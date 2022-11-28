ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, IL

Comments / 0

Related
southernillinoisnow.com

Downtown Christmas Stroll set for early Friday night in Centralia

The traditional downtown Centralia Christmas Stroll set for early Friday night has been expanded to include new activities. It’s the first year the Centralia Chamber of Commerce has coordinated the effort. Executive Director Marcus Holland says activities get underway at three. “The main point is to get people to...
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 12/03 – Gary Downes

Gary Downes, 71, of Centralia passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon. He was born on November 10, 1951, the son of Charley and Stella (Allen) Downes in Centralia. Survivors include his special nephew Wil Downes and wife Tressie of South Carolina;...
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Full weekend of Christmas activities planned in Salem

A full weekend of activities is planned to celebrate the Christmas season in Salem this Friday night and Saturday. Activity begins Friday night from six to eight with a Community Christmas Carnival at the Salem Community Activity Center sponsored by the Marion County YMCA and the City of Salem. Salem...
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Coffee and Donut reception held for outgoing Sheriff Andy Garden

A Coffee and Donut reception was held at the Marion County Law Enforcement Center on outgoing Sheriff Andy Garden’s final full day in office on Wednesday. A large number of county employees as well as current and former employees at the sheriff’s department were in attendance to wish Garden well.
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police beat for Friday, December 2nd, 2022

Centralia Police arrested a 30-year-old Centralia man on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant and a Clinton County felony warrant. Zachery Zeller of South Locust was taken to the Marion County Jail where he is being held on a total of $12,500 bond. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating...
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 12/03 – Stuart James ‘Jimmy’ Knox

Stuart James “Jimmy” Knox, age 56, of Sandoval, Illinois, passed away at 11:03 P.M. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at White Oaks Nursing Home in Mount Vernon, Illinois. Funeral arrangements for Mr. Stuart James “Jimmy” Knox are in the care of Moran Queen-Boggs Funeral Home at 134 South Elm Street in Centralia, Illinois, where friends may call (618) 532-7321 for further information. Please view the online obituary, send condolences or share memories with Jimmy’s family at www.moranfuneralhome.net.
SANDOVAL, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Wildcats Host 9th Ranked Breese Central To Open Cahokia Tonight

The Salem Wildcats open up the Cahokia and home schedule tonight at B.E. Gum when they host the Breese Central Cougars. Tip off around 7:30 on 100.1 FM and WJBDradio.com. Salem enters at 1-3 on the season coming off a loss at Newton on Tuesday. South Central tries to get...
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

And It Has Begun, Wildcat Wrestlers Compete For First Time

The Salem Wildcats are officially in the prep wrestling game. Last night they opened their inaugural season with a trip to perennial power Mt Vernon. And although the varsity team did not come away with the win, the night was about more than that for the program’s first head coach Brian Camp.
SALEM, IL
wgel.com

Electric Short In Cooking Equipment Causes Fire

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a fire Wednesday afternoon in a kitchen at a house located at 517 East Main Street in Greenville. Greenville Fire District firefighters were called at 12:51 p.m. and received mutual aid from the Mulberry Grove District. Greenville Fire Chief Dennis Wise said there was...
GREENVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Area high schools participate in Sixth Annual Kaskaskia College Honor Choir Festival

The sixth annual Kaskaskia College Honor Choir Festival was held Thursday night. Nearly 110 singers were selected for the choir from eight participating high schools. The schools were Bond County, Carlyle, Christ Our Rock, Ramsey, Salem, Sandoval, South Central and Vandalia. The Kaskaskia College Concert Choir, KC Blues, and the KC Community Chorale also participated.
CENTRALIA, IL
KMOV

Meet the person who took the viral photo of fog in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A picture of fog covering St. Louis went viral after a St. Louis County man posted it on Facebook. On Saturday morning, Philip Patterson took a photo of St. Louis while on a flight from Tampa, Florida, to St. Louis. The picture shows fog covering most...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy