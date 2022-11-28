Read full article on original website
Vermont Holiday Market returns to the Champlain Valley Expo
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Third Annual Vermont Holiday Market returns to the Champlain Valley Exposition this weekend. New for this year, the Holiday Market is now a two-day event Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Organizers say 60 crafters and artisans will be there each day.
Free clothing bin sparks feud among Burlington businesses
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A free clothing bin in Burlington is causing conflict between neighbors in the city’s downtown. For many years, Battery Street Jeans’ free clothing bin on College Street has been a haven for people looking for more clothes to help layer up. But due to increased violence and problems outside of the store, some neighbors are pushing back.
Pets with Potential: Meet Cody
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a shy but sweet and spirited dog, meet Cody!. Cody is a three-year-old neutered male. He’s very playful and cuddly, yet tentative, so he may take some time to warm up to his new family. To learn more about...
Vt. childhood behavior specialist takes on sibling dynamics in new book
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new children’s book from a Vermont author aims to help growing families navigate some complex feelings. It’s called “Little Siblings, Big Feelings.” Its author, childhood behavior specialist Maya Burr, says the topic of sibling dynamics comes up constantly from the families who consult her for help. But it wasn’t until she had her second child and she was looking for books to help kids with strategies for managing their feelings, that she realized there weren’t many dealing with that specifically.
Businesses to fill hole in Middlebury’s downtown
MIDDLEBURY — The long-vacant, 4,300-square-foot storefront at 51 Main St. in downtown Middlebury will come back to life next spring with a mixture of food, retail, entertainment, bar and event spaces. It’s going to be known simply as “51 Main” and will be home to two established local enterprises:...
Construction starts on Champlain Hudson Power Express
Burlington's Fines for Food campaign returns
Vermont vehicle inspection sticker QR code explained
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A WCAX viewer question about the QR code on the Vermont vehicle inspection sticker prompted us to look into what it’s for. A new, yellow inspection sticker was rolled out in Vermont in May. On it is a black QR code that contains information that a machine can scan and read. But VTrans officials say these codes aren’t activated just yet. They will be by early in 2023, and when they are, they say they do not contain any personal information.
BHS toy drive gets a surprise head start
‘The consummate networker’: Longtime Burlington economic leader Bruce Seifer dies
Seifer, who died on Tuesday, worked in the city’s Community and Economic Development Office from 1983 to 2011. Friends and colleagues said he built the foundation for sustainable community development. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘The consummate networker’: Longtime Burlington economic leader Bruce Seifer dies.
Student AIDS activists march in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - AIDS activists and other supporters marched Friday to get the attention of Vermont’s U.S. senators. Members of the Student Global AIDS Campaign at St. Michael’s College started outside Senator Leahy’s Burlington office on Main Street and marched to Senator Sanders’ office on Church Street.
Thousands more Vermonters eligible for health insurance savings this year
A new federal rule expands access to Vermont Health Connect premium subsidies to family members of workers with employer-based insurance, and higher income eligibility for subsidies has been extended through 2025. Read the story on VTDigger here: Thousands more Vermonters eligible for health insurance savings this year.
How to keep energy costs low while festivities are high
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York National Grid workers are encouraging people to give the gift of energy this holiday season. That means making different choices that help save energy. You could do that by upgrading your holiday lights to LED bulbs, choosing advanced power strips, forgoing the large inflatable...
Investigators examine items found in Messier disappearance case
Weeks after the pickup truck belonging to Donald Messier was pulled from the Winooski River in Duxbury, investigators continue to pore over newly-found objects in the river that may provide clues in the 2006 missing person case. Vermont State Police divers and several volunteers returned to the river recently to...
Deerfield black bear wind turbine study ongoing
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont wildlife officials are sifting through a decade’s worth of data to learn more about the impacts of wind turbine development on black bears. The state commissioned a study on black bears and the Deerfield wind development built back in 2011 in Readsboro and Searsburg. It looked at how the bears interacted with the different phases of the development from baseline studies through the construction of the 15 turbines there now.
VT cannabis dispensaries gear up for holiday season
Snowplow Spotlight: Plowtron and Plowdypus
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our Snowplow spotlight series continues with Plowtron and Plowdypus. Plowtron is driven by Chadwick Morse on Route 66 in Randolph and Route 12 from Randolph to Bethel. Kids in Bethel Elementary’s fourth-grade class chose the name. The principal said kids in each class came up with a name and then everyone voted on their favorite. Morse says he enjoys the many challenges that come along with winter maintenance.
Vt. lawmakers, stakeholders take on EMS challenges
Burlington youth shelter prepares for winter, seeks staff and volunteers
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Donations are now being accepted to benefit Spectrum Youth and Family Services, the Burlington shelter that helps youth experiencing homelessness. Spectrum is getting some help this year from the Northwestern Vermont Realtors Association. The group is hosting another coat drive and then dropping off the donations to clothe people who stop by Spectrum.
Plattsburgh students get tips to identify bullying
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The group Sweethearts & Heroes is making sure kids all around the world work together to prevent bullying. They’re visiting 11 schools in our area, including the Plattsburgh area. “In order for something to be bullying -- number one -- It has to be mean,...
