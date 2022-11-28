Read full article on original website
CSRA holiday events happening Dec. 1st
CSRA (WJBF) – Several Christmas events spread out across our viewing area for Thursday, December 1st. Thomson, Swainsboro, and Jackson, South Carolina all getting into the holiday spirit. Thomson tree lighting starts at 5:00 p.m. at the Depot in town. Swainsboro’s parade begins at 5:30 downtown. And Jackson’s tree lighting begins at 6:00 p.m.
Will Augusta be getting a Whataburger anytime soon? We asked
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After Whataburger opened the first in a wave of Atlanta-area locations this week, some Augusta residents got hungry. Once known for tin-roof A-frame buildings, the chain has a loyal following – one perhaps rivaling the West Coast’s In-N-Out Burger. Whataburger said the store that...
Increased police presence at Burke County Schools amid threats to schools across Georgia
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Amid active shooter threats to schools across the state of Georgia, The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is upping security. Authorities released the following statement: At approximately 0915 Burke 911 was notified of possible active shooter activity in counties across Georgia. Even though Burke County Schools (both public and private) have […]
Temporary road closures for Columbia County Christmas Parade on Sunday, December 4th
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – There will be several temporary road closures for thru traffic on North Belair Road, Evans Town Center Boulevard, Evans to Locks Road, and Antebellum Way due to the annual Columbia County Christmas Parade on Sunday, December 4th. Organizers say the temporary road closures will begin at 1 P.M. Authorities say […]
NE Ga police blotter includes fatal fire in Athens
The body of a 56 year-old man was found in a home that burned on Springtree Road in Athens. That’s off Lexington Road on Athens east side. There is no word yet on cause of death for Alvin Beckom Jr., nor has the cause of the fire been determined. Athens-Clarke County Police and Athens-Clarke County firefighters are investigating.
N. Augusta pair busted by Va. town fed up with scammers
HILLSVILLE, Va. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pair of men from North Augusta were arrested in Virginia, where they were claiming to be driveway sealers, according to police. An investigator with the Hillsville Police Department confirmed they were members of the North Augusta community known as Irish travelers. Investigator Alan Gravley said...
Vehicle in deadly Florida hit and run found in South Carolina, police seeking owner
MIRAMAR, Fla. (WIS) - A deadly hit and run in Florida has been linked to a South Carolina vehicle. Investigators in Miramar said on Nov. 27 Silvio Ortega Martinez was killed while crossing the road around 2:17 a.m. The vehicle in the crash was registered to Janae Lewis. The car...
North Augusta requests Jeff Davis plaques off new pedestrian bridge
Augusta voted to change the name of the Jefferson Davis Bridge and take down the plaques but North Augusta is requesting two but Augusta is not prepared to act on the ask
Missing in Georgia | Investigators believe 15-year-old Augusta girl is in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — A missing Augusta teen may be in metro Atlanta, investigators said. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) is asking for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old Denise Reyes-Lopez. Reyes-Lopez was first reported missing in Augusta on Sept. 8. More than two months after...
Aiken crews battle tractor-trailer fire at Walmart on Whiskey Road
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a tractor-trailer fire at Walmart on Whiskey Road. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 7:57 p.m. on Thursday. No injuries were reported, officials say.
With an early peak of cases, flu raises concerns in CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve been reporting about RSV for weeks, but those numbers are trending down, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Right now, the virus that’s trending upward in the two-state region is flu. And it doesn’t appear to be leaving anytime soon....
Students at Westside High School returning to class after phoned threat
NewsChannel 6 has received multiple calls about a large police presence at Westside High School in Richmond County.
32-year-old Augusta man hit, killed by vehicle in Garden City, Horry County Coroner’s Office says
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 32-year-old Georgia man died Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle in Garden City, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Joshua Harden of Augusta, Georgia, died at a local hospital after he was hit in the 3000 block of Highway 17 Business, Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said. No […]
Vehicle accident shuts down lanes at Gordon Highway intersection
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to Gordon Highway and Highland Avenue due to an accident Tuesday evening. According to officials, a vehicle struck one of the poles of the traffic signal, causing the traffic signals to fall into the intersection. Gordon Highway was shut...
Threats of Violence Continue at Georgia Schools, Including Augusta
Law enforcement officials across the state are on high alert after threats of violence were received at a handful of schools across Georgia this morning, including Westside High School in Augusta. Multiple units from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office , an ambulance and a fire truck were dispatched to the...
As gas prices keep falling, Augusta drivers get a sweeter deal
AUGUSTA, Ga. - The cost of filling up is going down. At $2.96 per gallon, gas prices in Augusta are much lower than the national average of $3.47. The Augusta price is 11 cents lower than a month ago and almost 20 cents lower than a year ago. And even...
North Augusta parent posts viral TikTok of bus aide incident
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WFXG) - A NORTH AUGUSTA PARENT IS ASKING THE aiken county public SCHOOL DISTRICT TO HOLD A BUS AIDE ACCOUNTABLE FOR AN INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED ON A SCHOOL BUS INVOLVING HER HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT. IT STARTED IN SEPTEMBER WHEN A BUS AIDE ASKED TO SIT WITH THE...
Suspect arrested in Columbia County child molestation case
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with a child molestation case. According to authorities, Gerald A. Hardy, 40, was arrested Tuesday and charged with child molestation of an 11-year-old, according to authorities. The sexual assault of a juvenile occurred in Grovetown...
