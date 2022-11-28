Michigan State fined $100k by Big Ten for Michigan Stadium tunnel incident

Well, well, well. It turns out that all the worst people in your life who've been lecturing you about class, morality, and doing things "the right way" for the last several weeks are completely full of shit. Who could have possibly seen that coming?. Mazi Smith, star defensive lineman and...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The ACC/Big Ten Challenge has run its course, with the annual event coming to an end this season at the decision of ESPN, and Michigan State's final chapter in the series wasn't a memorable one. The Spartans got blitzed Wednesday night at Purcell Pavilion, falling behind host Notre Dame early and never coming close to staging a rally in their 70-52 loss.
Senior defensive back Kendell Brooks has declared for the 2023 NFL draft, foregoing his final year of college eligibility. He made the news official with an announcement on Twitter Wednesday evening.💚🤍 pic.twitter.com/VgxLZ2vBR6— Kendell Brooks (@4thQtrKB) December 1, 2022 Brooks played a key defensive role for the Spartans, having playing in 11 of MSU's 12 games this season. He first joined the team in January 2021 after transferring from Division III North Greenville University in South Carolina. Brooks played two seasons there before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled what would have been his junior season, which is why he was granted an...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - During the preseason, when Head Coach Tom Izzo stepped up to the podium at MSU's on-campus media day, he said the team might go 1-7 in the non-conference season. Over a month later and Michigan State men's basketball has surpassed expectations, defeating then-No. 4 Kentucky in the Champions Classic in double overtime, followed by a close win over Villanova and then two victories against Oregon and Portland in the Phil Knight Invitational. MSU's 5-3 non-conference run was unexpected, yet so was its 70-52 loss to the unranked Fighting Irish on Wednesday night. What changed since MSU's 2-1 weekend in...
The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday announced it has filed criminal charges against seven suspended Michigan State football players involved in last month's tunnel fight at Michigan Stadium. Here's a rundown of the players who have been charged:. Khary Crump, one count of felony assault. Itayvion Brown, one count...
Excitement is growing in East Lansing as No. 13 Michigan State hockey (11-4-1, 5-2-1 Big Ten) continues to rise in the national rankings. The Spartans have won seven of their last eight games, and now face No. 4 Minnesota in an early battle for the top of the Big Ten at Munn Ice Arena on Friday and Saturday. The Golden Gophers currently sit at the top of the conference with 18 points, with the Spartans trailing by one. Despite already proving themselves as a contender early in the season, graduate goaltender Dylan St. Cyr said the Spartans know they're not finished. "I think...
On Wednesday night, the No. 20 Michigan State Spartans fell to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup. Michigan State guard Tyson Walker chipped in 12 points, but was playing with a heavy heart. After the 70-52 loss, head coach Tom Izzo revealed that Walker lost...
When Michigan State hockey suited up to play at Miami (Ohio) last Friday, one of its top scorers was not in the lineup. Senior forward Jagger Joshua's name appeared under the scratches, instead of sitting at the top of the line chart where he suddenly has found a home. Head Coach Adam Nightingale said Tuesday the decision to remove Joshua from the lineup came after a troublesome string of penalties throughout the season. Additionally, Joshua was issued a 10-minute game misconduct penalty at the 18:33 mark of the first period during MSU's second game versus Penn State the previous weekend.The...
Nick Lundberg and hockey reporter Maddy Warren discuss the women's soccer team and their successful season as the team ended their season with a match against TCU. Lundberg and Warren discuss new head coach Jeff Hossler's great attempt of reviving the soccer team. Warren then discusses her early coverage of the volleyball team and what she expects from the new coach Leah Johnson and the team.Lundberg and Warren then moved on to basketball, hockey and football. The duo started with recaps of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament in Portland with the men's and women's basketball teams. Next, Lundberg updates the team's status, and Warren mentions the hockey team's recent success. Then Lundberg and Warren discuss a recent incident between team member Jagger Joshua and an Ohio State team member and their opinion about the Big Ten decision.Lundberg and Warren finally discuss the football team and ending the season with a loss against Penn State. Lundberg also mentioned the Michigan tunnel incident and an update on the Big Ten decision. Warren states her thoughts about the next steps of the football team. This week on Sports Roundtable:The "Sports Round Table" team: Podcast coordinator: Shakyra MaboneHost(s): Nick LundbergGuest(s): Maddy WarrenEdited by: SaMya Overall, Shakyra Mabone, Claire Grant
This one must've hurt Urban Meyer to his core. The former Ohio State head coach ranked the Michigan Wolverines as the No. 1 team in the nation after Saturday's blowout win over the Buckeyes in Columbus. Meyer has his former arch rival at No. 1 — followed by Georgia, TCU...
