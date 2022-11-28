Read full article on original website
pistolsfiringblog.com
Oklahoma State Linebacker Mason Cobb Enters Transfer Portal
The Cowboys’ leading tackler has entered the transfer portal. Mason Cobb, a linebacker with 96 tackles in his first season as a starter, announced his intentions to enter the portal on Saturday afternoon. Cobb also led Oklahoma State with 13 tackles for loss and was second on the team with 11 quarterback hurries.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Oklahoma State Offers Tulsa Defensive End Transfer Anthony Goodlow
The Cowboys’ coaching staff has offered a second Tulsa defensive transfer this week. After offering Tulsa linebacker Justin Wright on Wednesday, Oklahoma State offered defensive end Anthony Goodlow on Friday morning. Listed at 6-foot-4, 286 pounds, Goodlow had 44 tackles for the Golden Hurricane this past season, including eight tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. He was an All-AAC Second Team selection this season.
Who Could Hogs Get IF Barry Odom Goes to Tulsa?
Report says he interviewed with Tulsa for opening, but where does Sam Pittman go?
Updated final Oklahoma State football bowl projections for 2022 postseason
Oklahoma State football owns one of the longest active bowl streaks in the FBS with appearances in 16 consecutive seasons dating back to 2006. The Cowboys have already secured bowl eligibility for this season as they look to end the year on a high note once again. Head coach Mike Gundy has led his program to bowl wins in five of the last six years. Oklahoma State improved to 21-11-0 (.656) in bowl games after its victory over Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl last season. The Pokes now own the second-highest winning percentage among teams with 20 bowl appearances, and highest among teams with 30.
Stillwater Honors Former High School Basketball Coach At State Title Game
The 6A-2 Gold Ball is headed to Stillwater after the Pioneers beat the Choctaw Yellow Jackets in the title game Friday in Edmond. Stillwater High School said this state championship game isn't just about winning or losing. It's about honoring Coach Kendra Kilpatrick who passed away last week,. The Stillwater...
Inflation forces Tulsa area small businesses to make changes
Small businesses in Tulsa are taking a hit as inflation continues to roar across the nation. This comes after the pandemic and the supply chain also played a role.
This Must See Christmas Movie Was Filmed in Oklahoma
Hit play on this holiday favorite that was filmed right here in Oklahoma. You'd be surprised at how many movies were shot in the Sooner State, including several Christmas movies. We're quickly becoming the premier location for Hollywood studios and filmmakers. Oklahoma is known for its diverse land types and scenery which makes it the perfect location to accommodate various environments all in one place.
Experience A Drive On Oklahoma’s Lawless Autobahn Highway
There is a running joke that Oklahoma drivers take things a little on the slow side. While it may be true in most parts of the state, there is one stretch of highway that far exceeds any idea of safe or responsible travel. It is considered Oklahoma's lawless Autobahn highway.
KRMG
Agent to late local country musician Jake Flint speaks on his recent death
TULSA, Okla. — To his former manager, Brenda Cline, Jake Flint was a rising star. Cline helped him get singles on the radio when he was trying to break out as Oklahoma’s next big artist. ”We are just in shock. In shock. After I had that conversation, I...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
News On 6
Arizona-Based Toffee Company Relocates To Downtown Tulsa
A company that just moved from Arizona to Oklahoma is celebrating its grand opening. GoodyTwos Toffee Company held a ribbon cutting today at its new location in Downtown Tulsa. Staff members say everything in the store is hand-made, with high-quality ingredients. "It has that personal touch that you're looking for...
Ponca City News
Former resident in bodybuilding finals
Body Former Ponca City resident Amanda Burnett of Tulsa has qualified for an international bodybuilding competition to be held in Las Vegas in December. Burnett will compete in the Ms. Wellness Olympia portion of the event on Dec. 16, which features bodybuilders from around the world. She is a 2002...
Pawnee Bill Ranch celebrates birth of baby bison
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — There’s a new resident at the Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum. A baby bison named Doc Holliday was born Tuesday night. This is the second calf born on the ranch this year. Kathryn, named after the artist Kathryn Woodman Leighton, who painted a portrait of Pawnee Bill displayed inside the museum, was born in October.
On this Day: Record-breaking snow storm hits Tulsa area in 2006
An arctic cold front moved through eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas starting Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2006.
This Tulsa billionaire is giving away his fortune
I have been writing a series of articles on entrepreneurs and business leaders who are being charitable with their wealth and giving back to their local communities. Today I wanted to write about George Kaiser- a Tulsa billionaire who promised to give away most of his fortune.
Oklahoma death row inmate hopes new podcast shines a light on the untold story of the convicted killer
Death penalty opponents are hoping a podcast will shine a light on the untold story of the convicted killer Scott Eizember and his traumatic childhood.
Fire destroys multiple homes in south Tulsa
Emergency crews responded to a call about a house fire around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon near 81st Street and Lewis.
QuikTrip Announces OKC Locations
Over a year after QuikTrip announced plans to move to Oklahoma City, the company is now revealing where the gas stations will be located. The Tulsa-based gas station and convenience store plans on opening two locations, one near I-35 and East Hefner Road in Oklahoma City. QuikTrip officials hope the...
KOCO
Oklahoma family brings back extravagant Christmas light show
EDMOND, Okla. — An Edmond family said they are keeping a tradition that will light up a few cities for the next year. The Miranda Family Lights are back by popular demand, and the family said preparations for the extravagant light show began in September. "Last year, we didn’t...
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Nov. 22-29
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Nov. 22-29 include:. Samantha Desiree Allen, 25, Tonkawa, burglary, eluding, leaving scene of an accident, endangering others, inmate in possession of contraband. Keith Wayne Beard, 34, Blackwell, felon in possession of a firearm.
