Thomson, GA

High School Football PRO

Bowdon, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Lincoln County High School football team will have a game with Bowdon High School on December 02, 2022, 16:15:00.
BOWDON, GA
WJBF

CSRA holiday events happening Dec. 1st

CSRA (WJBF) – Several Christmas events spread out across our viewing area for Thursday, December 1st. Thomson, Swainsboro, and Jackson, South Carolina all getting into the holiday spirit. Thomson tree lighting starts at 5:00 p.m. at the Depot in town. Swainsboro’s parade begins at 5:30 downtown. And Jackson’s tree lighting begins at 6:00 p.m.
SWAINSBORO, GA
WRDW-TV

Will Augusta be getting a Whataburger anytime soon? We asked

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After Whataburger opened the first in a wave of Atlanta-area locations this week, some Augusta residents got hungry. Once known for tin-roof A-frame buildings, the chain has a loyal following – one perhaps rivaling the West Coast’s In-N-Out Burger. Whataburger said the store that...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Increased police presence at Burke County Schools amid threats to schools across Georgia

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Amid active shooter threats to schools across the state of Georgia, The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is upping security. Authorities released the following statement: At approximately 0915 Burke 911 was notified of possible active shooter activity in counties across Georgia. Even though Burke County Schools (both public and private) have […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter includes fatal fire in Athens

The body of a 56 year-old man was found in a home that burned on Springtree Road in Athens. That’s off Lexington Road on Athens east side. There is no word yet on cause of death for Alvin Beckom Jr., nor has the cause of the fire been determined. Athens-Clarke County Police and Athens-Clarke County firefighters are investigating.
ATHENS, GA
WRDW-TV

N. Augusta pair busted by Va. town fed up with scammers

HILLSVILLE, Va. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pair of men from North Augusta were arrested in Virginia, where they were claiming to be driveway sealers, according to police. An investigator with the Hillsville Police Department confirmed they were members of the North Augusta community known as Irish travelers. Investigator Alan Gravley said...
HILLSVILLE, VA
WRDW-TV

With an early peak of cases, flu raises concerns in CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve been reporting about RSV for weeks, but those numbers are trending down, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Right now, the virus that’s trending upward in the two-state region is flu. And it doesn’t appear to be leaving anytime soon....
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Vehicle accident shuts down lanes at Gordon Highway intersection

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to Gordon Highway and Highland Avenue due to an accident Tuesday evening. According to officials, a vehicle struck one of the poles of the traffic signal, causing the traffic signals to fall into the intersection. Gordon Highway was shut...
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Threats of Violence Continue at Georgia Schools, Including Augusta

Law enforcement officials across the state are on high alert after threats of violence were received at a handful of schools across Georgia this morning, including Westside High School in Augusta. Multiple units from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office , an ambulance and a fire truck were dispatched to the...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Suspect arrested in Columbia County child molestation case

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with a child molestation case. According to authorities, Gerald A. Hardy, 40, was arrested Tuesday and charged with child molestation of an 11-year-old, according to authorities. The sexual assault of a juvenile occurred in Grovetown...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA

