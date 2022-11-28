Read full article on original website
Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page Fundraising AGAIN After a Federal Judge BANS itBLK PespectiveAtlanta, GA
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersStone Mountain, GA
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Delta flight attendant tells wheelchair passenger that TSA will make him get off plane ‘with their guns’Aabha GopanAtlanta, GA
Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Mel Carter Become the #1 Black Owned Franchise in New Development Expansion Deal with BojanglesWHEREISTHEBUZZAtlanta, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com
Massive tree falls on home in northeast Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A massive tree came crashing down directly on top of a home in Midtown Friday morning. It happened on Mentelle Drive not far from Midtown High School, just off Charles Allen Drive. There is a water main break due to the fallen tree and the home is heavily damaged.
One Georgia Chick-Fil-A Is Getting A $3 Million Remodel
Customers can look forward to these big updates.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Longtime Atlanta restaurant closing after nearly three decades
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A staple restaurant in northeast Atlanta is closing for good after nearly 30 years in business. The owners of Cameli’s Pizza located on Moreland Avenue announced the Dec. 11 closure of the restaurant on Facebook:. “BAD NEWS Cameli’s fans! Our last full day...
Popular metro Atlanta Chick-fil-A location to undergo $3 million remodel
ATLANTA — A busy metro Atlanta Chick-fil-A location will soon be torn down and rebuilt, according to a company news release. The Chick-fil-A Peachtree at Collier across from Piedmont Atlanta Hospital will begin a $3 million remodel early next year. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
thesource.com
Quality Control’s Kevin “Coach K” Lee & Music Executive Mel Carter Become the Largest Black-Owned Franchise at Bojangles
Coach K, a top music executive, and Mel Carter, an executive at Warner Records, signed a development agreement with Bojangles. Coach K, who brought hip-hop to the likes Lil Baby, Migos, City Girls, and others, teamed up with Mel Carter, who recently debuted his own label, Second Estate Records, for the venture. Carter previously worked for Republic Records as SVP of A&R.
saportareport.com
City of Refuge at max-capacity, launches $25 million campaign to expand services
On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the City of Refuge (COR) embarked on a $25 million capital campaign to further help individuals and families in crisis. The investments raised from “Breaking Barriers. Building Momentum” will allow the nonprofit to offer additional affordable housing, provide mental and physical health services and increase pathways to financial success.
Longtime pizza staple in Little Five Points to shut down after 26 years
ATLANTA, Ga. — An Atlanta pizza staple is shutting down after 26 years, its owners announced on Tuesday. Cameli’s Pizza, located on Moreland Avenue in the Little Five Points neighborhood, will have its last day of business on Dec. 11. “For over 26 years, Cameli’s has been a...
Atlanta restores William Bagley’s Name to Buckhead Park
The city of Atlanta is restoring the historical name of Bagley Park on Pharr Road....
How to get free MARTA rides this holiday season
ATLANTA — Public transportation is about to get a little more festive in metro Atlanta. Starting Saturday, people who catch a ride on MARTA's holiday buses can get to their destination for free. The transportation authority will debut its holiday buses during its Season on the Square celebration Saturday...
Eater
The Best Dishes Eater Atlanta Ate in November
Eater Atlanta’s editor and contributors spend every week dining out at multiple restaurants and pop-ups in search of the next great bite or cocktail. Some meals and drinks are definitely better than others and deserve a shoutout. Below are the best dishes Eater’s editor ate in November. The...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Casper on the mend after fending off pack of coyotes in Decatur
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Great Pyrenees livestock dog Casper is still recovering after a violent encounter with a pack of coyotes nearly a month ago in their Laurel Ridge neighborhood in Decatur. “I can’t even explain how good it is to see him right now because I felt...
wabe.org
Violent crime enforcement could have unintended consequences on Atlanta's nightlife industry
This is Part 2 of the 3-part series: Nightlife in Atlanta. The emergence of Atlanta hip-hop in the ’90s ushered in a new era of nightlife in the city. In the mid-’90s, there was Freaknik. That fizzled out. Up next was Buckhead. “I’ve never seen anything like it...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Blaze Capital purchases Old Fourth Ward apartment complex
Blaze Capital Partners acquired the 251 North garden apartments in Old Fourth Ward with plans for significant upgrades to unit interiors and community spaces. The three-story, nine-building complex contains 192 one- and two-bedroom units, 73 of which are “premium,” featuring granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances and vinyl-plank flooring. Blaze plans to upgrade the remaining 119 units to the premium model.
AccessAtlanta
6 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend
The holidays are here in full swing, and we’re celebrating by getting out and exploring the city. Here are six of our favorite things to do in Atlanta this weekend:. Get inspired with Michelle Obama and Tyler Perry at the Fox. We’re so excited that former First Lady of...
5 local senior home repair services for aging in place
Home repair programs offer discounted or free repairs for older adults who have low income or disabilities to make it more accessible, safe and livable.
wabe.org
Atlanta is gentrifying fast. Can nightlife survive it?
This is Part 1 of the 3-part series: Nightlife in Atlanta. Edgewood is the most rapped about street in Atlanta. The endless number of songs pay homage to one of Atlanta’s last remaining nightlife districts — one that embodies hip-hop culture in Atlanta. It’s made up of over...
'They were going to burn the truck with me in it' | Man recounts surprise attack at Atlanta's embattled 'Cop City' site
ATLANTA — A Paulding County man said he was attacked by people who are living at the proposed Atlanta police academy training site derisively known as "Cop City." Richard Porter, an auto mechanic in Dallas, Georgia, said he was on Key Road SE looking for a Craigslist purchase. When that failed, he said he spotted what appeared to be some discarded junk that he thought he could refurbish.
fox5atlanta.com
Contractor abandons house rebuild, owner sleeps in car
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Losing your home to a fire is devastating. But for a DeKalb County man, believe it or not, it got worse. He said the contractor got paid, but the house is still a shell. Robert Watts thought he did everything right. After his house fire, he...
WGAU
Jackson EMC members getting margin refund checks
The Jefferson-based Jackson EMC says the checks will be hitting northeast Georgia mailboxes later this month: $15 million in margin refunds are being divided among the nearly one-quarter million Jackson EMC members. From Jackson EMC…. Approximately 221,000 current and former members of Jackson EMC will receive their share of a...
