Atlanta, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Massive tree falls on home in northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A massive tree came crashing down directly on top of a home in Midtown Friday morning. It happened on Mentelle Drive not far from Midtown High School, just off Charles Allen Drive. There is a water main break due to the fallen tree and the home is heavily damaged.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Longtime Atlanta restaurant closing after nearly three decades

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A staple restaurant in northeast Atlanta is closing for good after nearly 30 years in business. The owners of Cameli’s Pizza located on Moreland Avenue announced the Dec. 11 closure of the restaurant on Facebook:. “BAD NEWS Cameli’s fans! Our last full day...
ATLANTA, GA
thesource.com

Quality Control’s Kevin “Coach K” Lee & Music Executive Mel Carter Become the Largest Black-Owned Franchise at Bojangles

Coach K, a top music executive, and Mel Carter, an executive at Warner Records, signed a development agreement with Bojangles. Coach K, who brought hip-hop to the likes Lil Baby, Migos, City Girls, and others, teamed up with Mel Carter, who recently debuted his own label, Second Estate Records, for the venture. Carter previously worked for Republic Records as SVP of A&R.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

City of Refuge at max-capacity, launches $25 million campaign to expand services

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the City of Refuge (COR) embarked on a $25 million capital campaign to further help individuals and families in crisis. The investments raised from “Breaking Barriers. Building Momentum” will allow the nonprofit to offer additional affordable housing, provide mental and physical health services and increase pathways to financial success.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

How to get free MARTA rides this holiday season

ATLANTA — Public transportation is about to get a little more festive in metro Atlanta. Starting Saturday, people who catch a ride on MARTA's holiday buses can get to their destination for free. The transportation authority will debut its holiday buses during its Season on the Square celebration Saturday...
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

The Best Dishes Eater Atlanta Ate in November

Eater Atlanta’s editor and contributors spend every week dining out at multiple restaurants and pop-ups in search of the next great bite or cocktail. Some meals and drinks are definitely better than others and deserve a shoutout. Below are the best dishes Eater’s editor ate in November. The...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Casper on the mend after fending off pack of coyotes in Decatur

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Great Pyrenees livestock dog Casper is still recovering after a violent encounter with a pack of coyotes nearly a month ago in their Laurel Ridge neighborhood in Decatur. “I can’t even explain how good it is to see him right now because I felt...
DECATUR, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Blaze Capital purchases Old Fourth Ward apartment complex

Blaze Capital Partners acquired the 251 North garden apartments in Old Fourth Ward with plans for significant upgrades to unit interiors and community spaces. The three-story, nine-building complex contains 192 one- and two-bedroom units, 73 of which are “premium,” featuring granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances and vinyl-plank flooring. Blaze plans to upgrade the remaining 119 units to the premium model.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

6 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend

The holidays are here in full swing, and we’re celebrating by getting out and exploring the city. Here are six of our favorite things to do in Atlanta this weekend:. Get inspired with Michelle Obama and Tyler Perry at the Fox. We’re so excited that former First Lady of...
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Atlanta is gentrifying fast. Can nightlife survive it?

This is Part 1 of the 3-part series: Nightlife in Atlanta. Edgewood is the most rapped about street in Atlanta. The endless number of songs pay homage to one of Atlanta’s last remaining nightlife districts — one that embodies hip-hop culture in Atlanta. It’s made up of over...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

'They were going to burn the truck with me in it' | Man recounts surprise attack at Atlanta's embattled 'Cop City' site

ATLANTA — A Paulding County man said he was attacked by people who are living at the proposed Atlanta police academy training site derisively known as "Cop City." Richard Porter, an auto mechanic in Dallas, Georgia, said he was on Key Road SE looking for a Craigslist purchase. When that failed, he said he spotted what appeared to be some discarded junk that he thought he could refurbish.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Contractor abandons house rebuild, owner sleeps in car

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Losing your home to a fire is devastating. But for a DeKalb County man, believe it or not, it got worse. He said the contractor got paid, but the house is still a shell. Robert Watts thought he did everything right. After his house fire, he...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Jackson EMC members getting margin refund checks

The Jefferson-based Jackson EMC says the checks will be hitting northeast Georgia mailboxes later this month: $15 million in margin refunds are being divided among the nearly one-quarter million Jackson EMC members. From Jackson EMC…. Approximately 221,000 current and former members of Jackson EMC will receive their share of a...
JACKSON, GA

