Diane Carol Miller
Diane Carol Miller, age 74, of Smiths Grove, formerly of Bedford, IN and Columbia, KY, died Wednesday, November 11, 2022, at TJ Samson Hospital. She was born on November 8, 1948, to William Patrick and Bobbie June (Lowe) Miller. She was a home health aide and a member of Great Oaks Ministries in Columbia, KY.
Terry L. Fox
Terry L. Fox, age 71, of Gamaliel, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Greenview Regional in Bowling Green. Terry was born on February 13, 1951, a son of the late Norman and America (Holland) Fox. He attended and graduated from Kentucky School for the Deaf, in 1971. He married Ruth Glover on October 8, 1983. Terry worked for Red Kap Industries and attended Flippin Church of Christ.
Joann Brower
Joann Brower, 87, of Bowling Green, KY, departed her earthly home on Monday, November 28, 2022, to be with Jesus for eternity. She was surrounded by her family. The Carlyle, IL native was the daughter of the late John and Opal Broeckling. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Brower; brothers, Robert Hetzel, Sr. and James Broeckling; sister, Mary Alice Schaeffer; sister-in-law, Mary Hetzel; nephews, Robert Hetzel, Jr., Richard Hetzel, Todd Brower, and Phillip Koehler as well as one aunt and uncle.
Amanda Maxene Underwood
Amanda Maxene Underwood, 91, passed away on November 29, 2022. She is survived by three children: Monica Lile, Mark (Rita) Underwood, and Scott (Scott) Underwood, along with four grandchildren, Danielle Stewart, Chad (Cierra) Underwood, Michael (Mandy) Buchanan and Craig (Shelly) Buchanan, seven great-grandchildren, Brittany (Ben) Williams, Haley Stewart, Briley Buchanan, Brenley Buchanan, Micaela Buchanan, Swan Buchanan, and Savannah Buchanan, as well as four great-great grandchildren, Nova, Saint, Everleigh, Jaxon, and Sloan along with nieces and nephews, Linda Bewley, Gary Bewley, Jardy (Helen) Bewley, Carroll (Anne) Bewley, and Brenda (Tom) Walbert.
Jennifer Carol Rich
Jennifer Carol Rich, age 37, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, passed from this life on Monday, November 28, 2022, at The Medical Center of Bowling Green. She was born on January 1, 1985, the daughter of Judy Ann (Jackson) McIntyre and the late Jackie Ray Rich. Jennifer had a one-of-a-kind personality and was a friend to everyone she met. She enjoyed crafting with her Cricut, traveling, photography, watching Netflix, and listening to music. She graduated from Monroe County High School in 2003 and attended Daymar College.
Joyce Dean Sharp Whitlow
Joyce Dean Sharp Whitlow, 74, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at her residence. She was born October 24, 1948 in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late Melrose Lee Sharp and Doris Creek Sharp. Joyce was a graduate of Glasgow High School Class of 1966. She was a graduate of Southern Academy of Clinical Technology and was employed by several doctors in our community of Glasgow. Joyce, along with her husband, Eddie, have been owners of Park Avenue Furniture for over 50 years. She was a genuine people person that delighted in engaging in conversation with customers. In her spare time, she enjoyed boating, swimming, traveling, doll collecting, and cheering on her favorite team, the Kentucky Wildcats. Her favorite days were those spent with her great granddaughter, Zoe. She was a wonderful wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She could light up a room with her beautiful smile. She was so loved and will be greatly missed. Joyce was a member of South Green Street Church of Christ in Glasgow.
Bobby Lee Vibbert
Bobby Lee Vibbert, age 78, of Fountain Run, KY, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022 in Nashville, TN. Bobby was born on January 11, 1944, in Monroe County, KY, a son of the late James Orvill and Laura Susan (Sprowl) Vibbert. He is survived by brothers, Orvill Vibbert Jr. &...
Amelia Brielle Jones
Amelia Brielle Jones, infant daughter of Kennith Jones and Madilynn Mencer, was stillborn Nov. 27, 2022 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. Surviving in addition to her parents are a brother, Tobias Jones; grandparents, Lindsay and Ben Mencer and Sabrina and Aaron Cline; great grandparents, Pat and Danny Hayes, Shirley Hatfield, Charles Mencer Sr., Sheila and Jimmy Cline and Debbie and Kenny Goble; great great grandparents, Keith and Shirley Goble; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
David Michael Coleman
David Michael Coleman, age 51, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away from cancer on November 30, 2022 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, Kentucky. A lifelong Catholic, David was born in Johnson City, New York to Michael and Jane (Barno) Coleman on May 7th, 1971. He attended Union-Endicott High School where he was a gifted basketball player, and he later played at the collegiate level. He graduated with an undergraduate degree in business from St. Bonaventure University, New York, and earned a master’s degree in education from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He began his 24-year career in early childhood education at the Holy Rosary School in Pittsburgh and, after moving to Kentucky, he taught at Plano Elementary in Bowling Green and Highland Elementary School in Glasgow. David was a beloved colleague to his co-workers and a committed teacher to his students, many of whom describe him as their favorite teacher despite having him as early as kindergarten.
Tammy Sue Wright Bryant
Tammy Sue Wright Bryant of Green County, Kentucky, daughter of the late Stephen Foster Wright and Patty Sue Arnett Wright, was born on Thursday, June 24, 1971 in Louisville and departed this life on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Norton’s Women’s and Children Hospital in Louisville. She was 51 years, five months, and five days of age.
Lois Ann Kirsch Kennison (Updated)
Lois Ann Kirsch Kennison, age 89, of Summer Shade passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Metcalfe Healthcare in Edmonton. Born on September 27, 1933 in Springfield, KY, she was daughter of the late Martha Hardesty Kirsch and Harlan Kirsch. Lois was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
Thomas Peyton Chaney
Thomas Peyton Chaney, 85, died Saturday, November 26, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was born December 1st, 1937 to the late BT “Boots” and Corinth Catherine Taylor Chaney, Horse Cave. He graduated from Caverna High School in 1956 and from Georgetown College in 1958, where he was student manager for the athletic teams. Tom attended Southern Baptist Theological Seminary for two years before enrolling at Baylor University in their Masters program in speech.
Barren County’s Fant named as finalist for leadership award
GLASGOW — A Barren County Schools administrator has been named as one of two finalists for a national leadership award. CheyAnne Fant, Director of Nutrition Services and Afterschool Programs for Barren County Schools, has been named a finalist for the 2023 Women in School Leadership Awards. The awards, sponsored by Horace Mann and AASA, pay tribute to the talent, creativity, and vision of outstanding women educational administrators in the nation’s public schools, according to a news release from Barren County Schools.
Campbellsville man dies in tractor accident
A man died Monday after a farming accident in Campbellsville.
WKU to recognize fall 2022 graduates on Dec. 9
BOWLING GREEN — Western Kentucky University’s five academic colleges will recognize nearly 1,000 fall graduates in three ceremonies on Dec. 9. During the Fall 2022 recognition ceremonies at Diddle Arena, WKU will confer 967 degrees – 19 doctoral, 177 master’s, three specialist, 717 bachelor’s and 51 associate – as well as 69 undergraduate and 22 graduate certificates.
Bowling Green teen among 2 charged in death of Nashville gas station employee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Two 15-year-olds are facing a murder charge after the fatal shooting of a Nashville Kwik Sak employee. According to the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department, Shawn Davis of Franklin, Kentucky and Demarcus Boyd of Bowling Green entered the gas station on 4890 Lebanon Pike Monday just after 4 p.m.
Cave City woman killed in Goodnight crash
GOODNIGHT, Ky. — Police identified a Cave City woman as the subject who died in a car crash Wednesday afternoon. State police responded to the scene of the crash at the request of the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway. The incident happened just after 3:30 p.m. near Goodnight-Hiseville Road.
Area Basketball Scores from Tuesday, November 29, 2022
ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE _63_____ CLINTON COUNTY __47____. ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE _27_____ CLINTON COUNTY _72_____. FOUNDATION CHIRISTIAN ACADEMY __64____ METRO CHRISTIAN ACADEMY, TN _35_____
Hospital philanthropy group announces plans for New Year’s Eve bash
GLASGOW — The T.J. Community Mission Foundation will host a New Year’s Eve bash at the Cave City Convention Center to raise money for its philanthropy. The bash is scheduled on Dec. 31 and will kick off at 6:30 p.m. The evening will feature an upscale dinner, a cash bar, a casino, dancing and music by The Jimmy Church Band. There will also be a raffle drawing that evening for a Henry New Original .44-40 WCF rifle valued at $2720.00 and a Spending Spree Tree worth $2000.00 which includes 20 – $100.00 gift cards to local boutiques and businesses. Raffle tickets are $10 each. You do not have to be present to win.
Glasgow man faces additional charges after officers serve warrant
GLASGOW — A man was arrested Sunday after police executed a search warrant at his East Leech Avenue home. Officers arrived and made contact with Raymon D. Ingram, 57, of Glasgow, and attempted to place him in custody. He had an active warrant for harassing communications, second-degree stalking and third-degree terroristic threatening, according to an arrest citation.
