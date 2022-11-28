Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Drive-by shooting at west Phoenix bus stop leaves man dead
PHOENIX - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was killed in a drive-by shooting at a bus stop near 67th Avenue and McDowell. A witness had called 911 just before midnight on Dec. 1 after they reportedly saw someone in a passenger car opening fire while driving past the stop.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix ambush: Police officer injured in shooting speaks out
Officer Austin Peru, along with several others, were injured during a police incident in February 2022 that included an ambush of officers. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
AZFamily
Student reportedly threatens to kill 6th graders at Phoenix school
Paradise Valley school district holds meeting to solve $14 million budget mistake. The budget task force are recommending reducing half as many social emotional learning specialist positions and increasing the average class size by one. Ex-border agent indicted in kidnapping, sex assault of teen girl in Cochise County. Updated: 2...
AZFamily
Man dead after being shot at west Phoenix bus stop
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after being shot at west Phoenix bus stop late Thursday night. Phoenix police tell Arizona’s Family that officers were called out just before midnight to 67th Avenue and McDowell. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. That man was rushed to the hospital where he later died. Detectives are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting, and no other information has been released. It’s unclear if police are actively looking for a suspect.
AZFamily
Police find woman shot to death inside west Phoenix home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after firefighters discovered a woman dead at a home in the city’s westside Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters responded to a call at a home on Cypress Street, near 67th and McDowell avenues, around 3:15 p.m. Fire crews were first dispatched to the home on a medical call but when they arrived, they found 37-year-old Jamie Bryant, who had been shot to death. Officers say there were signs of trauma and asked homicide detectives to respond to the scene.
Man indicted in fatal shooting of girl in Phoenix road rage
PHOENIX — A Maricopa County grand jury has indicted a man accused of fatally shooting a young girl during in a road rage incident in north Phoenix last month, authorities said Tuesday. Prosecutors said court documents show 48-year-old Sidney Garfield Garrand is facing one count of second-degree murder and...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman accused of stabbing, killing boyfriend in Phoenix apartment
PHOENIX - A Phoenix woman has been arrested for manslaughter after she reportedly stabbed her boyfriend during an argument. Shaqueila Hudson, 27, was taken into custody after a reported stabbing at an apartment complex near 29th Avenue and Sweetwater on Nov. 29. The victim, 44-year-old Cory Little, had been found...
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect fatally shot by police outside Mesa 7-Eleven store
MESA, Ariz. - Mesa police shot and killed a suspect outside a 7-Eleven near Dobson Road and 8th Avenue, officials confirmed early Wednesday morning. Officers said it all started when a store employee called 911 to report a car parked in front of the store with a man inside. "The...
ABC 15 News
Mesa police officers involved in deadly shooting near Dobson Road and Southern Avenue
MESA, AZ — Mesa police officers were involved in a deadly shooting along Dobson Road near Southern Avenue. The incident occurred Wednesday just after 4 a.m. when a 7-Eleven store employee called the police to report someone who was in a vehicle in front of the store who may have been sick, asleep, or injured.
KTAR.com
Investigation underway after 2 people found dead in SUV in West Valley
PHOENIX — An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside an SUV in the West Valley, authorities said. Deputies responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle near MC 85 and Cotton Lane just after 9 a.m. on Friday, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
12news.com
Police: Officers shot, kill man after Phoenix police chase
PHOENIX — Phoenix police officers shot and killed a man late Tuesday night after a police chase, the city's police department said. The pursuit reportedly started when officers tried to stop a vehicle matching the description of a car involved in a recent armed robbery. The car continued to drive away from officers until it crashed into a metal fence near 18th Street and Southern Avenue.
fox10phoenix.com
Armed robbery suspect shot, killed by Phoenix officers after pursuit ends in crash
PHOENIX - An armed robbery suspect was shot and killed by Phoenix police officers after a chase that ended in a crash on Tuesday night. Officers were on patrol near 3rd Street and Southern Avenue sometime before 10:50 p.m. when they tried to pull over a car that appeared to have been involved in an armed robbery earlier that day.
AZFamily
Man accused of murdering girlfriend, threatening her family in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 22-year-old Phoenix man is facing charges after allegedly shooting his girlfriend to death and threatening her family members earlier this month. On Nov. 11, police responded around 6:30 p.m. to a shooting call near 27th Avenue and Ocotillo Road. That’s where they found 20-year-old Taliyah Kizzee, who had been shot. She died at the scene. Detectives later identified her boyfriend, 22-year-old Montel Alexander, as a person of interest in the case.
AZFamily
Phoenix student said he would kill 6th graders in online threat, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There was a heightened level of concern at Desert Shadows Elementary School in Phoenix on Thursday after parents learned about a possible threat involving a student. “Extremely scary,” said parent Christine Reimeier. “You can’t take a chance that it is just a threat.” “While they are...
KTAR.com
Man indicted on second-degree murder in road rage shooting death of 8-year-old in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A man has been indicted on second-degree murder in the road rage shooting death of an 8-year-old girl in Phoenix last month. Sidney Garrand, 48, is accused of being the aggressor in an Oct. 27 incident near 16th Street and Greenway Parkway, according to Phoenix police. Garrand...
12news.com
Mesa police shoot, kill man after he woke up in car and backed into cruiser
MESA, Ariz. — Mesa police officers shot and killed a man in a 7-Eleven parking lot early Wednesday morning, the city's police department said. An attendant at the convenience store called police because the man was sleeping in a vehicle in the store's parking lot and the attendant didn't know if the man was okay, officers on the scene said. Responding officers arrived to find the vehicle listed as stolen our of Chandler.
AZFamily
Suspect on the loose after robbery at Walgreens in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say they’re searching for a suspect who robbed a Walgreens in Chandler on Tuesday night. Officers were called to the store near Kyrene and Ray roads just before 8 p.m. Officers say the suspect threatened employees and claimed to have a gun, but...
ABC 15 News
Man killed, woman arrested after stabbing near I-17 and Cactus Rd
Phoenix police say a man is dead after he was stabbed near I-17 and Cactus Road Tuesday evening. Officials say the man was found bleeding and unresponsive when crews arrived, he was later pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified by police as 44-year-old Cory Little. On Wednesday, Phoenix...
AZFamily
Man accused of killing armored car guard in Phoenix taken off FBI's most wanted list
Terry Goddard, former Arizona attorney general, and Rick Romley, former Maricopa County attorney, called for a criminal investigation into the Cochise County Board of Supervisors. Tempe City Council unanimously votes to go ahead with proposed entertainment district. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The next step would be for Coyotes officials...
12news.com
Fire in Rio Verde Foothills leaves woman dead
A woman is dead after an SUV and travel trailer caught fire near 140th Street in the Rio Verde Foothills Friday morning. Here's the initial information.
