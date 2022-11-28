Read full article on original website
Male Chauvinism: American men believe women's gains have come at their expense
The sense of superiority Male Chauvinism: male prejudice against women; the belief that men are superior in terms of ability, and intelligence. It has been a century since women began to strive for their rights and got what they deserved. The advocacy of women's rights on the grounds of equality of sexes; Feminism incorporates the position that society prioritizes the male point of view and that women are treated unjustly in these societies. Males have marched shoulder to shoulder with women in demonstrations and actively participated in the women's rights movement. But recent research portrays a different side of 'men', Male Chauvinism. Researchclaims that American men believe women's gains have come at their expense.
Dazed
Ronan Mckenzie explores intimacy, desire, and connection through Selasi
Everything Ronan Mckenzie touches turns to gold. As a photographer, stylist, art curator, and now designer, she is a leading example of how creatives can exist beyond the box they are instructed to place themselves in. Throughout her creative endeavours, Mckenzie has time and time again proved the beauty in authentic connections within communities.
News that won't surprise a single woman: Men in the workplace get to the top thanks to greater self-esteem, landmark study finds
Many women in the workplace have long suspected it's swaggering arrogance that enables their male counterparts to get ahead. Now a landmark study concludes that men's greater self-esteem puts more of them into the top jobs than women. The pressures of parenting with career breaks to have children and the...
psychologytoday.com
Fantasy Relationships
Fantasies can misguide you in relationships. It is important to be aware of how past relationships may impact present ones. Good relationship choices lead to greater happiness. A real relationship is often different from how you imagined, but that can make it more satisfying. Frequently, my patients want to form...
oprahdaily.com
How to Identify the 3 Types of Narcissists
Calling someone a narcissist is one of those terms we tend to throw around without really knowing much about it. If you've ever had a friend open up about a bad romantic relationship, chances are they may have used this term in a fleeting way to describe their former partner without ever really explaining what they mean by it.
Opinion: Feminism 2.0: The emergence of misandry as a social movement
While most people think of the feminist movement as being focused on the fight for women's rights, a growing segment of the movement centered around hating men. The feminist movement has always been about equality, regardless of gender.
Opinion: The truth about narcissists
Narcissists are atypical people who are deeply self-conscious and egotistical. Their inflated sense of self makes them difficult to live with and trust. They often feel entitled to control others, and will make other people feel bad or wrong. Their self-esteem is extremely fragile, and they do not take criticism well, which makes them difficult to live with.
Voices: The Palace racism outrage is more evidence Meghan Markle was telling the truth
Do you remember what they said?Of course, Buckingham Palace was “saddened” to learn of the “concerning” allegations of racism leveled at it by Meghan Markle when she spoke to Oprah Winfrey. But the kicker — the real poke in the eye — came in the first five words of the next sentence: “While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed in private.”In short, it was a royal seal-embossed way of saying they thought she was a flat-out liar. And that was the mild stuff.In much of the British media, particularly the tabloid press,...
Opinion: Recover from a narcissistic relationship
Narcissistic relationships can be very damaging to the victims. The person in this kind of relationship may manipulate you and take control of your life. Moreover, these relationships may cost you your self-esteem, material belongings, and relationships with friends. It's important to know how to recover from a narcissistic relationship.
psychologytoday.com
Relationship Distress Precedes Romantic Infidelity
Researchers assessed self-reported incidences of infidelity in a representative sample of German adults and their primary romantic partners. The study results revealed that well-being declined before incidences of infidelity for both perpetrators and victims. Those who cheated on their partners showed steeper declines in well-being after their unfaithfulness compared to...
20% of CEOs Have Psychopathic Traits According To A Peer-Reviewed Psychological Study
There are a bunch of claims from different people in stories across the world and on the internet that their boss is a psychopath or certain business leaders are sociopathic, but these are usually treated as forms of hyperbolic speech or claims from people who are blowing things out of proportion simply because they had a bad day. However, a bunch of people may be the ones who actually have a point and might be telling the truth about how their boss could be a psychopath.
How asexuals navigate romantic relationships
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Though an estimated 1% of people identify as asexual – a sexual orientation most commonly defined as lacking sexual attraction – asexual people remain relatively invisible and are rarely researched. For these reasons, they're frequently subjected to discrimination and stereotyping.
psychologytoday.com
The Chemistry of Love
I mentioned in a recent post that I like opera. That entry was a comment on jealousy, which features quite often in operatic dramas. There are a number of other psychological themes found in opera, amongst them the curious idea that one person could make another fall in love with them by giving them a love potion. There is a love potion in Wagner’s Tristan and Isolde, and in Donizetti’s L'elisir d'amore (The Elixir of Love), as the title itself suggests. Predictably, love elixirs create all sorts of awful difficulties for the characters in these stories.
Opinion: Financially Abusive Relationships Are Horrific
Recently I posted a video on social media where I showed how someone can act like they are happy in a relationship when they are actually trapped and cannot leave. Responses flooded in from both men and women who said the same thing. They couldn’t leave the relationship due to the fact that their spouse/significant other had complete financial control.
earth.com
Aging female monkeys focus more on meaningful relationships
Aging female monkeys cut down on socializing to prioritize their closest relationships, according to an international study led by the University of Exeter. The experts found that female monkeys “actively reduce” their social networks as they get older to focus on family and close friends. “In humans, aging...
Refinery29
Our Brains Don’t Fully Develop Until We’re 25. What Does That Mean For Age Gap Relationships?
"John Mayer could legally drink by the time Kiernan Shipka was born." This was one of hundreds of tweets that dominated feeds at the start of November when news emerged that the then-22-year-old Mad Men actress was seen getting dinner with the 45-year-old musician. There's no proof that the pair are dating (fans have since shared photos of Kiernan’s rumored boyfriend) but the mere idea of their partnership provoked strong reactions online.
Opinion: Narcissists Manipulate Victims Using "Future Faking" And Several Other Tactics
If I were to outline the most manipulative things that the narcissist did, it wouldn’t have been the apparent charm or the violent behavior/rage that would transpire when he didn’t get his way.
psychologytoday.com
The Meaning and Different Movements of Compassion
Compassion means noticing pain in others or oneself and doing something helpful to prevent further suffering. Compassion sometimes entails having a soft and gentle energy, and other times, a strong and assertive energy. People can cultivate compassion by working through barriers to compassion and noticing how they are already compassionate.
psychologytoday.com
Self-Confidence, Under Confidence, Overconfidence
Failure and catastrophe occur more frequently with overconfidence than under confidence. Intolerance of ambiguity fuels the illusion of certainty that afflicts the overconfident. Some authors mistakenly regard self-confidence as an attitude or feeling state that you can talk yourself into. Self-confidence results from experiences of success and correcting or compensating...
‘How to advertise to men’: Funny video destroys advertising clichés targeting men
“The product doesn’t even matter.”
