Saturday Study Hall at WSHS December 10th
We will be having a Saturday Study Hall on Saturday, December 10th. Please check your student’s Source page, and if they have a D,E, or I in any core subject, encourage them to attend from 9-12 in the West Seattle High School Library. Tutors will be available to help all students, and teachers have been asked to provide re-tests and missing work.
Earth Service Corps Club Fundraiser Screening of ELEMENTAL Dec 10
Earth Service Corps Club Fundraiser Pre-Release Screening of ELEMENTAL. The Ballard HS Club YMCA Earth Service Corps is presenting ELEMENTAL: Reimagining Our Relationship with wildfire on Sat, Dec 10 in the Earl Kelly Performing Arts Center (PAC) at Ballard High School. Doors are at 6:00 p.m., the screening starts at...
