Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcluradio.com
Diane Carol Miller
Diane Carol Miller, age 74, of Smiths Grove, formerly of Bedford, IN and Columbia, KY, died Wednesday, November 11, 2022, at TJ Samson Hospital. She was born on November 8, 1948, to William Patrick and Bobbie June (Lowe) Miller. She was a home health aide and a member of Great Oaks Ministries in Columbia, KY.
wcluradio.com
Josephine Howard Pipkin
Josephine Howard Pipkin, 77, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Monday, November 27, 2022 at Monroe County Medical Center. Josephine was born on April 27, 1945, a daughter of the late William Charles Howard and Daisy Mae Maxey. She was married to Fonice Pipkin, Jr., who preceded her in death. Josephine...
wcluradio.com
Joann Brower
Joann Brower, 87, of Bowling Green, KY, departed her earthly home on Monday, November 28, 2022, to be with Jesus for eternity. She was surrounded by her family. The Carlyle, IL native was the daughter of the late John and Opal Broeckling. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Brower; brothers, Robert Hetzel, Sr. and James Broeckling; sister, Mary Alice Schaeffer; sister-in-law, Mary Hetzel; nephews, Robert Hetzel, Jr., Richard Hetzel, Todd Brower, and Phillip Koehler as well as one aunt and uncle.
wcluradio.com
Terry L. Fox
Terry L. Fox, age 71, of Gamaliel, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Greenview Regional in Bowling Green. Terry was born on February 13, 1951, a son of the late Norman and America (Holland) Fox. He attended and graduated from Kentucky School for the Deaf, in 1971. He married Ruth Glover on October 8, 1983. Terry worked for Red Kap Industries and attended Flippin Church of Christ.
wcluradio.com
David Michael Coleman
David Michael Coleman, age 51, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away from cancer on November 30, 2022 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, Kentucky. A lifelong Catholic, David was born in Johnson City, New York to Michael and Jane (Barno) Coleman on May 7th, 1971. He attended Union-Endicott High School where he was a gifted basketball player, and he later played at the collegiate level. He graduated with an undergraduate degree in business from St. Bonaventure University, New York, and earned a master’s degree in education from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He began his 24-year career in early childhood education at the Holy Rosary School in Pittsburgh and, after moving to Kentucky, he taught at Plano Elementary in Bowling Green and Highland Elementary School in Glasgow. David was a beloved colleague to his co-workers and a committed teacher to his students, many of whom describe him as their favorite teacher despite having him as early as kindergarten.
wcluradio.com
Amanda Maxene Underwood
Amanda Maxene Underwood, 91, passed away on November 29, 2022. She is survived by three children: Monica Lile, Mark (Rita) Underwood, and Scott (Scott) Underwood, along with four grandchildren, Danielle Stewart, Chad (Cierra) Underwood, Michael (Mandy) Buchanan and Craig (Shelly) Buchanan, seven great-grandchildren, Brittany (Ben) Williams, Haley Stewart, Briley Buchanan, Brenley Buchanan, Micaela Buchanan, Swan Buchanan, and Savannah Buchanan, as well as four great-great grandchildren, Nova, Saint, Everleigh, Jaxon, and Sloan along with nieces and nephews, Linda Bewley, Gary Bewley, Jardy (Helen) Bewley, Carroll (Anne) Bewley, and Brenda (Tom) Walbert.
wcluradio.com
Wayne Parker
Wayne Parker, 79, of Adolphus, KY passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at the Medical Center at Scottsville. The Lafayette, TN native was a retired electrician, former Allen County Deputy Sheriff and Constable for 20 years, former employee of Davis Cabinet Company in Portland, TN and Vinson Electric. He was the chairman of the board of the Adolphus VFD from 2011 to 2022, long-time member of Scottsville FOP and Robert’s Tabernacle Church of God of Prophecy and a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was a son of the late John Bratton Parker and Della Delsie West Parker.
wcluradio.com
Jennifer Carol Rich
Jennifer Carol Rich, age 37, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, passed from this life on Monday, November 28, 2022, at The Medical Center of Bowling Green. She was born on January 1, 1985, the daughter of Judy Ann (Jackson) McIntyre and the late Jackie Ray Rich. Jennifer had a one-of-a-kind personality and was a friend to everyone she met. She enjoyed crafting with her Cricut, traveling, photography, watching Netflix, and listening to music. She graduated from Monroe County High School in 2003 and attended Daymar College.
wcluradio.com
Bobby Lee Vibbert
Bobby Lee Vibbert, age 78, of Fountain Run, KY, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022 in Nashville, TN. Bobby was born on January 11, 1944, in Monroe County, KY, a son of the late James Orvill and Laura Susan (Sprowl) Vibbert. He is survived by brothers, Orvill Vibbert Jr. &...
wcluradio.com
Tammy Sue Wright Bryant
Tammy Sue Wright Bryant of Green County, Kentucky, daughter of the late Stephen Foster Wright and Patty Sue Arnett Wright, was born on Thursday, June 24, 1971 in Louisville and departed this life on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Norton’s Women’s and Children Hospital in Louisville. She was 51 years, five months, and five days of age.
wcluradio.com
Joyce Dean Sharp Whitlow
Joyce Dean Sharp Whitlow, 74, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at her residence. She was born October 24, 1948 in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late Melrose Lee Sharp and Doris Creek Sharp. Joyce was a graduate of Glasgow High School Class of 1966. She was a graduate of Southern Academy of Clinical Technology and was employed by several doctors in our community of Glasgow. Joyce, along with her husband, Eddie, have been owners of Park Avenue Furniture for over 50 years. She was a genuine people person that delighted in engaging in conversation with customers. In her spare time, she enjoyed boating, swimming, traveling, doll collecting, and cheering on her favorite team, the Kentucky Wildcats. Her favorite days were those spent with her great granddaughter, Zoe. She was a wonderful wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She could light up a room with her beautiful smile. She was so loved and will be greatly missed. Joyce was a member of South Green Street Church of Christ in Glasgow.
wcluradio.com
Amelia Brielle Jones
Amelia Brielle Jones, infant daughter of Kennith Jones and Madilynn Mencer, was stillborn Nov. 27, 2022 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. Surviving in addition to her parents are a brother, Tobias Jones; grandparents, Lindsay and Ben Mencer and Sabrina and Aaron Cline; great grandparents, Pat and Danny Hayes, Shirley Hatfield, Charles Mencer Sr., Sheila and Jimmy Cline and Debbie and Kenny Goble; great great grandparents, Keith and Shirley Goble; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Campbellsville man dies in tractor accident
A man died Monday after a farming accident in Campbellsville.
WBKO
Barren County Judicial Center set to begin design phase
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - In 2020, the state granted Barren County $32 million to build a new Judicial Center. The 50,000-square-foot, Barren County Judicial Center will take the place of Dollar General and the Glasgow Glass Company on West Main Street in Glasgow. Micheal Hale, Barren County Judge-Executive, said the...
WBKO
Bowling Green, Franklin teens arrested in Nashville murder
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WBKO) - Two Kentucky teens, one from Bowling Green and another from Franklin, have been charged in a Nashville murder. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Shawn Davis, of Franklin, and Demarcus Boyd, of Bowling Green, both 15, were charged with criminal homicide. Police said one of...
wnky.com
Bowling Green teen among 2 charged in death of Nashville gas station employee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Two 15-year-olds are facing a murder charge after the fatal shooting of a Nashville Kwik Sak employee. According to the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department, Shawn Davis of Franklin, Kentucky and Demarcus Boyd of Bowling Green entered the gas station on 4890 Lebanon Pike Monday just after 4 p.m.
wkms.org
Local NAACP chapter won't join protest against Emmett Till accuser living in Bowling Green
The Bowling Green-Warren County NAACP says it won’t participate in a protest this weekend seeking justice for Emmett Till. The 14-year-old African-American teen from Chicago was abducted, tortured, and murdered after allegedly whistling at a white woman in a Mississippi grocery store in 1955. Till was visiting relatives in the Magnolia State when the incident occurred.
WBKO
UPDATE: KSP releases details on fatal collision in Barren County
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision on North Jackson Highway in Barren County. It happened Wednesday at around 3:30 p.m. near the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway (US 31-E). Officials say 71-year-old Wanda W. Cross, from Cave City, was driving south on...
wcluradio.com
Cave City woman killed in Goodnight crash
GOODNIGHT, Ky. — Police identified a Cave City woman as the subject who died in a car crash Wednesday afternoon. State police responded to the scene of the crash at the request of the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway. The incident happened just after 3:30 p.m. near Goodnight-Hiseville Road.
WBKO
Two Allen County realtors plead guilty for auction bid rigging
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two Allen County realtors who were indicted last year for conspiring to rig auction bids at estate auctions in exchange for farmland and timber rights have pleaded guilty. Barry Dyer and Mackie Shelton and co-conspirators rigged bids during an auction in 2018 in Allen County...
Comments / 0