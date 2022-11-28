Read full article on original website
Gilroy Dispatch
Prep roundup: Gilroy High wrestling makes early-season statement; Joshua Guzman finishes well in State Meet
The Gilroy High boys wrestling team made an early statement by winning the Clovis West Shootout in Fresno on Nov. 19, edging Buchanan High 260.5-258.5. Buchanan is the six-time defending CIF State champion so the importance of the Mustangs’ victory can’t be overstated. Gilroy, a five-time state runner-up, finished ninth in last year’s State Championships, but this latest showing proves why it could be ready to dethrone Buchanan this season.
pajaronian.com
‘Catz on the search for new football head coach
WATSONVILLE—The Watsonville High football program is on the hunt for a new head coach this offseason after the school announced that Anthony Valdivia was relieved of his duties. Watsonville High Assistant Principal Joe Gregorio said it ultimately came down to a personnel issue. “As a district and as a...
Storm prep sandbag locations on the Central Coast
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- With the storm approaching the Central Coast on Thursday night, local emergency agencies are helping residents prepare for the rain storm. We have a list of where you can get your sandbags to help protect your house. Monterey County There will be 18 locations where you can pick up sandbags throughout The post Storm prep sandbag locations on the Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Four mountain lions spotted in Soquel
SOQUEL, Calif. — A trail camera captured a group of four mountain lions following behind a deer in Soquel. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says this is the first time they’ve heard of them being spotted in a while. “I knew that we had wildlife mountain...
pajaronian.com
Cabrillo engineering class conducts survey for former department chair
WATSONVILLE—In 1961, two years after Cabrillo College in Aptos was established, Rich Hart was hired by the school to start its brand new Engineering department. Hart would go on to be chair of the department as well as its sole instructor for 34 years, teaching a number of different courses before retiring and passing his role to Jo-Ann Panzardi in 1995.
Gilroy Dispatch
Epicenter Cycling opens in Gilroy outlets
Epicenter Cycling has opened a new store in the Gilroy Premium Outlets. Locally owned and operated, Epicenter Cycling carries a range of bicycles and e-bikes, and test rides are always free. Epicenter Cycling was established in 2009 by Santa Cruz locals Shawn and Kazia Wilson. “We’re excited to open this...
birchrestaurant.com
10 Best Seafood Restaurants in Monterey, CA
Monterey is famous for many things, like its aquarium and yearly jazz festival. However, it’s also a city known for having some of the best seafood restaurants in the country. Up until the 1950s, Monterey Bay was a notable fishing hub. Although the industrial aspect of its impact on...
KSBW.com
Heavy rain projected on the Central Coast: When you can expect the storm
SALINAS, Calif. — Heavy rain is expected to hit the Central Coast on Thursday. Here's a timeline based on current storm data from Wednesday morning to help you prepare for the coming rain. Wednesday. 8 p.m.: Possible light showers. Thursday. Midnight: High winds begin to ramp up with gusts...
KSBW.com
Power Outage in the Laureles Grade area
SALINAS, Calif. — PG&E has reported a power outage on Highway 68 in the Laureles Grade area. As of now, the power outage has affected 1,472 customers. According to officials the outage started around 3 p.m. due to weather-related issues. PG&E states that they will still conduct an investigation to see what other factors could've caused the outage.
A Sweet Thanksgiving Getaway In Carmel, California
After two years of being sidelined due to the pandemic, my family returned to Carmel, California over the weekend and had a wonderful time together exploring the beauty of the California Coast. A 2022 Return To Carmel, California. Can you believe that the last time we traveled to to Carmel...
kion546.com
Cold Night Then Rain Returns
Cold air will follow Thursday’s storm system, settling in for a chilly winter’s night. Frost is likely for inland valleys with patchy frost at the coast. Then, the moisture plume that fed Thursday’s system will actually begin to swing back to the north. High clouds will return and eventually rain will reach southern Monterey County late Friday. The plume will keep pushing north toward Monterey Bay by Saturday morning. The coastal mountains of Monterey County should pick up a couple more inches of rain while valleys will be dealing with rain-shadowing. Lesser amounts are currently expected north of the bay, but if the plume does push far enough north, that may have to be adjusted. A secondary cold front will then approach, pushing through on Sunday with another periods of light to moderate rain and potentially gusty winds. Showers will likely follow all the way into Monday before we finally dry out. All the while, temperatures will remain well below normal.
KSBW.com
Tractor-trailer overturns on Highway 101, blocks 1 lane
SALINAS, Calif. — A tractor-trailer carrying sandbags crashed on Highway 101 north of Salinas Thursday afternoon. According to the California Highway Patrol, the truck was traveling southbound when it crashed into the center median and overturned. The truck spilled its contents, 400 pounds of sandbags, into the center median...
ediblemontereybay.com
Aahba Monterey Opens in Historic Downtown Spot
November 27, 2022 – One of the biggest local restaurant openings of 2022 can be summed up in a single word: bright. Bright as in flavor profile: The dishes at Aabha Indian in Monterey will be as vibrant as they’ve been at its sister restaurants, which emphasize inventive coastal California takes on classic Indian cuisine. Think mango salmon, artichoke-cumin pakoda and tandoori sea bass.
KSBW.com
Watsonville man struck by driver in Santa Cruz while walking on Highway 1
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol reported a crash between a pedestrian and a vehicle that happened on Nov. 30 around 6:48 p.m. According to CHP, a 31-year-old man from Watsonville was walking on northbound Highway 1, as a 61-year-old woman from Capitola was driving an Acura heading northbound, struck the man as he was walking within the lanes of Northbound Highway 1, south of Park Avenue.
montereycountyweekly.com
A wild car chase in Seaside, that involved gunfire in four locations, leads to a discovery.
Around 1am on Nov. 28, Seaside Police got a call about a dispute between two adult brothers at a home on the 1700 block of San Pablo Avenue, where they live with other family members. By the time officers arrived, the quarrel had been settled. Or so it seemed: Later...
montereycountyweekly.com
What is the difference between soul food and Southern cooking?
Any discussion of the American South and its history quickly becomes snarled as problematic notions of heritage, symbolism, myth and race intersect. Few slopes are as slippery, few webs as tangled – and yes, we are on the subject of food here. The differences between Southern cooking and soul...
Gov. Newsom gives $36 million for new homeless housing on Central Coast and San Jose
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom announced he has signed off on the final Homekey awards for 2022. Five California counties will receive a total of $36 million in funding for projects aimed at helping with homelessness. San Benito and Santa Cruz County each received upwards of $2 million for building new structures to aid The post Gov. Newsom gives $36 million for new homeless housing on Central Coast and San Jose appeared first on KION546.
Pedestrian hit while crossing State Route 1 in near Capitola
A 31-year-old man suffered major injuries after getting hit by a car while crossing State Route 1 near Capitola. The post Pedestrian hit while crossing State Route 1 in near Capitola appeared first on KION546.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Dec. 2, 2022
KING CITY — Sol Treasures’ Holiday Open House is planned for Friday, Dec. 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. at 519 Broadway St. in King City. Shoppers can check out the gallery and its holiday gifts, while enjoying the King City Chamber of Commerce’s annual Lighted Christmas Parade downtown beginning at 6 p.m. The parade starts at Mildred, travels down Broadway and ends at the Town Square, rain or shine. Sol Treasures’ Hometown Christmas Market, originally scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, has been canceled due to weather.
ediblemontereybay.com
Appellation 49: Touchdown, Santa Cruz Mountains
November 29, 2022 – We’re knee deep in football season, and it’s definitely Cabernet weather. People are ready to embrace the alluring depth and complexity of Bordeaux varieties in all their dark glory, from Merlot to Petit Verdot. Nowhere was that more evident than at Premier Cruz,...
