ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

WEATHER UPDATE: Winter Weather Advisory issued; up to 3″ snow expected

Normandy Park Blog
Normandy Park Blog
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pDLMh_0jQEnadx00

Local @SeattleWXGuy Michael Snyder concurs with the National Weather Service that we may see snow in the South King County region this week, but it will likely be mixed with rain.

As is typical with weather predictions for the Northwest, experts aren’t sure when, where or how much of the white stuff may fall – but the chances are definitely increasing due to an impending system and cold air.

UPDATE NOV. 28, 3 P.M.: The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory, starting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 and continuing through 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Officials say that snow is expected, “with total accumulations of up to 3 inches”:

Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

303 PM PST Mon Nov 28 2022

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches.

* WHERE…Bellevue and vicinity, including Mill Creek, Kenmore, Kirkland, and Issaquah and Seattle and vicinity, including Shoreline, Vashon Island, Mercer Island, White Center, Kent, and Algona.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Tuesday to 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow accumulation likely over the higher hills of the area during heavy showers Tuesday afternoon. Greater chance of snow accumulations during the overnight hours into Wednesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1.

Temperatures will be cold enough (around 28 degrees) that Burien’s Severe Weather Shelter will open Monday night, Nov. 28 (and volunteers/donations are still needed). But highs will fluctuate from below to to over freezing, which means whatever might fall from the sky won’t always be snow, and whatever white stuff did fall and stick will likely melt.

So expect more of a “wintry mix,” maybe?

“Looking ahead there remains a lot of uncertainty with the forecast for Tuesday-Wednesday,” National Weather Service forecasters said. “Lowland snow is expected, how much is the question.”

“Precipitation type is going to be very dependent on precipitation rates as well as how much cold air moves into the area today and early tomorrow. Conditions are going to vary throughout the region over the course of this week.”

So, it’s best to be prepared (i.e.: have you winterized your faucets yet?), but don’t worry too much about finding your old sled just yet.

For the latest weather news, check our Weather page here, or subscribe to Snyder’s Pacific Northwest Weather Watch YouTube channel here.

Here’s his latest video forecast, released Monday morning, Nov. 28, 2022:

Detailed Forecast:

  • Monday: A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. North wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
  • Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
  • Tuesday: Snow showers, mainly after 4pm. High near 37. Wind chill values between 23 and 29. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
  • Tuesday Night: Rain and snow, becoming all rain after 1am. Low around 33. South southeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
  • Wednesday: Rain. High near 41. Southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
  • Wednesday Night: Rain before 1am, then rain and snow likely. Low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
  • Thursday:Rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
  • Thursday Night: Rain and snow likely, becoming all snow after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
  • Friday: Snow likely before 10am, then rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.
  • Friday Night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
  • Saturday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.
  • Saturday Night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
  • Sunday: slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Freezing temps and more snow on the way for some

It was a cold night as Seattle hit 27 degrees, making it the coldest morning of the fall, but not a record yet and not the coldest day of the year. Tonight, another weather system will move in. It will be weaker and centered a little farther offshore than Tuesday’s weather system, but there may be an accumulation of snow Friday night, mainly west of Puget Sound.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Another chance for lowland snow Friday

SEATTLE - Snow showers are wrapping up in the Puget Sound area this morning, but another chance for lowland snow arrives on Friday evening. High pressure is building in to the area bringing mainly dry conditions through Thursday night. Temps will stay chilly today, only reaching the mid 30s. Temps will stay very cold in western Whatcom County due to Fraser Outflow winds. Wind chill temperatures are in the teens up north.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Next chance of snow

As David Hutchinson‘s photo from Alki shows, this morning’s snow was followed by north wind and a 12-foot high tide splashing the Sound over the seawall. If the newest forecast holds out, that’s as lively as things should get until at least tomorrow morning, which is when the National Weather Service sees a “chance” of more snow. Tonight is likely to get icy again, with the temperature expected to drop below freezing.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE SNOW? Winter Weather Advisory alert for Tuesday pm-Wednesday am

(Snow on the Olympics, photographed from West Seattle on Sunday by Chris Frankovich) We’ve been talking about a looming chance of snow for days – and now the National Weather Service has issued an alert saying it’s likely: The NWS has our area under a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 1 pm Tuesday and continuing through 10 am Wednesday. From the alert: “Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. … Snow accumulation likely over the higher hills of the area during heavy showers Tuesday afternoon. Greater chance of snow accumulations during the overnight hours into Wednesday morning.” However, the NWS forecast discussion notes, “There is a lot of variability with this system and precipitation amount is going to be very dependent on location, elevation, and timing. … With this type of set up, the forecast is still very variable and is going to change all the way up to the event.”
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Lowland snow will impact most of us Tuesday afternoon

SEATTLE - Talk about a chilly day! We were about 5-10 degrees cooler this afternoon making for a cold one. On top of that, we had isolated bursts of lowland snow across portions of the area. That'll be nothing compared to what's headed our way tomorrow (for some). Before we get into the good stuff, here is a recap of today's high:
SEATTLE, WA
everettpost.com

Marysville Recognized By The National Weather Service

Just in time for this fall and winter season, the city of Marysville was recently recognized by the National Weather Service (NWS) as an Ambassador of Excellence to help support the Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador program. The recognition included special note of the city’s effort helping local businesses and the community be better prepared for extreme weather, such as the recent wind storm and snow.
MARYSVILLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Winter storm watch in effect until Wednesday afternoon

LYNNWOOD, Wash., November 28, 2022—According to AccuWeather, there is a 48% chance of 1 to 3 inches of snow during a winter storm watch starting 1 p.m. Tuesday and ending 4 p.m. Wednesday. For information on winter storm safety tips, click here. Starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday there...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Snow expected in Seattle on Tuesday

The countdown is underway as a snowstorm barrels toward Seattle and much of western Washington. “There’s a 90% chance” the storm moves in late Tuesday and Kirby Cook with the National Weather Service says it could deliver as much as four inches of snow “Maybe a range between one and three inches in the Seattle Metro area; and be aware of the potential for even some lingering snow especially Wednesday morning.”
SEATTLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Wednesday Snow Update For Everett, Washington

11:45 AM Update from City of Everett on last night’s efforts by Everett Public Works:. -Saw heavy, wet snowfall from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. -Fallen trees and branches blocked traffic lanes. Many cleared. Others in today’s queue. -780 miles of snow plowed. -95 yards of sand or...
EVERETT, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Cliff Mass: Here’s where it will snow in Seattle area Tuesday

Winter weather is arriving in western Washington, starting Tuesday afternoon, with a significant chance that snow — or a rain/snow mix — will strike the interior Puget Sound lowlands. Snow will turn to rain overnight Tuesday for most of the lowlands while, in the mountains, snow will become...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Lowland snow possible Tuesday in Puget Sound area

Seattle - Monday starts the week with cool temps, with lowland snow possible Tuesday afternoon and evening in the Puget Sound area. Today will bring isolated rain/snow mixed showers in the morning followed by a drier afternoon with highs only around 40 degrees. Expect partly cloudy skies with plenty of sunshine mixed in. A Wind Advisory is in effect for areas of western Whatcom and San Juan counties normally impacted by the Fraser Valley Outflow winds. Gusts in those spots could reach up to 45 mph.
SEATTLE, WA
Normandy Park Blog

Normandy Park Blog

Normandy Park, WA
193
Followers
636
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Normandy Park, WA

 https://normandyparkblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy