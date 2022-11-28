Read full article on original website
Annual toy drive held at BCA Architects & Engineers
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a party Thursday at BCA Architects & Engineers. Your ticket to get in is a couple of toys. This year marks the Watertown company’s 28th Annual Gift Drive. But this year is the first in its new downtown Watertown location on Public...
Tree lighting to disrupt downtown Watertown traffic
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be Friday night. It will disrupt traffic on Washington and Winslow streets in Watertown throughout the day. Starting Friday morning, on-street parking will be restricted in the 100 and 200 blocks of Washington Street. Winslow Street be...
Stewart’s Shops cuts ribbon at new Watertown store
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Stewart’s Shops officially opened its new location on Washington Street in Watertown. Joined by elected officials from both the state and the city, representatives from the convenience store cut the ribbon Friday morning to celebrate the new shop. The store at 715 Washington Street...
Antwerp residents blame repeated flooding on old drainage system
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Wednesday’s rain brought flooding to parts of Antwerp. Residents say submerged yards and leaking basement walls have become an all-too-familiar sight over the past few decades. The Antwerp Fire Department was called in to combat the flooding with pumps, moving hundreds of gallons of...
Thelma E. Koelmel, 103, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thelma E. Koelmel, age 103 (nee Scarpell) born August 31, 1919. Daughter of Marguerite Gallagher and George Scarpell, and step-daughter of Richard Colesanti. Thelma died peacefully at her home on Friday December 2, 2022. She graduated from Sacred Heart School and Immaculate Heart Academy. She...
North Country seniors honored for volunteer work in Lewis, St. Lawrence counties
NEW YORK (WWTI) – The New York State Office for the Aging recently honored 94 older adults throughout the state for volunteerism as part of the office’s annual Older New Yorkers’ Day celebration. Awardees were nominated by New York’s network of 59 county-based Area Agencies on Aging....
Homeless shelter could be open by Christmas
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Helping combat a housing shortage in Watertown, a homeless shelter in the city is one step closer to opening its doors. The former Angel’s Inn will house up to 18 homeless men who would live there temporarily for six to nine months. While there,...
Bus monitor arrested on unlawful imprisonment, harassment charges
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The bus monitor caught on video apparently manhandling Indian River students on a school bus has been arrested. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identifies him as 63-year-old Daniel Trahan of Watertown. He was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child,...
House damaged by falling tree
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A tree damaged a porch at a house on South Main Street in West Carthage Wednesday night. The tree fell on the front porch of the home around 10:30 p.m. and took down power lines going to the house. The tree also caused a...
Christmas card writing campaign underway at libraries
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Local libraries are not just for reading, but for writing. Libraries in the North Country Library System are again doing a Christmas card writing campaign. People can write the cards at the library or take some home and bring them back. The cards will then...
Police, firefighters & Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The population at the temporary shelter for homeless and displaced people in Watertown has gone from 12 to 30 in less than two weeks. Before the shelter opened at the former DealMaker body shop off Main Avenue, some of the people were living under the J.B. Wise Pavilion a few blocks away.
Kristine Battersby, 80, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Kristine Battersby, 80, passed away peacefully with a loving caregiver at her side on November 30, 2022 at her home in Gouverneur, NY. Kristine was born on April 15, 1942 in Gouverneur to Margaret and George Battersby. She graduated from Gouverneur High School and went...
Dulles State Office Building in Watertown accepting donations for New York’s Annual Toy & Coat Drive
NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York’s annual statewide holiday donation drive to benefit families that could use a helping hand begins Thursday with a drop-off area at a central location in Watertown. In Jefferson County, donations can be dropped off at Dulles State Office Building, 317 Washington Street...
Three North Country ‘Community Health Heroes’ awarded
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization and North Country Health Compass Partners recently announced the recipients of the 2022 “Community Health Hero” award. The award is given in honor of National Rural Health Day, recognizing North Country residents who have demonstrated outstanding public...
Drivers needed to help veterans get medical care
A program designed to help local veterans get to crucial medical appointments needs help. Bill Gleason, a recruiter for the Disabled American Veterans Volunteer Transportation Network, said the service was hit hard by the pandemic. Before COVID-19, the program helped more than 20,000 veterans in 14 counties. While the need is still high, Gleason said the number of volunteers has dropped from 240 to 116.
Peggy Elizabeth Shoulette Gove, 76, formerly of Redwood
VALATIE, New York (WWNY) - Peggy Elizabeth Shoulette Gove, 76, passed away at St. Peter’s Hospice Care in Albany on Saturday morning. Peggy was born on July 11, 1946, the daughter of Carl and Gladys Walton Shoulette. She attended Redwood, NY schools and later married Thomas Gove on January 25, 1999, in Davenport, FL. Thomas passed away on December 7, 2014. A previous marriage to David Hepfer ended in divorce.
Indian River will soon have to change ‘Warrior’ mascot
PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Changes may soon be coming to the Indian River Central School District. On November 17, the New York State Education Department released a memo informing school districts of recent legal action stating that “public schools are prohibited from using Native American mascots.”. The memo...
Training at Fort Drum includes heavy bomb drops
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - If you’ve been hearing explosions and other loud noises coming from Fort Drum, it’s because the New York National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing is training there. Fort Drum officials say the aviation training includes heavy bomb drops. They say community members...
Missing Teen Last Seen in Town of Lee
Update: 12/1/22, 9:00 p.m.: Officials say the missing teenager has returned home andis safe. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is investigating a missing persons case involving a local teen. Sheriff Rob Maciol says Ayden Michael Royce Taylor was last seen on Thursday morning, December 1, in the town of Lee....
Traffic advisory: Route 12E bridge over Chaumont River
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - People using the State Route 12E bridge over the Chaumont River could encounter minor delays as construction begins Thursday morning. Traffic will be one-way. Traffic signals will control which direction goes when. There will be a sidewalk for pedestrians.