The recruiting trail is a cutthroat, intense and sometimes confusing place, as evidenced by what Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic athlete Collins Acheampong just did. Acheampong, who had been committed to Michigan since early-July, announced on Twitter that he has flipped his commitment to Miami. Yes, 5-7, underperforming...
The Office of Spartan Experiences will be hosting "Countdown to Close-Out," a campus-wide interactive and collaborative event to close out this fall semester. Students can participate in engaging activities between Dec. 4 - Dec. 9.View additional information on the flyer here.Sunday, Dec. 4: "Countdown to Close-Out" Kick-off Event & Move Night Kick-offAt 8 p.m., the Office of Spartan Experiences will host a "Countdown to Close-Out" kickoff on Facebook and Instagram Live to highlight prize giveaways and events.The Student Involvement and Leadership team and Residence Halls Association will also hold a movie night for students to watch on-demand movies.Monday, Dec. 5:...
A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, here in Michigan, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that we’re on this list. In fact, we have the No. 2 city listed in the new study.
Lansing — An Oakland County man, working with groups that have previously spread unproven election fraud claims, filed paperwork and paid a hefty financial deposit in pursuit of a recount of the votes on an abortion rights ballot proposal in more than 500 Michigan precincts. Jerome Jay Allen of...
Updated, 8:43 a.m. with more details from the Secretary of State’s office The votes in more than 600 precincts across Michigan will be recounted after an Oakland County man filed paperwork Wednesday alleging “fraud or error” in balloting for voting and abortion rights proposals that were approved by voters on Nov. 8. The petitions, signed […]
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Wyoming on Wednesday. The crash happened at Freeman Avenue and Chicago Drive in Kent County at around 10:10 p.m. Officials confirmed that two cars were involved in the collision.
LANSING, Mich., (CBS DETROIT) - Criminal charges have been filed against a 70-year-old priest accused of bilking several priests out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel Thursday announced criminal charges have been filed against Father David Rosenberg, former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese's St. Francis Retreat Center, for allegedly embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from three fellow priests. Rosenberg, of Dewitt, was arraigned Thursday before Magistrate Nikki Maneval in the 65-A District Court in Clinton County. He was given a $25,000 personal recognizance bond with conditions that he is prohibited from acting as a fiduciary...
THURSDAY, Dec. 1 — All Lansing precincts may be included in a partial statewide recount of the votes cast for and against the abortion proposal in the Nov. 8 general election, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum confirmed today. The move comes as the Michigan secretary of state has been...
The Office of Student Experiences will be hosting an Off-campus/Commuter and Transfer Student Appreciation Day event on Dec. 1, 2022, in room 110 of the Student Services Building. The event will run from noon to 2 p.m. and a light lunch will be provided.The day of celebration, which is unique to Michigan State University, is hosted to "acknowledge the unique experience of being a commuter/off-campus and transfer student" and to celebrate students' "unique contribution to the MSU university community," the Office of Student Experiences' website said.The event will begin at noon with lunch available for attendees. Participants are also allowed to bring their own lunch, the event flyer said. At 12:30 p.m., Involve@State, MSU's registered student organization platform, will give information on how to sign up and what programs and services are available for commuter and transfer students. The rest of the event will serve as an informal time for students to socialize and make connections. An email sent to off-campus and transfer students said the event will feature free giveaways and chances to win prizes.Registration is not required for attendance, but it is encouraged in order to ensure enough food is ordered. Students can register by clicking here.
