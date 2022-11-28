ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

WTXL ABC 27 News

Florida State falls to Purdue in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (SEMINOLES.COM) — Zach Edey scored a game high 25 points and eight rebounds with eleven made field goals to lead No. 5 Purdue in a 79-69 victory over Florida State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at the Donald L. Tucker Center. Edey led three Boilermakers in double figure scoring, Braden Smith (13 points) and Fletcher Loyer (11 points), to secure Purdue’s seventh win of the season. The Boilermakers are now 7-0. Darin Green Jr. had a remarkable game, nearing his season-high with 23 points on four made 3-point field goals. He tied his career-high with two blocks against Purdue.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

Thomasville's Jacob Jordan signs with Pensacola State

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Up in Thomasville, the Bulldogs celebrated a signing for the second straight day on Tuesday afternoon. A packed gym watched on as Thomasville southpaw Jacob Jordan put pen to paper to extend his career on the diamond. Jordan was the ace for the Bulldogs a...
THOMASVILLE, GA
thefamuanonline.com

Alumna Tyra Jones returns to FAMU for more

For many students, earning a bachelor’s degree is not where the road ends in their higher education journey. Some decide to continue their college careers and pursue a master’s degree, and psychology student Tyra Jones happens to be one of these students. Jones, a Florida A&M University graduate...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Rattlers react to upcoming commencement speaker

Florida A&M University is welcoming John Morgan, founder of the successful law firm Morgan & Morgan, as the Dec. 9 fall commencement speaker. The request came from FAMU President Larry Robinson after he heard Morgan give a motivational speech at a recent event, Morgan said. “We are delighted to welcome...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thetallahassee100.com

Coldest day on record was 123 years ago

Blizzards and artic cold are not uncommon in February, but they rarely reach Florida. The Great Blizzards of 1899 changed that. The blizzard, also known as The Snow King, stretched from Canada all the way to Florida dumping snow along the way. While Tallahassee only received an inch of snow, that didn’t stop the city officials from having a snowball fight on the steps of the stairs of the state capital building. Most noteworthy for Tallahassee, however, was the cold.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

Pleasant end to the week, only a spotty shower Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures are climbing as humidity moves into our forecast Friday. We stay dry Friday and Saturday, but you will notice a bit more humidity in the air as temperatures rise into the mid to upper 70s!. Sunday a cold front moves through bringing isolated chances...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Peters perfects the loc look

A Black woman’s locs hold the symbolism of many things: power, beauty, strength, eternal life and being true to yourself. Imara Peters is the perfect illustration of this. Peters was born on Dec. 20, 2001. She was raised in the city known for its influence on the culture, Atlanta. Growing up, she looked up to her mom’s individuality and that ultimately shaped her into who she is today.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

FAMU Reviewing Campus Security Measures Following Sunday Incident

Florida A&M University (FAMU) reported that none of its students were hurt in a shooting incident at an outdoor basketball court Sunday afternoon. Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) is investigating the shooting that occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m., Sunday at the outdoor basketball courts in the 2100 block of Wahnish Way near the Hansel Tookes Recreation Center, which was closed at the time. One victim, an adult male, died as a result of this shooting. Four other victims, one juvenile male and three adult males, sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

An overnight shooting in Tallahassee marks the 100th in the Capital city

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A shooting early Tuesday morning outside a downtown club injured a man after officials say, the gunfire stemmed from an altercation. The Tallahassee Police department confirmed the shooting happened near the “Warehouse” club on West College Avenue around 1:30 a.m. The man was shot in the arm is expected to survive.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

