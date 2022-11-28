Read full article on original website
Downtown Christmas Stroll set for early Friday night in Centralia
The traditional downtown Centralia Christmas Stroll set for early Friday night has been expanded to include new activities. It’s the first year the Centralia Chamber of Commerce has coordinated the effort. Executive Director Marcus Holland says activities get underway at three. “The main point is to get people to...
2022 12/03 – Gary Downes
Gary Downes, 71, of Centralia passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon. He was born on November 10, 1951, the son of Charley and Stella (Allen) Downes in Centralia. Survivors include his special nephew Wil Downes and wife Tressie of South Carolina;...
Full weekend of Christmas activities planned in Salem
A full weekend of activities is planned to celebrate the Christmas season in Salem this Friday night and Saturday. Activity begins Friday night from six to eight with a Community Christmas Carnival at the Salem Community Activity Center sponsored by the Marion County YMCA and the City of Salem. Salem...
Solar System for SSM Health St. Mary’s and new Arby’s highlight November Centralia Building Permit report
Construction of a solar array at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital and remodeling of the former Title Max building in the Fairview Shopping Center into an Arby’s Restaurant were the highlights of the City of Centralia’s November building permit report. The solar project at St. Mary’s Hospital...
Coffee and Donut reception held for outgoing Sheriff Andy Garden
A Coffee and Donut reception was held at the Marion County Law Enforcement Center on outgoing Sheriff Andy Garden’s final full day in office on Wednesday. A large number of county employees as well as current and former employees at the sheriff’s department were in attendance to wish Garden well.
Police beat for Friday, December 2nd, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a 30-year-old Centralia man on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant and a Clinton County felony warrant. Zachery Zeller of South Locust was taken to the Marion County Jail where he is being held on a total of $12,500 bond. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating...
2022 12/03 – Stuart James ‘Jimmy’ Knox
Stuart James “Jimmy” Knox, age 56, of Sandoval, Illinois, passed away at 11:03 P.M. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at White Oaks Nursing Home in Mount Vernon, Illinois. Funeral arrangements for Mr. Stuart James “Jimmy” Knox are in the care of Moran Queen-Boggs Funeral Home at 134 South Elm Street in Centralia, Illinois, where friends may call (618) 532-7321 for further information. Please view the online obituary, send condolences or share memories with Jimmy’s family at www.moranfuneralhome.net.
Wildcats Host 9th Ranked Breese Central To Open Cahokia Tonight
The Salem Wildcats open up the Cahokia and home schedule tonight at B.E. Gum when they host the Breese Central Cougars. Tip off around 7:30 on 100.1 FM and WJBDradio.com. Salem enters at 1-3 on the season coming off a loss at Newton on Tuesday. South Central tries to get...
And It Has Begun, Wildcat Wrestlers Compete For First Time
The Salem Wildcats are officially in the prep wrestling game. Last night they opened their inaugural season with a trip to perennial power Mt Vernon. And although the varsity team did not come away with the win, the night was about more than that for the program’s first head coach Brian Camp.
Prep Girls Basketball – Salem Falls At Central, Sandoval & SC Get Tight W’s
The Salem Lady Cats fell to 4-3 overall and 0-1 in the Cahokia Conference after last night’s 70-34 road loss at Breese Central. Salem is off until Thursday night when they host Columbia to B.E. Gum. Sandoval Holds Off Wayne City. Sandoval senior Rheagan Rollinson h it a three...
Electric Short In Cooking Equipment Causes Fire
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a fire Wednesday afternoon in a kitchen at a house located at 517 East Main Street in Greenville. Greenville Fire District firefighters were called at 12:51 p.m. and received mutual aid from the Mulberry Grove District. Greenville Fire Chief Dennis Wise said there was...
Area high schools participate in Sixth Annual Kaskaskia College Honor Choir Festival
The sixth annual Kaskaskia College Honor Choir Festival was held Thursday night. Nearly 110 singers were selected for the choir from eight participating high schools. The schools were Bond County, Carlyle, Christ Our Rock, Ramsey, Salem, Sandoval, South Central and Vandalia. The Kaskaskia College Concert Choir, KC Blues, and the KC Community Chorale also participated.
Bird flu outbreak spreads to Metro East area
A record outbreak of avian flu, also known as "bird flu," in northern states like Minnesota and South Dakota appears to have reached the St. Louis region as birds migrate south for the winter.
Cosmic Sleighride Offers St. Louis a Futuristic Christmas Lights Show
Visit Santa City and see elves on hoverboards
PBR Rookie of the Year from Steelville to Compete in Front of Hometown Fans This Weekend in St. Louis
(Steelville) The top 30 bull riders in the world will be competing in St. Louis this weekend. That includes the P.B.R.’s Unleash the Beast Elite Series’ 19th ranked bull rider in the world, Bob Mitchell of Steelville. The Crawford County man is coming off his first season in...
Register soon to play Waterloo QOH, cut off at $1 million
There are still 19 cards available for the Queen of Hearts drawing that took place last night, which has a current value of $768,837.
The One Thing It’s Illegal to Do with Beer in St. Louis, Missouri
One of the first things many people think of when it comes to St. Louis, Missouri is beer. However, did you know there is one thing you are not allowed to do with this sudsy beverage in the big city? It's possible you were breaking the law and didn't even know it.
Both Salem Mayor Nic Farley and Centralia Mayor Bryan Kuder unopposed for re-election
Both Salem Mayor Nic Farley and Centralia Mayor Bryan Kuder are unopposed for re-election next April. In Centralia, both incumbents Robert ‘Spanky’ Smith and Blake Griffin decided not to run again leaving Isreal ‘Izzy’ Fontanez and Barri Allen unopposed for the two open city council seats.
Meet the person who took the viral photo of fog in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A picture of fog covering St. Louis went viral after a St. Louis County man posted it on Facebook. On Saturday morning, Philip Patterson took a photo of St. Louis while on a flight from Tampa, Florida, to St. Louis. The picture shows fog covering most...
Man dies in St. Louis shooting on I-55, traffic reopens after long jam
Police are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday morning at Interstate 55 near South Broadway in St. Louis City.
