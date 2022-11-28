ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

LION Mobile Clinic to offer free flu shots, COVID vaccines

By Rebecca Parsons
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aox4j_0jQEnPsq00

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) – The Lion Mobile Clinic has announced dates and times for their upcoming flu shot and Covid-19 vaccine clinic.

The mobile center will be stopping at the MLK Plaza at 125 S Fraser Street. The clinic will be open on Wednesday, Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Department of Corrections holding open house for job seekers in Clearfield County

The event is open to the public and no appointments are necessary. No health insurance is required either.

Both Pfizer and Moderna Boosters will be available. Vaccines are available to anyone over the age of 5.

For more information, you can email lionmobileclinic@pennstatehealth.psu.edu .

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

Vaccinations come with a same-day voucher for a free donut at Duck Donuts!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Health clinic proposed for downtown Altoona affordable housing

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Healthcare for seniors in affordable housing downtown could soon be easier and faster to get. People One Health and Senior LIFE Altoona are considering building an on-site medical clinic at the Altoona Housing Authority’s Green Avenue and 11th Street Towers after the companies surveyed 30 residents at a meeting, where 15 […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

New 3-D mammogram available at Penn Highlands Clearfield

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to the CDC in the United States, there are 264,000 women diagnosed with breast cancer each year and about 2,500 men.  At Penn Highlands Clearfield a new $400,000 3-D Mammogram machine is being called a game changer. This machine will allow radiologists to see the internal breast tissue from […]
WTAJ

Counties increase benefits to help with CYS recruitment

(WTAJ)–Multiple counties continue to have a high demand for Children and Youth Service workers and are implementing creative strategies to help recruit. Blair and Somerset County currently run their department below or near 50 percent capacity. Specifically, Blair operates at 35 percent, and Somerset has 12 vacancies. The Children, Youth, and Family Services department is […]
WTAJ

Concert to support liver transplant recipient, donor

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Take Note, a Huntingdon music group, is presenting a benefit concert this Friday. The Celebration Benefit Concert will be in support of Mark Morningstar & honoring Shawn Campopiano. The concert will take place at the St. James Lutheran Church on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. Morningstar is a former […]
HUNTINGDON, PA
WTAJ

Red Cross holding blood drive in Ebensburg in honor of loyal donor

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive this December to honor an Ebensburg woman who lost her battle with cancer. On Dec. 23 the Red Cross will hold the blood drive at the Young People’s Community Center in memory of Marcy Brodish, 59, who passed away on August […]
EBENSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Train stop on tracks halted traffic in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A train that stopped on the tracks in Blair County halted all traffic from passing Tuesday afternoon. According to Blair County 911, there was no emergency, but it was a weight issue that stopped the train in its tracks. They said that Norfolk Southern was able to get the train […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Local schools combating chronic student absenteeism

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Faculty at Moshannon Valley JR/SR High School are looking to combat chronic absenteeism among students. Letters were sent out to 61 of the roughly 400 students in the high school who have an absence rate of 10 percent or higher during the first 46 days of school. We were told […]
MOSHANNON, PA
WTAJ

Jaffa Shrine selling Christmas trees to benefit Road Runners

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Volunteers at the Jaffa Shrine are selling Christmas trees with proceeds benefitting the Jaffa Road Runners. This Jaffa Shrine fundraiser benefits the Road Runners, a group that transports kids who need special treatment, and their families, to and from hospitals in Philadelphia, Erie and Dayton, Ohio, all for no cost to […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Warm Hearts Campaign helping those in need

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — This year many people are feeling the impact of inflation on their wallets. Whether it’s writing a check to the heating company or filling up their car for a daily commute.  In Elk County, the Salvation Army recently launched the Warm Hearts Campaign to assist people in need. Edward Knight […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown Airport reinstates nonstop flights to Chicago, Virginia

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — The John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport is reinstating its nonstop flights to Chicago and Dulles, Virginia. United Express flights to both Washington Dulles International Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport will return as non-stop flights starting Dec. 1. The Washington Dulles International Airport is located about 35 minutes from Arlington, Virginia. […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

State police investigating death in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An investigation is underway in Cambria County after state police say a person was found dead Wednesday morning. According to state police, a person was found dead in the area of Dunman Lake in Barr Township. Details about what happened are still limited, but troopers say that there is no threat […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Discovery Space now free for SNAP-eligible families

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A State College science center focused on education is expanding its reach with a new partnership. The Discovery Space is now joining the Museums For All initiative to offer free admission to any families who are SNAP-eligible. If you are interested in taking part, all you have to do is […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT urges sober driving at Lock Haven campus

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Highway Safety Network, and local police urged everyone to designate a sober driver for their holiday celebrations at an event held in Founders Hall at the Lock Haven Clearfield Campus. The event was held on Thursday, Nov. 1 as part of their Operation […]
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WTAJ

Police: Drunk man charged with biting security officer in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man was charged with biting a security officer’s finger while he was publicly intoxicated, according to State College police. It was right before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 when an officer noticed Timothy Rossetti, 21, of Carbondale “staggering” along the 800 block of University Drive, according to the charges […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

UPMC Altoona unveils statue dedicated to nurses compassion

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– UPMC Altoona unveiled a new statue that honors the clinical care and compassion of their nurses. The statue was unveiled on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The statue recognizes all hospital nurses, specifically those who won or were nominated for an award through the Daisy Foundation. The symbol supports the recognition and support they […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Police search for infant remains at Blair County home

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For most of the day, the reason state police investigators were digging up a yard in North Woodbury Township stirred speculation. “The search consisted of attempting to locate alleged infant remains in a specific area,” Trooper Christopher Fox said. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Hollidaysburg said that they were […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT to track traffic in State College area

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that it expects traffic counts in support of the State College Area Connector Study to start this week. Crews will be setting up equipment to assist in counting and documenting traffic along U.S. Route 322 between Boalsburg and Potter Mills. It will also […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy