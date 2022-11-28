ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

mocomotive.com

Top football images of 2022

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Staff photographer Jason Fochtman’s top 50 images from Montgomery County’s 2022 high school football season. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/sports/article/Top-football-images-of-2022-17625236.php.
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff Celebrates 185 Years of Service

Montgomery County Sheriff Celebrates 185 Years of Service. For nearly two centuries, Montgomery County has proudly led at the forefront of Texas history. Upon receiving a land grant from Mexico in 1825, Stephen F. Austin began soliciting settlers in what was then known as the Lake Creek Settlement. Montgomery, later known as the largest town in the area, drew the attention of colonists, who began flocking to the area’s rich timber, farmland, and grazing pastures. After Texas won her independence from Mexico in 1836, Montgomery became the focal point of a stagecoach line that ran from Houston to Huntsville, increasing the region’s prominence.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Celebrates 185 years of Service

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Word on the street Texas City/La Marque...

Nitro Extreme at Tanger Outlets, Houston. JOIN US @ 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 𝑪𝒊𝒕𝒚, 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 DON'T FORGET TO USE PROMO CODE:. 𝟓𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐑𝐎 for $5 OFF EVERY ticket on ANY level of seating DON'T MISS MOTORCYCLES, FIRE STUNTS & MORE 𝑫𝑬𝑪𝑬𝑴𝑩𝑬𝑹 𝟖-𝟏𝟏 𝒂𝒕 Tanger Outlets, Houston Get your tickets NOW: https://nitro.cirqueitalia.com/?cid=FBC !!
TEXAS CITY, TX
Nationwide Report

31-Year-Old Woman Dead After Motor Vehicle Accident In Liberty County (Liberty County, TX)

Officials state that a motor vehicle accident took place on Monday at around 11 PM east of Devers on US 90. The incident involved a 2017 Nissan Rogue driven by a 31-year-old Houston woman. She was travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes when a 2018 Ford van driven by 28-year-old Eli Joseph Mendoza (who was travelling in the correct direction in the westbound lane) struck the woman’s vehicle.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
KHOU

A look inside Naskila Casino, "The Luckiest Spot In Texas"

HOUSTON — Visitors can bet on having a good time when they visit Naskila Casino. Located on the Alabama-Coushatta reservation in Livingston, TX, the casino is about an hour and a half away from Houston. If you'd like to save on gas, the casino offers bus rides on the Naskila Express. For $10, riders will receive round-trip service from one of several pick-up locations throughout Houston as well as $25 in free gameplay.
LIVINGSTON, TX
Classic Rock Q107

This Brick Home on the Water in Spring, Texas is Picture Perfect

This amazing home located in Spring, Texas doesn’t just look nice, this is what life goals are all about. When I saw the back patio area, I knew this property was something special. Just looking at the home from the front view you know it’s stunning, the fence, the landscaping, the architecture it’s all incredible. Although, with a list price of $5,575,000, the home better be something unforgettable.
SPRING, TX
mocomotive.com

Johnson Development venture buys land for Magnolia community planned for 3,700 homes

Houston-based Johnson Development, in partnership with IHP Capital Partners, has acquired the first 600 acres of a planned 1,400-acre community in Magnolia. The yet to be named development is planned for 3,700 single-family homes and townhomes. The first lots are expected to be available to builders in 2024. Home prices and builders were not announced.
MAGNOLIA, TX
a-z-animals.com

10 Adorable Puppies in Houston to Adopt for Christmas

Adopting and rescuing puppies is not only an amazing gift for the holiday season, but it also can be an incredibly meaningful way to make a difference in a pup’s life. This Christmas season, why not consider one of the many adorable puppies in Houston that are waiting to find their forever home? From playful terriers to sweet-natured Labrador retrievers, Houston has a variety of puppies that are ready for adoption.
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

Popular burger chain opens new location in Houston

There is good news for burger lovers in Houston. Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to open a fourth location in the Houston area this week. The burger chain has been a hit in Houston, and this one is expected to be just as busy when it opens on Thursday, December 1.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Kelvin Sampson May Have America’s Most Unselfish Team — Togetherness and Playing With Joy Give No. 1 Houston Real Staying Power

UH forwards Jarace Walker and J'Wan Roberts are pumped to see teammates like Ryan Elvin succeed too. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) J‘Wan Roberts knows Reggie Chaney is going to be there. He’s completely certain of it. In fact, the University of Houston’s increasingly-skilled forward told his teammate this would happen. So Roberts barely gives a look before he flings the pass over his shoulder that hits a cutting Chaney right in the hands, setting up the easiest of slam dunks.
HOUSTON, TX

