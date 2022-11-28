Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
PS5 Restock: Best Buy Is Getting A Restock Soon
The PS5 is going to be available very soon at Best Buy, but only for those subscribed to the TotalTech program. Beginning on December 5 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET, TotalTech members will have the chance to order the standard PS5 console or the PS5 Digital Edition - God of War Ragnarok bundle. These will be the standard retail price, but the cost of a yearly TotalTech membership should also be taken into account if you don't already have one.
Gamespot
Marvel Snap Update Gives You A New Way To Earn Cards
A new update for Marvel Snap is live now, which lets you purchase specific cards that may be missing from your collection. The update, which was detailed last week, is aimed at resolving the issue of card acquisition feeling too random once you get past a certain collection level. As part of the update, you'll also get a login bonus of Tokens, the new currency used for card purchases.
Gamespot
Amnesia: The Bunker Announced In Haunting New Trailer
Noted horror developer Frictional Games has unveiled one last surprise for 2022: A new game in its acclaimed Amnesia series. Amnesia: The Bunker is set to continue the atmospheric, location-driven horror of previous titles. We don't know a lot about Amnesia: The Bunker just yet, but based on the trailer,...
Gamespot
Marvel's Midnight Suns Review - XCOM Superhero Squad
Marvel's Midnight Suns' story draws clear inspirations from the original Rise of the Midnight Sons comic book series from the 1990s in which Blade, Morbius, and Ghost Rider--among others--unite to fight against a recently resurrected Lilith and her army of demons. Developer Firaxis Games' title, however, incorporates more faces from the current Midnight Suns series, such as Wolverine, Magik, and Nico Minoru. In making these changes, it distances itself from the source material's idea that to defeat a monster, you need a team of monsters. Instead, it is a story about the power of friendship between a bunch of misfits, which is forged and strengthed through battle as much as traditional social scenarios. Midnight Suns aims to combine relationship-building with memorable role-playing moments, and the result is a stellar turn-based tactical combat title driven by interesting characters.
Gamespot
Todd Howard Talks Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Sale To Xbox, And Meaning Of Life
As part of a wide-ranging interview with Lex Fridman, Bethesda's Todd Howard has discussed a number of hot-button topics, including Bethesda's sale to Microsoft, The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, the Indiana Jones game, and a lot more. In addition to talking about video games, Howard gets into more personal things like what a day in the life is like for him, his advice to younger people, and the meaning of life.
Gamespot
Sifu Getting Live-Action Adaptation From John Wick's Derek Kolstad - Report
Kung fu beat 'em up video game Sifu will reportedly be adapted into a live-action feature film. Deadline was the first to report. The movie will be adapted and produced in partnership between Story Kitchen and game studio Sloclap, with Story Kitchen partner Derek Kolstad (John Wick) adapting the script. Joining Kolstad are a team of producers who have worked on a gaggle of upcoming video game adaptations, including Dmitri M. Johnson (Sonic the Hedgehog 2) and Dan Jevons (Streets of Rage).
Gamespot
Like A Dragon: Ishin Combat Trailer Reminds You To Bring A Gun To A Swordfight
A new trailer has shown off more of the combat in Like a Dragon: Ishin, the upcoming remake of the 2013 PS3 and PS4 game that was originally a Japanese exclusive. Set in 1860s Kyoto, players will be able to wield the sword of Sakamoto Ryoma as he searches for the man who killed his father. And if the way of the blade isn't enough, you can always pull out a gun to help settle any historical arguments.
Gamespot
Nintendo Promises To "Seriously" Address Pokemon Scarlet And Violet's Performance Issues
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has been regularly criticized since launch for arriving in a rough state, and in an update, Nintendo has said that it's taking fan feedback "seriously" as it works on improvements for the game. "We are aware that players may encounter issues that affect the games' performance,"...
