Joyce Dean Sharp Whitlow, 74, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at her residence. She was born October 24, 1948 in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late Melrose Lee Sharp and Doris Creek Sharp. Joyce was a graduate of Glasgow High School Class of 1966. She was a graduate of Southern Academy of Clinical Technology and was employed by several doctors in our community of Glasgow. Joyce, along with her husband, Eddie, have been owners of Park Avenue Furniture for over 50 years. She was a genuine people person that delighted in engaging in conversation with customers. In her spare time, she enjoyed boating, swimming, traveling, doll collecting, and cheering on her favorite team, the Kentucky Wildcats. Her favorite days were those spent with her great granddaughter, Zoe. She was a wonderful wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She could light up a room with her beautiful smile. She was so loved and will be greatly missed. Joyce was a member of South Green Street Church of Christ in Glasgow.

GLASGOW, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO