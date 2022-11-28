Read full article on original website
Jennifer Garner twins with daughter Violet, 17, at White House state dinner
Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet matched in black at the White House state dinner Thursday night. The teenager sported a heart-printed Carolina Herrera dress during the rare appearance on her 17th birthday. Violet, who carried a matching clutch to the event, wore red Stuart Weitzman heels and her hair slicked back in a bun. As for Garner, the “13 Going on 30” star stunned in her own pair of Stuart Weitzman platforms, along with a black Ralph Lauren gown with sequin details. The mother-daughter pair were photographed sweetly holding hands and smiling at the star-studded Washington, D.C. event. Twitter users raved over the dazzling...
Jennifer Lopez shares snuggly video with husband Ben Affleck
Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are cuddling up this holiday season. The pair married July 16 in Las Vegas and had a second ceremony Aug. 20 at Affleck’s estate in Georgia. To mark their three-month wedding anniversary on Sunday, Nov. 20, Lopez posted a video to TikTok and Instagram in which they are snuggled up closely and smiling big into the camera to an instrumental of singer Pink's "Try." Lopez captioned the posts with Thanksgiving emojis.
Jennifer Lopez admits her children don’t like going out in public with her: ‘It hurt my feelings’
Jennifer Lopez has opened up about the difficult realities of being a parent in the spotlight.The 53-year-old singer and actor recently posed for the cover of Vogue, in which she shared details about her blended family with husband Ben Affleck. During the interview, Lopez recalled a recent moment when one of her teenage twins asked to go to the flea market.“I was like, ‘Oh, you want me and Ben to come?’” she explained. “They said, ‘You know, it’s such a thing when you go, Mom.’”Lopez said that she understood why her teenager wanted their mother to stay behind, but...
Bradley Cooper Smiles as He Steps Out with Irina Shayk in New York City
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are continuing to spend time together in the Big Apple. One week after the former couple was spotted taking their dogs for a walk in New York City and showing PDA, they were photographed again side by side. While Cooper, 47, and Shayk, 36, kept...
Bradley Cooper Attends Leo DiCaprio’s Birthday With Pal Kate Hudson Amid Reports He’s Back With Irina
Bradley Cooper has been a man about town recently as his latest escapade saw him celebrating Leonardo DiCaprio’s 48th birthday bash in Hollywood on Nov. 11 with buddy Kate Hudson. The Nightmare Alley star was spotted driving the Almost Famous actress to the celeb-studded shindig in his luxury SUV. The adorable pair, who have been friends for over a decade, were all smiles during the trip.
Jennifer Lopez's Son Max Sweetly Naps On Husband Ben Affleck's Shoulder During Holiday Weekend
So much to be thankful for. To correctly celebrate Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's first Thanksgiving together with their brood as newlyweds, the Latin pop star shared several snaps and clips with her 337 million Instagram followers. In the early morning of Sunday, November 27, Lopez posted a heartfelt Thanksgiving slideshow, including a sweet photo of her son Max, 14, sleeping on her husband's shoulder during what appeared to be a car ride."This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday 🤍🍁," the mother-of-two wrote, with a few hashtags, including "#ThisIsMeNow" and "#Family." JENNIFER GARNER SPENDS THANKSGIVING VOLUNTEERING WITH HER KIDS AS FRIENDSHIP WITH...
Jennifer Lopez’s son Max cozy up with stepdad Ben Affleck in an adorable post
Marc Anthony can rest assured that his son with Jennifer Lopez, is in good hands! Lopez took to social media to share an adorable snap of her husband, Ben Affleck cozing up with her son Max 14, in a heartfelt Thanksgiving slideshow shared on Instagram. The picture features...
Jennifer Lopez's Swarovski-Gem Lined Pedicure Makes a Case for Showing off Winter Toes
There’s never not a time to sport a popping pedicure and Jennifer Lopez‘s Swarovski-lined toes proved just that. Not only is Tom Bachik a master manicurist, he’s also awesome at providing mood board worthy pedi’s. Bachik opted for a rich, pigmented milk-chocolate hue. The Sparkling Swarovski crystals added to the big toe atop the base color make this look like a sugar rush. The standout toe gems mimic the shape of winter snowflakes through a cluster of carefully placed gems angled outwards on the nails. Decorated toes are nothing new, as they can be used in a sultry and alluring way to dress up your autumnal outfits while it’s chilly out.
Jennifer Lopez Wears a Glam Christmas Sweater for Date Night with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Relationship History Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Relationship History. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent the holiday weekend in NYC. The superstar couple were spotted leaving the Winter Garden theater on Broadway after seeing The Music Man on Friday night. The Afflecks looked...
Jennifer Lopez Cosigns an Unexpected Winter Nail Color
Jennifer Lopez’s forthcoming studio album, This Is Me…Now, is something of a follow-up to This Is Me…Then, which was released in 2002 during her initial relationship with now-husband Ben Affleck. Discussing this evolution requires thought, openness, and a look that pays homage to where Lopez has been and where she’s going. Along with a slicked pony and hoops, Lopez’s ultimate beauty punctuation came from her buttery manicure, heavily showcased as she gesticulated her way through a raw conversation with Zane Lowe for Apple Music.
J-Lo Just Revealed Ben Engraved Her Wedding Ring With a Quote From When They Reunited
Something old, something new. Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring from Ben Affleck looks a lot different than the first one he gave her 20 years ago. J-Lo announced her engagement to Ben on April 8, 2022, in her newsletter, On the JLo, which included a video message to her fans where she shows off her new diamond engagement ring and says, “You’re perfect.” J-Lo also teased the “major announcement” in a Twitter video. “So I have a really exciting and special story to share,” J-Lo said in the video. She also added a diamond ring emoji to her Twitter bio. The Hustlers star also used...
After Her Divorce Party, Iyanna From 'Love Is Blind' Shares Heartbreaking TikTok
Iyanna McNeely and Jarette Jones of Netflix’s Love Is Blind surprised the world when they announced their divorce — well, somewhat. After sharing playful photos from her divorce party, Iyanna shocked fans with tears in a vulnerable TikTok video. As of October 2022, McNeely officially filed for divorce,...
Alex Rodriguez steps off his private jet with a mystery woman
Alex Rodriguez arrived in Washington DC on Tuesday looking suited and ready for business. The ex-fiance of Jennifer Lopez was not alone and was photographed with a brunette woman. Of course, she could be a businessman associate or friend since A-Rod has been spending his time with...
Beyonce Rocks A Mini Skirt As She Holds Hands With JAY-Z On Rare Public Date Night
Beyonce is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did while out to eat at Giorgio Baldi with her husband JAY-Z on Nov. 27. The 41-year-old put her toned legs on full display when she rocked an extremely short navy blue pleated mini skirt with a sweatshirt and heels.
Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Note Engraved On Her Engagement Ring
The sentimental message holds a special meaning to the couple.
Tracee Ellis Ross Dances For The ‘Gram In A Loewe Look
Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram to serve a look in a sexy Loewe ensemble.
Jennifer Lopez Calls Her First Red Carpet Dress 'Poo Poo Color'
Jennifer Lopez reflected on her first Hollywood premiere during Vogue's "73 Questions."
8 of the best maternity looks Blake Lively has ever worn
You might know Blake Lively from "Gossip Girl" or "A Simple Favor." But she's also a fashion icon with a stunning maternity style.
Kate Hudson Poses In Sheer Gold Dress Alongside Mom Goldie Hawn At ‘Glass Onion’ Premiere: Photo
Kate Hudson slayed the red carpet at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiere in LA on November 14, when she wore a see-through nude gown covered in silver and gold sequins. The 43-year-old was joined by her mother, Goldie Hawn, who looked just as fabulous in a bedazzled black jacket and pants.
Jessica Chastain Lights Up the Red Carpet in Lime Green Michael Kors Dress for ‘George & Tammy’ Premiere
Jessica Chastain arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of “George & Tammy” wearing a dazzling green dress. To celebrate her new miniseries, Chastain wore a lime green crepe-jersey gown with spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline by Michael Kors Collection. The dress hit the floor and had an open-back detailing. More from WWDAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Chastain’s look was from the spring 2023 line, whose theme was bringing resort to New York City. Kors drew inspiration from New York in the ‘70s and...
