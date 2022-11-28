World Cup 2022: Watch as protester runs across field with gay pride flag, Save Ukraine T-shirt



D uring the Uruguay-Portugal World Cup match on Monday, a protester gained access to the field, sporting political statements on a T-shirt and carrying a rainbow flag , symbolizing gay pride.

The protester dropped the flag shortly before he was tackled and escorted from the field. Photos show that the front of his shirt had a Superman symbol on it and read "Save Ukraine." The back of his shirt said "respect for Iranian woman."

The World Cup is being hosted by Qatar, which has drawn criticism because of the country's policies regarding LGBT individuals, in particular.

Rod Stewart recently revealed that he turned down more than $1 million to perform at the competition. "It's not right to go. And the Iranians should be out too for supplying arms," he said of the decision. Popstar Dua Lipa also quickly dispelled rumors that she might perform at the event. "I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiations to perform," she said. "I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup."

Morgan Freeman is facing criticism after he helped open the tournament in the controversial country. Freeman narrated a piece called The Calling at Doha's Al-Bayt Stadium during the opening ceremony. Fans soon turned to social media to express their disappointment.

As the World Cup got underway, reports emerged alleging that security officials for the tournament were turning away fans donning rainbow colors.

Journalist Grant Wahl took to Twitter after being denied entry to the USA-Wales match for his shirt. “You have to change your shirt. It’s not allowed," he reported security told him.

This story is developing and will be updated.

