WEATHER UPDATE: Winter Weather Advisory issued; up to 3″ snow expected

Local @SeattleWXGuy Michael Snyder concurs with the National Weather Service that we may see snow in the South King County region this week, but it will likely be mixed with rain.

As is typical with weather predictions for the Northwest, experts aren’t sure when, where or how much of the white stuff may fall – but the chances are definitely increasing due to an impending system and cold air.

UPDATE NOV. 28, 3 P.M.: The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory, starting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 and continuing through 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Officials say that snow is expected, “with total accumulations of up to 3 inches”:

Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

303 PM PST Mon Nov 28 2022

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches.

* WHERE…Bellevue and vicinity, including Mill Creek, Kenmore, Kirkland, and Issaquah and Seattle and vicinity, including Shoreline, Vashon Island, Mercer Island, White Center, Kent, and Algona.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Tuesday to 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow accumulation likely over the higher hills of the area during heavy showers Tuesday afternoon. Greater chance of snow accumulations during the overnight hours into Wednesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1.

Temperatures will be cold enough (around 28 degrees) that Burien’s Severe Weather Shelter will open Monday night, Nov. 28 (and volunteers/donations are still needed). But highs will fluctuate from below to to over freezing, which means whatever might fall from the sky won’t always be snow, and whatever white stuff did fall and stick will likely melt.

So expect more of a “wintry mix,” maybe?

“Looking ahead there remains a lot of uncertainty with the forecast for Tuesday-Wednesday,” National Weather Service forecasters said. “Lowland snow is expected, how much is the question.”

“Precipitation type is going to be very dependent on precipitation rates as well as how much cold air moves into the area today and early tomorrow. Conditions are going to vary throughout the region over the course of this week.”

So, it’s best to be prepared (i.e.: have you winterized your faucets yet?), but don’t worry too much about finding your old sled just yet.

