WETM
The case of Nieko Lisi
Remains found in TN could possibly be connected to missing Steuben County teen.
WETM
Horseheads H.S Donations
Horseheads students accepting donations for children's hospital, homeless in New York City. $50,000 raised for Guthrie Breast Cancer Fund by Dandy, Williams Auto. Tioga Downs awards $1M to local non-profits for GivingTuesday.
WETM
Binghamton University proposes merger with SUNY Broome
(WIVT/WBGH) – President of Binghamton University Harvey Stenger made an announcement today regarding the future relationship between SUNY Broome and BU. He says that over the past several months, Binghamton has been discussing opportunities that would increase shared services as well as educational opportunities between the institutions. Stenger noted...
WETM
Mornings in: Denny Smith part 2
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- For this segment of ‘Mornings In’ we meet with artist Denny Smith again but this time in his studio. His studio is filled with pieces he’s created over the years, he even has brushes that he used in his college days hanging on the wall.
WETM
Elmira Mammoth set for big weekend at First Arena
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - Sports from 1201.
WETM
Mornings in: The Fusion Arts Collective part 2
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- For this week’s segment of ‘Mornings In’ we are back at the Community Arts of Elmira. The Fusion Arts Collective is back for its second year. It welcomes people of color individuals in Elmira and the surrounding areas to investigate the Elmira urban landscape through photography and glass fusing. This is a collaboration between the Corning Museum of Glass studio and the Community Arts of Elmira. It’s a free program and is limited to eight students and all material needed is included. The Fusion Arts Collective includes classes at Community Arts of Elmira and field trips to The Corning Museum of Glass.
WETM
Winds and clouds increase today ahead of unsettled weather
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Winds and clouds on the increase. How strong do the winds get and when do showers return? Details below:. Quiet but cold start to the day. Temperatures will reach close to average today. This is with the help of a southerly wind. Sunshine takes us through a majority of the day but clouds will filter in late day and winds also increase with gusts upwards of 20 mph possible out of the south.
WETM
Holiday events coming to Corning this weekend
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Feeling festive this weekend? The City of Corning has a couple of events for people to enjoy. Over at the Corning Museum of Glass is the annual Holiday Open House. This event allows guests to take photos of various holiday themed artwork and displays, including a 14-foot tall tree made out of over 2,000 glass ornaments. Another display includes three exhibits representing the three main holidays at the end of the year: Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa.
WETM
Canton Warriors ready for PIAA State Final Four
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - Sports from 11/30.
WETM
SU loses to Illinois 44-73
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange basketball team loses to the Fighting Illini of Illinois Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The final score was 44-73.
WETM
Winter outlook for the Twin Tiers for the 2022-2023 season
New York & Pennsylvania (WETM) – A La Niña winter is predicted for the third consecutive year in a row but what exactly does that mean for the Twin Tiers?. For three years in a row now, we have had a La Niña pattern for winter. What exactly is La Niña though? It is a cooling event of the water in the equatorial region. This cooling is due to trade winds which blow from east to west. During La Niña events, these trade winds are stronger than normal which pushes warm water near the equator to the west and results in upwelling of colder water. This is why the sea surface temperatures end up lower near the equator during La Niña events.
WETM
Syracuse women fall on the road at Purdue in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
WEST LAFAYETTE, I.N. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Teisha Hyman led Syracuse (5-2) with a season-best 26-point outing in an 87-78 loss to Purdue (7-1) in the final edition of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in West Lafayette, Ind., Wednesday night. Two Orange performers joined Hyman in double figures. Asia Strong recorded...