Gamespot
Saints Row IV On PC Will Automatically Upgrade On December 8 For Free
Deep Silver announced that all copies of Saints Row IV on PC will automatically be upgraded to the Re-Elected Edition for free on December 8. This also applies to the PC-exclusive Saints Row IV: Game of the Century Edition. With the Re-Elected Edition, players will have access to several additional...
Gamespot
Microsoft Teases Game Pass Title With Word-Puzzle, And Fans Think They've Figured It Out
Microsoft is seemingly teasing the next Xbox Game Pass release, and fans believe it could be Lego Star Wars. Microsoft posted a cryptic teaser puzzle asking fans to guess what the title might be. The game title is three four-letter words, and many believe it's Lego Star Wars, given the...
Gamespot
Monster Hunter Rise Confirmed For Xbox, PlayStation, And Game Pass Release In January
Monster Hunter Rise is officially coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5, and it'll be available on both Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass. It'll arrive for both services and on all platforms on January 20, 2023. The news was confirmed by the official Xbox Twitter...
Gamespot
Monster Hunter Rise Reportedly Coming To PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, And Game Pass
Capcom apparently plans to bring Monster Hunter Rise to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One next year. Insider Gaming reported that the game will release January 20 on those platforms, as well as become available on Game Pass. Then, in the spring, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak--the...
Gamespot
Full Playthrough Of The Callisto Protocol Leaks Online
Over the past few days, we've see a substantial portion of The Callisto Protocol leak online ahead of its release in early December, beginning with 15 minutes, then a full two hours. Well, it seems that the entirety of the game is now available online on Twitch, so there's nothing more to leak.
Gamespot
The Best PlayStation Fighting Games For PS5 And PS4
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. As long as PlayStation has been around, it has been seen as one of the best consoles to have for fighting game fans. A rock-solid line-up of games, legacy franchises, and one of the best controller D-pads for multiple generations has made Sony's gaming hardware the default choice for some of the greatest fighting games of the era, and right now, not much has changed on that front. We've rounded up the best PlayStation fighting games for PS5 and PS4.
Gamespot
Where Is Xur Today? (December 2-6) - Destiny 2 Exotic Items And Xur Location Guide
It's the final Season of Plunder weekend in Destiny 2, and while some big changes are coming, Xur remains a reassuring constant in the game. Back for a few more days to sell some of the finest Exotic weapons and armor, the Agent of the Nine will also have a few extra items with him to help flesh out your collection. Here's where you can find Xur and what Exotics he's selling this week.
Gamespot
Development Of Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel To Begin In 2023 | GameSpot News
Development of the sequel to CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 will begin in 2023 with pre-production once the team has wrapped and shipped the original game’s upcoming DLC, Phantom Liberty. Adam Kiciski, president and joint CEO of CD Projekt Red, says in its recent earnings report that the...
Gamespot
Primitive Is A New Far Cry Primal-Inspired Stone Age Shooter Coming To PC
Primitive is a new Stone Age survival shooter just announced for PC, and it aims to take full advantage of Unreal Engine 5 to deliver a photorealistic representation of what the world was like tens of thousands of years ago. Developer Games Box is the studio behind Primitive, and though...
Gamespot
Tekken 8 Confirmed For The Game Awards Appearance
After making a pair of surprise appearances earlier in the year, Tekken 8 has been confirmed for an appearance at The Game Awards next week. The official Tekken Twitter account posted simply "GET READY" along with a brief teaser video telling viewers to "save the D8" for the awards show. No other information was confirmed, and no other hints have been posted since the video went live.
Gamespot
Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 Gets Emotional First Trailer
Marvel has released the first trailer for the final film in James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. Volume 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023--and based on the trailer, it looks like the movie will explore Rocket Raccoon's origins and the return of Zoe Saldaña's character Gamora. The...
Gamespot
Monster Hunter Rise - Announce Trailer | Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, Game Pass, PS5, PS4
The gates to Kamura are opening up for even more Hunters! Monster Hunter Rise comes to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, Game Pass, PS5, and PS4 on Jan 20!
Comments / 0