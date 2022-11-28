North Bergen has again postponed action on an ordinance that would prohibit parking on a portion of Aschoff Place during a snowstorm. The ordinance would temporarily prohibit parking on a portion of a street when it snows. According to the ordinance, due to the configuration of certain streets in the Township of North Bergen, there is a need to prohibit parking during times when there is an accumulation of snow in order to allow plows to effectively operate.

NORTH BERGEN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO