ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pistolsfiringblog.com

Oklahoma State Linebacker Mason Cobb Enters Transfer Portal

The Cowboys’ leading tackler has entered the transfer portal. Mason Cobb, a linebacker with 96 tackles in his first season as a starter, announced his intentions to enter the portal on Saturday afternoon. Cobb also led Oklahoma State with 13 tackles for loss and was second on the team with 11 quarterback hurries.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Oklahoma State Offers Tulsa Defensive End Transfer Anthony Goodlow

The Cowboys’ coaching staff has offered a second Tulsa defensive transfer this week. After offering Tulsa linebacker Justin Wright on Wednesday, Oklahoma State offered defensive end Anthony Goodlow on Friday morning. Listed at 6-foot-4, 286 pounds, Goodlow had 44 tackles for the Golden Hurricane this past season, including eight tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. He was an All-AAC Second Team selection this season.
TULSA, OK
247Sports

Updated final Oklahoma State football bowl projections for 2022 postseason

Oklahoma State football owns one of the longest active bowl streaks in the FBS with appearances in 16 consecutive seasons dating back to 2006. The Cowboys have already secured bowl eligibility for this season as they look to end the year on a high note once again. Head coach Mike Gundy has led his program to bowl wins in five of the last six years. Oklahoma State improved to 21-11-0 (.656) in bowl games after its victory over Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl last season. The Pokes now own the second-highest winning percentage among teams with 20 bowl appearances, and highest among teams with 30.
STILLWATER, OK
Z94

This Must See Christmas Movie Was Filmed in Oklahoma

Hit play on this holiday favorite that was filmed right here in Oklahoma. You'd be surprised at how many movies were shot in the Sooner State, including several Christmas movies. We're quickly becoming the premier location for Hollywood studios and filmmakers. Oklahoma is known for its diverse land types and scenery which makes it the perfect location to accommodate various environments all in one place.
TULSA, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Arizona-Based Toffee Company Relocates To Downtown Tulsa

A company that just moved from Arizona to Oklahoma is celebrating its grand opening. GoodyTwos Toffee Company held a ribbon cutting today at its new location in Downtown Tulsa. Staff members say everything in the store is hand-made, with high-quality ingredients. "It has that personal touch that you're looking for...
TULSA, OK
Ponca City News

Former resident in bodybuilding finals

Body Former Ponca City resident Amanda Burnett of Tulsa has qualified for an international bodybuilding competition to be held in Las Vegas in December. Burnett will compete in the Ms. Wellness Olympia portion of the event on Dec. 16, which features bodybuilders from around the world. She is a 2002...
PONCA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Pawnee Bill Ranch celebrates birth of baby bison

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — There’s a new resident at the Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum. A baby bison named Doc Holliday was born Tuesday night. This is the second calf born on the ranch this year. Kathryn, named after the artist Kathryn Woodman Leighton, who painted a portrait of Pawnee Bill displayed inside the museum, was born in October.
TULSA, OK
Ash Jurberg

This Tulsa billionaire is giving away his fortune

I have been writing a series of articles on entrepreneurs and business leaders who are being charitable with their wealth and giving back to their local communities. Today I wanted to write about George Kaiser- a Tulsa billionaire who promised to give away most of his fortune.
TULSA, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

QuikTrip Announces OKC Locations

Over a year after QuikTrip announced plans to move to Oklahoma City, the company is now revealing where the gas stations will be located. The Tulsa-based gas station and convenience store plans on opening two locations, one near I-35 and East Hefner Road in Oklahoma City. QuikTrip officials hope the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma family brings back extravagant Christmas light show

EDMOND, Okla. — An Edmond family said they are keeping a tradition that will light up a few cities for the next year. The Miranda Family Lights are back by popular demand, and the family said preparations for the extravagant light show began in September. "Last year, we didn’t...
EDMOND, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Nov. 22-29

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Nov. 22-29 include:. Samantha Desiree Allen, 25, Tonkawa, burglary, eluding, leaving scene of an accident, endangering others, inmate in possession of contraband. Keith Wayne Beard, 34, Blackwell, felon in possession of a firearm.
KAY COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy