ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Biden prepares for star-studded first White House state dinner with French president

By Misty Severi
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yAhQf_0jQEoo2K00


T he White House is currently preparing for its first state visit with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, which will include a star-studded state dinner at the White House that will highlight the long-standing ties between the United States and France.

Macron's visit is the first state visit for President Joe Biden and will include a performance by multi-Grammy award-winning artist Jon Batiste, according to a spokeswoman for first lady Jill Biden, whose office is overseeing the dinner.

WHITE HOUSE UNVEILS HOLIDAY DECOR THAT CAPTURES ‘VERY IDEA OF AMERICA’

“An artist who transcends generations, Jon Batiste’s music inspires and brings people together,” spokeswoman Vanessa Valdivia told the Associated Press. “We’re thrilled to have him perform at the White House for the first state dinner of the Biden-Harris administration."

The artist will be adding "White House Entertainer" to a long list of accomplishments, which includes bandleader, musical director, recording artist, film composer, and museum creative director. Batiste most recently finished a seven-year run as the bandleader and musical director for Stephen Colbert's late-night show. He has also received five Grammy awards this year, including for album of the year, as well as an Academy Award for best original score.

The black-tie dinner for Macron and his wife, Brigitte, is the latest in a string of busy social events for the White House. Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi got married at the White House earlier this month, and Jill Biden unveiled the White House decorations for the holiday season on Monday.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Macron's visit was announced in September. The French president was also the first state visit for former President Donald Trump in 2018. Joe Biden's first state visit comes more than halfway through his term, which is later than in previous administrations. However, the COVID-19 pandemic slowed the return of in-person events at the White House, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre noted at the time.

Macron will also visit New Orleans during his state visit, becoming the first French president to visit the formerly French city in 45 years.

Comments / 5

luckyone
3d ago

Another waste of taxpayers money for personal benefit

Reply
15
Related
News Breaking LIVE

Nancy Pelosi Named to New Position

House Democrats have voted to give House Speaker Nancy Pelosi the honorary title of "Speaker Emerita," according to Axios' Andrew Solender. The decision was made in a vote on Tuesday by the House Democrats' steering committee. The decision does not need to be approved by the whole House as it is simply an honorary title given by the Democratic caucus.
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner & Daughter Violet, 17, Stun At Joe Biden’s State Dinner In Matching Black Dresses

Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet, 17, stunned as they twinned in black dresses for Joe Biden’s State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. The actress, 50, opted for a classic Ralph Lauren number paired with patent leather platform shoes, while Ben Affleck‘s oldest child went with an ankle length dress with a flared out skirt. December 1st also marks Violet’s 17th birthday.
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden’s bizarre closing argument: ‘Shut up, moocher’

On the eve of the midterm elections, in which voters will hand President Joe Biden his report card, the White House has settled on a message: Shut up and take whatever we give you. It’s perverse on a few levels. First is the fascistic tone of the president telling...
FLORIDA STATE
HollywoodLife

Ashley Biden, 41, Slays In Blue Strapless Gown At Dad’s 1st State Dinner

President Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley stunned as she arrived for the state dinner with France on Thursday, December 1. The first daughter, 41, rocked an eye-catching blue, strapless gown for the black tie event, which was held at the White House on the South Lawn. She looked ready to celebrate the momentous occasion, which marked a first for her dad, 80, and his presidency.
The Independent

Michelle Obama reveals whether she'd run for US president

Michelle Obama has addressed a question she has repeatedly been asked over the years - whether or not she will run for president.The former first lady has already had experience in the White House, during her husband Barack Obama’s presidency from 2009 to 2017.Speaking to Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast, Ms Obama admitted that she “detests” being asked whether she would ever consider running for the top position herself, and gave a straightforward answer.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
257K+
Followers
73K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy