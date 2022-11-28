Turnpike Troubadours Announce Headlining Show at American Airlines Center in Dallas

Oklahoma-based country music hitmakers Turnpike Troubadours have been packing the houses over the last few months. This is an exciting thing for fans of the popular music group after they went on a 2-year hiatus back in the spring of 2019.

Now, the Turnpike Troubadours are prepping for a round of 2023 tour dates, taking the Whole Damn Town singers around the country as they continue to announce upcoming show dates. Most recently, the group has added a show headlining at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Here, the Turnpike Troubadours will be joined by The Avett Brothers and The Wood Brothers.

And, tickets will be available very shortly for this event. According to the group’s Instagram post announcing the big news, these tickets will be for sale by Wednesday morning.

Turnpike Troubadours Give Fans A Lot To Look Forward To In 2023, Adding Yet Another Performance To The List

In a recent Instagram post , the Pay No Rent group announced the addition of the upcoming show at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Inviting fans to take advantage of presale ticket opportunities.

“Adding another new show to the 2023 tour schedule,” reads the Monday, November 28 Instagram post from the wildly popular country music group.

“See you in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, February 25th,” the country music group continues in the post. Noting the plan is for them to hit the stage at Dallas’s American Airlines Center with some other big names in country music. Joining the Turnpike Troubadours on stage on February 25 will be The Avett Brothers and The Wood Brothers.

Presale ticket opportunities for the upcoming Dallas Texas performance will be hitting websites as early as Wednesday, November 30th. According to the post, these presale opportunities will hit at 10 a.m. that morning. Additionally, public sale tickets will be available just a couple of days later on Friday, December 2nd at 10 a.m.

“It’s Awesome To Be Back”

Recently, Turnpike Troubadour bandmember R.C. Edwards spoke of the band’s decision to return after the two-year-long hiatus from the industry. During a discussion with CMT , R.C. Edwards who plays bass in the cult-favorite group shares his feelings about the long-awaited return.

“It’s been awesome to be back,” Edwards relates.

“We kind of timed our break about right,” the bassist continues.

“We quit playing shows a little before COVID-19 . So we were already on break and had nothing planned when it happened,” Edwards adds. “We couldn’t have toured if we wanted to. We got a good couple of years of rest, and now everyone’s fired up to be back out doing it again.”

The post Turnpike Troubadours Announce Headlining Show at American Airlines Center in Dallas appeared first on Outsider .