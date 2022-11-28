Read full article on original website
Rodney L. Pumroy
Rodney L. Pumroy, 61, passed away Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Goshen Hospital after an extended illness. He was born April 6, 1961, in Paw Paw, Mich. Rodney is survived by his mother: Lois (Rodrick) Pumroy, Goshen; and a sister: Lori (Glenn) Shoup, Salem, Ore. He was preceded in death...
June Ellen Weber
June Ellen Weber, 93, formerly of rural Akron, died at 11:02 p.m. Nov. 30, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community of North Manchester, where she had resided for one year. She was born on June 3, 1929, in Kewanna. She married Walter Weber on Dec. 19, 1948, in Rochester. Surviving June...
Beverly “Bev” Gail Fry
Beverly “Bev” Gail Fry, Warsaw, went home to be with Jesus at 10:45 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Paddock Springs Nursing Home in Warsaw, at the age of 69. She was born on July 28, 1953, in South Bend, to Edna Bernice (Abney) McIntire and Robert Lloyd Fry. She was baptized at the Mennonite Church of Warsaw and attended Harrison Center Church faithfully. She received services from Cardinal Center and worked for many years both in the community and at the sheltered workshop. She loved all holidays, especially her birthday. She loved spending time with her guardian’s family, going to church, and going on outings with her friend Christine. She loved her cats, Charlie and George, and always took good care of them. She liked music, doing crafts, drawing, calling her friends, going shopping and of course, going out to eat. She was known for her bright smile and loved to give hugs.
Therese “Tess” A. Greer
Therese “Tess” A. Greer, 93, passed away at 10:01 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, with family by her side at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Plymouth. She was born in Monterey on Dec. 22, 1928. On Feb. 7, 1953, in Monterey, she married Gene M. Shetland,...
Gaye Merlee Fry
Gaye Merlee Fry, 77, Wabash, died at 9:54 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Parkview Huntington Hospital, Huntington. She was born May 21, 1945. Gaye married Samuel Joseph Fry on Nov. 25, 1972; he preceded her in death. She is survived by three children, David Samuel Fry, Marion, Martha Marie...
Virginia A. Forte
Virginia Ann (Getha) Forte, 85, Mishawaka, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. She was born March 15, 1937. On Jan. 19, 1957, in Lakeville, she was united in marriage to Dennis D. Forte, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Mark (Sharon R.) Forte, Mishawaka, Dennis (Sharon...
William Henry Smith
William Henry Smith, 86, passed away in his home on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. He was born Sept. 6, 1936. On April 19, 1959, at the First United Methodist Church in Plymouth, Bill took Sue Kay Richeson as his bride. His is deeply missed by his wife: Sue Kay; his...
Thomas Fisher — UPDATED
Thomas Fisher, 86, Mentone, died at 11:07 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Life Care Center of Rochester. He was born Nov. 25, 1936. He is survived by three daughters, Tina (David) Bratton, Akron, Bonnie Lee (Tom) Nethercut, Muldrow, Okla. and Cindy (Mike) Biltz, Kewanna; son, Thomas Fisher II, Rochester; nine grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; two sisters, Jean Albert and Patricia “Pat” Fisher; and two brothers, Larry Fisher and Phillip Fisher.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following accidents:. 9:52 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, West Crystal Lake Road, west of South Zimmer Road, Warsaw. Driver: Ethan J. Dorman, 17, East Hendricks Street, Warsaw. Dorman was traveling east on West Crystal Lake Road when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $5,000.
Judith Dietz — PENDING
Judith Dietz, 74, rural Leesburg, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in her residence in Leesburg. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home in Syracuse.
Michael Dobbins
Michael E. Dobbins, 71, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Mike was born July 6, 1951. He is survived by his partner, Daryl Keith. McHatton Sadler Funeral Chapel, Warsaw, is in charge of arrangements.
David Melton — UPDATED
David Andrew Melton Jr., known to most as “Drew,” 57, Warsaw, died at 2:48 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, after a brief illness at Fort Wayne’s Lutheran Hospital. Born July 20, 1965, in Warsaw, Drew was the son of David Melton Sr. and Nancy (Biddle) Melton. He was a 1984 graduate of Warsaw Community High School and went on to work in the automotive trades.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 7:32 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 12600 block South SR 13, North Manchester. Hannah J. Garwood reported residential entry. 1:27 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 1200 block South Honeybee Court, Warsaw. Lesley M. Rohrbaugh reported fraud. 7:10 a.m. Thursday, Dec....
Larry Lee Westafer
Larry Lee Westafer, 67, Bourbon, died Nov. 29, 2022, at the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Larry was born Nov. 6, 1955. Larry is survived by his mother, Dori Westafer, Bourbon; and his brother, Ronald Westafer, Bourbon. Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home, Bourbon, is in charge of arrangements.
Susan Foegley
Susan Foegley, 63, Warsaw, died peacefully Nov. 29, 2022, surrounded by her family. She is resting with her Savior Jesus Christ after a four-and-a-half-year journey with cancer. Susan was born March 6, 1959, in Lima, Ohio, to Merl and Arlene King. She grew up in Goshen, and graduated from Elkhart...
Kendall Gene Anglemyer
Kendall Gene Anglemyer, 63, Osceola, died at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at his residence in Osceola. Kendall was born Dec. 6, 1958. On May 26, 1979, Kendall married Davona Hoke; she survives in Osceola. He is also survived by his daughter, Stephanie Anglemyer Nappanee; one granddaughter; a great-granddaughter;...
John Coy — PENDING
John Coy, 70, Syracuse, died Dec. 1, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. Arrangements are pending at the Eastlund Funeral Home.
Bonnie Johnson — PENDING
Bonnie Johnson, 71, Warsaw, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home.
Rita Fae Pennington — UPDATED
Rita Fae (Wright) Pennington, 66, Argos, died at 5:35 a.m. Nov. 30, 2022, at her residence in Argos. She was born Sept. 20, 1956. On Nov. 18, 1978, she married David L. Pennington; he survives in Argos. She is also survived by her children, Jared Pennington, Washington and Jessica (Nick)...
Patsy L. Brown
Patsy L. Brown, 86, Rochester, died at 3:02 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at her residence in Rochester. She was born May 27, 1936. On Sept. 9, 1956, she married Bill E. Brown, and he preceded her in death. Survivors include her children, Kathy Smith, Rochester, Bill (Brenda) Brown, Sharpsville...
