance amending the general ordinances of the city of Bayonne, Chapter 17, entitled Property Maintenance. In that chapter, under the section Hot Water Supply in Residences and Rooming Houses, the ordinance would change the subsection Minimum Temperature.
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hoboken and Jersey City hold Toy Drives for Holidays

In the spirit of giving, the Hoboken Police Department is having their second annual toy drive event in light of the upcoming holiday season. “This is definitely a great time to gift give to the kids in these holidays and we are glad our department can reach to these neighborhoods,” said Arbend Drishti, a police sergeant for the City of Hoboken.
HOBOKEN, NJ
theobserver.com

Situation at Oakwood and Kearny Avenue — what we know

Here is what we know about police activity at 78 Oakwood Ave., Kearny. We’ve spoken to Chief George King and Capt. Timothy Wagner. This is an aggregation of their information. This morning police received reports of a suicidal woman at the Oakwood Avenue address. She was reported to have...
KEARNY, NJ
paramuspost.com

ACCURATE LAUNCHES LEASING FOR CITIZEN BAYONNE

BAYONNE, NJ – Accurate is expanding its Citizen brand of residential lifestyle communities with the launch of leasing at Citizen Bayonne, a new collection of 252 studio, one- and two-bedroom rental residences on Bayonne’s fast-growing waterfront peninsula. The new community is located at 155 Goldsborough Drive, near Bayonne’s...
BAYONNE, NJ
jerseydigs.com

St. Peter’s Sues Jersey City Over Demolition Permit Denial

A long-running saga over two historic buildings in Downtown Jersey City will be adding a new chapter as St. Peter’s Prep is hoping the courts will grant them permission to tear down a pair of structures. Back in 2018, St. Peter’s first applied to demolish the entirety of 137-155...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
BronxVoice

Knock Out Game in the Subway?

MANHATTAN - Another straphanger was attacked in the subway during an early morning ride on the West Side. The victim was sucker punched and knocked to the ground while his attacker rifled through his pockets.
MANHATTAN, NY
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Reporter

Jersey City, NJ
