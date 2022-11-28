LION Mobile Clinic to offer free flu shots, COVID vaccines

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) – The Lion Mobile Clinic has announced dates and times for their upcoming flu shot and Covid-19 vaccine clinic.

The mobile center will be stopping at the MLK Plaza at 125 S Fraser Street. The clinic will be open on Wednesday, Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The event is open to the public and no appointments are necessary. No health insurance is required either.

Both Pfizer and Moderna Boosters will be available. Vaccines are available to anyone over the age of 5.

For more information, you can email lionmobileclinic@pennstatehealth.psu.edu .

Vaccinations come with a same-day voucher for a free donut at Duck Donuts!

