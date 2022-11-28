Read full article on original website
City of Hoboken launch ParkMobile pilot program
To make parking easier for residents of Hoboken this upcoming Holiday season, Mayor Ravi Bhalla announced today the launch of a new pilot program allowing residents and visitors to reserve a parking space in select municipal garages. According to the mayor’s press release, the new feature will allow ParkMobile users...
Bayonne strengthens enforcement against trash and weeds
Bayonne is contemplating allowing more officials to be involved in the regulation of weeds, trash, and other unsightly debris on property. At its November meeting, the City Council introduced an ordinance that would amend the general ordinances of the city of Bayonne, Chapter 17, entitled Property Maintenance. In that chapter under the section Grass and Weeds, the subsection that would be updated is entitled Notice to Owners or Tenants.
Crews battle 2 major fires just miles apart in Hudson County, dozens displaced
Firefighters were on the scene of two major fires in Hudson County that were less than 3 miles apart from one another.
Bayonne seeks engineering study on flood mitigation
Bayonne officials have been hitting the books recently, with the city now looking to do a study on flood mitigation following the recent completion of its absorption study of recent redevelopments. At its November meeting, the City Council approved a resolution authorizing a Request for Proposals (RFQ) for professional engineering...
Latest Boulevard East redesign plan ditches bike lanes
In the tug-of-war over Boulevard East between bike advocates and drivers, the drivers are now winning. Despite an apparent agreement a couple months ago that would create bike lanes, the latest plans for the redesign of the scenic county road that stretches from the top of Hoboken to the North Bergen palisade do not include the special lanes, a county spokesman said.
Hoboken issues Holiday Passport Program
With the holiday season underway, the city of Hoboken will start offering free parking for about four hours. The catch is, drivers need to show a purchase of at least $20 at Hoboken shopping or dining establishments. “Hoboken stands ready to support our business community by making it easier to...
New snow parking rules for Aschoff Place in North Bergen still under review
North Bergen has again postponed action on an ordinance that would prohibit parking on a portion of Aschoff Place during a snowstorm. The ordinance would temporarily prohibit parking on a portion of a street when it snows. According to the ordinance, due to the configuration of certain streets in the Township of North Bergen, there is a need to prohibit parking during times when there is an accumulation of snow in order to allow plows to effectively operate.
Bayonne ordinance would ensure residents have hot water 24 hours a day
Bayonne has moved to ensure hot water is available to residents throughout the day. The City Council has introduced an ordinance amending the general ordinances of the city of Bayonne, Chapter 17, entitled Property Maintenance. In that chapter, under the section Hot Water Supply in Residences and Rooming Houses, the ordinance would change the subsection Minimum Temperature.
Hoboken and Jersey City hold Toy Drives for Holidays
In the spirit of giving, the Hoboken Police Department is having their second annual toy drive event in light of the upcoming holiday season. “This is definitely a great time to gift give to the kids in these holidays and we are glad our department can reach to these neighborhoods,” said Arbend Drishti, a police sergeant for the City of Hoboken.
Situation at Oakwood and Kearny Avenue — what we know
Here is what we know about police activity at 78 Oakwood Ave., Kearny. We’ve spoken to Chief George King and Capt. Timothy Wagner. This is an aggregation of their information. This morning police received reports of a suicidal woman at the Oakwood Avenue address. She was reported to have...
NYC restaurant owner moves business, employees to the Poconos
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Inside the kitchen at Volare Ristorante Italiano, food is prepped for what's expected to be a busy night. The restaurant at the intersection of Routes 715 and 611 in Tannersville opened in September. "I've been almost living here for 17 years, you know, and the need...
ACCURATE LAUNCHES LEASING FOR CITIZEN BAYONNE
BAYONNE, NJ – Accurate is expanding its Citizen brand of residential lifestyle communities with the launch of leasing at Citizen Bayonne, a new collection of 252 studio, one- and two-bedroom rental residences on Bayonne’s fast-growing waterfront peninsula. The new community is located at 155 Goldsborough Drive, near Bayonne’s...
West New York set to receive grants for electric vehicles and park improvements
West New York is looking to appropriate millions in grants funding for various capital projects around town, from electric vehicles to park improvements, following receipt of some $2.5 million in grants from the county, state, and federal governments. Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the West New York Board of Commissioners introduced...
Hudson Pride Center to cut the ribbon on new office in Journal Square next week
The Hudson Pride Center, the local LGBTQ+ advocacy group, will cut the ribbon on their new office in Journal Square next week. “There has been a longstanding vision for the creation of a vibrant home for our LGBTQ+ community that can be shared and enjoyed by everyone,” HPC Executive Director Elizabeth Schedl said in a statement.
Phase One of Jersey City’s 3,000-Unit Westview Development Heads to Planning Board
A project that would radically transform Jersey City’s West Side by adding high-rise residences, retail, amenities, and greenery to mostly vacant parcels along the Hackensack River could soon take a big step forward. Ideas have been in the works to revitalize about 8.29 acres of land along Route 440...
St. Peter’s Sues Jersey City Over Demolition Permit Denial
A long-running saga over two historic buildings in Downtown Jersey City will be adding a new chapter as St. Peter’s Prep is hoping the courts will grant them permission to tear down a pair of structures. Back in 2018, St. Peter’s first applied to demolish the entirety of 137-155...
NYC Will Pay You $120,000 a Year to Become the Face of Rat Extermination
NYC is ready to get serious about its rat problem. In an effort to curb the rat population, the city is willing to shell out major money to hire for a new job, and New Yorkers are encouraged to apply. The title is Director of Rodent Mitigation, and the lucky...
Knock Out Game in the Subway?
MANHATTAN - Another straphanger was attacked in the subway during an early morning ride on the West Side. The victim was sucker punched and knocked to the ground while his attacker rifled through his pockets.
Sixth Street Embankment development plan approved, lead service line ordinance withdrawn by council
The Jersey City City Council unanimously approved the Sixth Street Embankment development plan, while it withdrew an ordinance related to the lead service line replacement program Monday. The Sixth Street Embankment plan, which lays out the transformation of the abandoned elevated train line that stretches from Marin Boulevard to Brunswick...
4 Newark families become 1st-time homeowners through innovative housing program
Four Newark families will get the life-changing opportunity of becoming first-time homeowners through a new program designed to address the wealth gap
Jersey City, NJ
